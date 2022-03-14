U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market worth $1.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market by Detector (Gas-Filled, Scintillators, Solid-State), Product (Personal Dosimeters, Passive Dosimeters) Safety (Full-Body Protection) & End User (Hospitals, Non-Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027 from USD 1.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Browse in-depth TOC on

"Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market"

401 – Tables
42 – Figures
336 – Pages

The high prevalence of cancers, the growing geriatric population, the growing number of radio diagnostic procedures performed, the rising adoption of radiation therapy, and the implementation of favorable government initiatives. Emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the medical radiation detection & safety market.

The gas-filled detectors segment accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market, by detector type segment, in 2021

The medical radiation monitoring, & safety market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, solid-state detectors, and scintillators based on type of detector. The gas-filled detectors accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, mainly due to the favorable performance-to-cost ratio of gas-filled detectors and their wide applications in the medical imaging field.

Personal dosimeters segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The medical radiation detection market is segmented into personal dosimeters, area process monitors, environmental radiation monitors, surface contamination monitors, radioactive material monitors, and other medical radiation detection and monitoring products. In 2021, the personal dosimeters segment accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation detection, monitoring market. Factors such as growing awareness of the need for radiation protection among medical professionals and increased radiological procedures across the globe.

Full-body protection segment accounted for the largest share in the market, by medical radiation safety products

The medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market is segmented into full-body protection products, face protection products, hand safety products, and other medical radiation safety products. In 2021, the full-body protection segment accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation safety market. The large share of this segment can be attributed primarily due to the growing number of radiological procedures and increasing awareness among physicians, radiologists, and patients.

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety, by end user segment, in 2021

Based on end users the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market is segmented into hospitals and non-hospitals. In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The increasing number of hospitals across the globe is driving the growth of this segment.

North America is the largest regional market for medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market

The global medical radiation detection market has been segmented into four major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation safety market. The North American medical radiation market growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness about radiation safety and the growing number of radio diagnostic procedures performed.

The major players operating in this Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market are Fortive (US), Mirion Technologies, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Ludlum Measurements, Inc. (US), IBA Worldwide (Belgium), AliMed, Inc. (US), Polimaster Ltd. (Republic of Belarus), AmRay Group (Ireland), Infab, LLC (US), Burlington Medical (US), Bertin Instruments (France), Radiation Detection Company (RDC) Inc. (US), Arrow-Tech, Inc. (US), Centronic (UK), SE International, Inc. (US), ATOMTEX (Belarus), Nucleonix Systems (India), Alpha Spectra, Inc. (US), LND (US), Bar·Ray Products (US), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Micron Technology, Inc. (UK), Scionix Holland (Netherland), Lite Tech Industries, LLC (US), BLOXR Solutions, LLC (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

