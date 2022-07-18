Medical Refrigerators Market size worth $ 5.10 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research

The factors like increasing demand for blood and blood components, technological advancements in medical refrigerators, a growing emphasis on temperature uniformity and energy efficiency is expected to foster Medical Refrigerators Market growth.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Medical Refrigerators Market” By Product Type (Ultra-Low-Temperature Freezers, Pharmacy Refrigerator and Freezer), By End-Users (Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical Companies), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Medical Refrigerators Market size was valued at USD 3.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=250828

Browse in-depth TOC on “Medical Refrigerators Market”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Medical Refrigerators Market Overview

The rise in the application of medical refrigerators for maintaining the integrity of blood and plasm products could be a key growth driver for the Medical Refrigerators Market. Strides in transfusion medication have propelled clinicians’ and attention practitioners’ awareness regarding GMP for contemporary frozen plasmas extending the horizon for players within the Medical Refrigerators Market. The introduction is additionally used for hypovolemic and hemorrhagic shock. The growing incidence of medical disorders and the increasing range of traumatic and road accidents have propelled the demand for blood products. In recent years, the role of medical refrigeration in preserving vaccines has earned a groundswell of attention among manufacturers and customers alike.

Significantly, the Medical Refrigerators Market has witnessed a new avenue on the back of the global need to be compelled to guarantee an adequate offer of COVID-19 vaccines throughout the supply to the storage at the dispensing center. New under-top and tabletop styles have come back to draw in customers and boost the demand of those over the past few years. Notably, in blood banks, the demand for these has up in rising economies, anchored within the advancement in patient care and medical infrastructure for hospital settings. These trends are boosting the Medical Refrigerators Market. The rising number of surgeries, as well as the increasing prevalence of disorders as well as anemia and cancer, is leading to a rise in introduction procedures. It is crucial to take care of the best temperature and hygiene throughout the storage and transportation of blood still as blood parts. The American National Red Cross estimates that almost 16 million blood parts are transfused every year in America. With the rise in the demand for blood transfusions, there is a need for blood storage centers and blood banks, which, in turn, is driving the expansion of the Medical Refrigerators Market

Story continues

Key Developments

January 2022: B Medical Systems announced that it is opening a new manufacturing facility in India. The company’s huge investment and more production capacity for medical cold chain products such as freezers and vaccine refrigerators scaled up the demand in the market.



Key Players

The major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Blue Star Limited (India), Haier Biomedical (China), Aucma (China), Standex International Corporation (US), Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd. (India), Helmer Scientific Inc. (US), Vestfrost Solutions (Denmark), Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Company Limited (China), Fiochetti (Italy).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Medical Refrigerators Market On the basis of Product Type, End-Users, and Geography.

Medical Refrigerators Market, By Product Type Blood Bank Refrigerator & Plasma Freezer Ultra-Low-Temperature Freezers Pharmacy Refrigerator & Freezer Others





Medical Refrigerators Market, By End-Users



Blood Banks Pharmaceutical Companies Hospital & Pharmacies



Medical Refrigerators Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Virus Filtration Market By Type (Kits and Reagents, Services, Filtration Systems), By Application (Medical Devices, Water Purification, Air Purification), By End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Personal Protective Equipment Kit Market By Product (Hands And Arm Protection, Foot And Leg Protection), By Type (Common Type Kits, Special Type Kits), By End-User (Medical And Healthcare, Manufacturing), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Healthcare Integration Market By Product Type (Services, Products), By Technology (Hospital Integration, Medical Device Integration, Lab Integration, Clinics Integration), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Disposable Medical Protective Wear Market By Product (Elastomers, Resins, Gels, Fluids), By Application (Interior & Exterior, Engines, Electrical), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 7 Medical Device Companies, investing in quality care, at international level

Visualize Medical Refrigerators Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE – Verified Market Research®



