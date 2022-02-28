Medical Robotics Market - 2022-2026 | Advantages of robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy to boost market growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Robotics Market by Product, Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Medical Robotics Market by Product, Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the Medical Robotics Market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 8.90 bn.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The advantages of robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy are some of the key market drivers. Delivering high-dosage and high-intensity training, which helps patients with motor problems caused by a stroke or spinal cord disease, is among the benefits provided by robot-assisted therapy in stroke rehabilitation. One of the advantages of robot-assisted therapy is that it improves gait function in stroke patients. During the projection period, these advantages provided by rehabilitation robots are projected to fuel the expansion of medical robotics.

As a result, these factors are projected to drive the market's expansion throughout the forecast period. However, factors such as safety concerns over robotic surgical devices will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

Key Segment Analysis

The Medical Robotics Market report is segmented by the product and application type. The worldwide medical robotics market is led by the instruments and accessories category, which is predicted to increase rapidly over the forecast period. Manufacturers' launch of innovative instruments and accessories will promote this expansion. In robotic procedures, surgical tools and accessories are employed simultaneously. Among the attachments are sterile drapes, camera heads, light guides, and other devices that make robotic systems easier to use.

Story continues

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Vendor Insights

The Medical Robotics Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Asensus Surgical US Inc.

Accuray Inc.

Acieta LLC

Auris Health Inc.

CMR Surgical Ltd.

Denso Wave Inc.

Diligent RoboticsÂ Inc.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kinova Inc.

KUKA AG

Manta Product Development Inc.

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

Medtronic Plc

Merck KGaA

Seiko Epson Corp.

Smith and Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

THINK Surgical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

Medical Robotics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 8.90 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 21.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Asensus Surgical US Inc., Accuray Inc., Acieta LLC, Auris Health Inc., CMR Surgical Ltd., Denso Wave Inc., Diligent RoboticsÂ Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kinova Inc., KUKA AG, Manta Product Development Inc., Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Medtronic Plc, Merck KGaA, Seiko Epson Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., THINK Surgical Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

