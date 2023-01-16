U.S. markets closed

Medical Robots Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $21.65 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 18.1%

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Robots Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical robot market is expected to grow from $9.45 billion in 2021 to $11.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The market is expected to grow to $21.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.1%.

North America was the largest region in the medical robot market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the medical robot market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The rising demand for precise and proper laparoscopic operations is expected to propel the growth of the medical robot market going forward. The laparoscopic operation allows a surgeon to perform complex procedures within the abdomen without having to place his hands directly into the body cavity.

Medical robots are more efficient at performing laparoscopic procedures. As a result, there is rising demand for precise and proper laparoscopic operations that boost market growth. For instance, in March 2022, the Cleveland Clinic, a US-based nonprofit academic medical centre, stated that over 13 million laparoscopic procedures have been performed globally every year and are projected to grow by 1% over the next five years. Therefore, the rising demand for precise and proper laparoscopic operations is driving the growth of the medical robot market.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the medical robot market. Major companies operating in the medical robot market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in April 2022, Diligent Corporation, a US-based healthcare robotics company, created Moxi, an AI-enabled robot that can handle time-consuming logistical tasks in hospitals such as setting up patient rooms and replenishing supplies. Moxi is able to deliver teleboxes, manage the 'do not tube' medications, and pick up patients' personal items. Moxi's core technical features comprise social intelligence, mobile manipulation, and human-guided learning. This launch represents another step forward for Diligent's product portfolio.

In April 2019, Johnson & Johnson, a US-based company that develops medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and consumer packaged goods, acquired Auris Health Inc. for an amount of $3.4 billion. This acquisition is expected to help Johnson & Johnson boost digital surgery's ability to meet unmet medical requirements and alter surgical treatment and lung cancer intervention. Johnson & Johnson would strengthen its commitment to fighting lung cancer by utilising the robotic platform technology from Auris Health, which is used in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in the lung. Auris Health Inc. is a US-based robotic medical company.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

  • Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Hospital and Pharmacy Robotic Systems; Surgical Robotic Systems; Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems; Rehabilitation Robotic Systems; Other Types
2) By Solutions: On-Premises; Cloud
3) By Application: Cardiology; Laparoscopy; Pharmacy; Neurosurgery; Orthopedic Surgery; Other Applications
4) By End Users: Specialty Centers; Hospitals and Clinics; Rehabilitation Centers; Other End Users

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Medical Robots Market Characteristics

3. Medical Robots Market Trends And Strategies

4. Medical Robots Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Medical Robots Market Size And Growth

6. Medical Robots Market Segmentation

7. Medical Robots Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Medical Robots Market

9. China Medical Robots Market

10. India Medical Robots Market

11. Japan Medical Robots Market

12. Australia Medical Robots Market

13. Indonesia Medical Robots Market

14. South Korea Medical Robots Market

15. Western Europe Medical Robots Market

16. UK Medical Robots Market

17. Germany Medical Robots Market

18. France Medical Robots Market

19. Eastern Europe Medical Robots Market

20. Russia Medical Robots Market

21. North America Medical Robots Market

22. USA Medical Robots Market

23. South America Medical Robots Market

24. Brazil Medical Robots Market

25. Middle East Medical Robots Market

26. Africa Medical Robots Market

27. Medical Robots Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Medical Robots Market

29. Medical Robots Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Smith and Nephew plc

  • Strikers

  • Aethon

  • Intuitive Surgical Inc.

  • Major Robotics

  • Intouch Technologies Inc.

  • Renishaw plc

  • MedTech SA

  • Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

  • ReWalk Robotics

  • Medrobotics Corporation

  • McKesson Corporation

  • Hocoma AG

  • Cyberdyne Inc.

  • BD Rowa

