U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.99
    -0.44 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.75
    +0.08 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0455
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2125
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3740
    +0.1990 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,462.26
    +384.87 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    419.95
    -0.19 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,240.79
    +72.14 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    +218.19 (+0.84%)
     

Medical Robots Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Application, and End User, and Geography

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global medical robots market is projected to reach US$ 25,443. 36 million by 2028 from US$ 9,189. 70 million in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18. 5% from 2022 to 2028. Factors such as increasing number of surgical procedures and rising number of product launches & approvals drive the overall growth of the medical robots market.

New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Robots Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Application, and End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289921/?utm_source=GNW
However, the high cost of surgical procedures and installation hampers the medical robots market growth.

Medical robots are professional service robots used in and out of hospitals to improve overall patient care.They reduce the workload of medical staff, allowing them to spend more time directly caring for patients while developing substantial operational procedures that provide efficacy and lower-cost investments in healthcare amenities.

Medical robots are used in a variety of applications, including telepresence robots for remote caregiving, disinfectant robots to reduce hospital-acquired infections, and robotic exoskeletons for rehabilitation training that provide external support and muscle training.Medical robots are used in hospital settings to deliver medications and other sensitive materials.

A medical robotic system ensures precision and is used for remotely controlled, minimally-invasive procedures.The current systems comprise computer-controlled electromechanical devices that work in response to controls manipulated by the surgeons.

Robots offer various advantages in the medical field. They reduce procedure times and reduces stay in hospitals, minimize the risk of surgical site infections, and limit pain and discomfort. In addition to these advantages, it helps in better recovery & faster recovery time, and blood loss and transfusion are lessened.
Nanorobots play an important role in bio-medicine, majorly for treating cancer and cerebral aneurysms, removing kidney stones, and eliminating defected parts in the DNA structure.The current stages of medical technologies and therapy tools are used to treat cancer successfully.

For successful treatment, efficient drug delivery is important to decrease the side effects of chemotherapy.Nanorobots with implanted chemical biosensors are used to detect the tumor cells in the early stages of cancer development inside a patient’s body.

Nanosensors are utilized to find the intensity of E-cadherin signals.Drugs can cause side effects in many cancer cases because they cannot differentiate between cancer cells and healthy ones.

Nanorobots target only tumors and do not cause clotting elsewhere in the body. Therefore, side effects can be avoided in cancer treatment.
Manufacturers and scientists have been investing in innovative technological developments.For instance, in collaboration with researchers from the National Center for Nanoscience and Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Arizona State University scientists have programmed nanorobots to shrink tumors by cutting off their blood supply.

They have developed the first fully autonomous DNA robotic system for a precise drug design and targeted cancer therapy.
Moreover, the medical robots market is experiencing various changes in the technology landscape that enable players to develop innovative products.State-of-the-art products may assist in conferring improved health conditions, thereby allowing people to live better lives.

Leading companies consolidate the market through various R&D activities to offer modern products.For instance, in December 2021, Inrobics Social Robotics introduced an AI-based robotic device to aid health rehabilitation.

In addition, in April 2022, SS Innovations launched its SSI multi-arm revolutionary telerobotic assistance surgical system in India for US$ 0.54 to US$ 0.68 million (INR 40–50 million). As a result, the rising product launches support market expansion during the forecast period.
The global medical robots market is segmented based on product, application, and end user.Based on product, the medical robots market is segmented into surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, non-invasive radio surgery robots, hospitals & pharmacy robots, and others.

The surgical robot segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.Robotic surgeries are surgical procedures done by using the surgical robotic system.

The surgical robots are self-automated and computer-controlled medical devices that are programmed to assist in the positioning and manipulating the surgical instruments.These surgical robots helps surgeons to perform complex surgical procedures.

Surgical robots enhance the capabilities of surgeons performing open surgery. Surgical robots provides more precision and control during the surgical procedure. Therefore, the surgical robots are allowed to perform the complex and advanced surgical procedures with increased precision through minimally invasive ways.
However, the rehabilitation robots segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Rehabilitation robotics is a field of research dedicated to understanding and augmenting rehabilitation through the application of robotic devices.

There is an increase in the demand for rehabilitation robots due to a rise in the number of elderly or disabled population.Therefore, during the therapy, the optimization in the devices is done for providing rehabilitation therapy to disabled or older people.

These robots provide both the control of movement and measurement reliability, making them the ideal instruments to help neurologists and therapists find a solution for the problem related to neuro-rehabilitation. The rehabilitation robots can be categorized into two major segments – actuated robotic limbs and the robotic suits that enfolds the affected limb, such as an exoskeleton frame.
The World Health Organization (WHO), International Diabetes Federation (IDF), National Library of Medicine, and National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global medical robots market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289921/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Technology stocks have taken it on the chin lately as some investors have left the sector looking for seemingly safer bets. Here's why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are two tech stocks perfectly positioned in the AI space. You may think of Amazon as an e-commerce company, but one of the driving forces behind the company's online store is artificial intelligence.

  • How mRNA tech blew open the door of UPS's cold chain logistics business

    mRNA blew open the door for more cold chain logistics business, helping UPS grow at twice the pace it had previously anticipated.

  • The #1 Worst Drink Increasing Your Risk of Parkinson's Disease, New Study Finds

    If you need to quench your thirst, then you might want to stick with a glass of water. You could also opt for clear tea or black coffee if you're looking for a beverage that can offer your body a range of health benefits.On the other hand, you may want to stop drinking milk on a regular basis due to the fact that it can increase your risk of Parkinson's disease, according to new findings.In an extensive review that was published in Nutritional Neuroscience, those behind the research took a look

  • Samsung produces 3nm chips that can be used for Bitcoin mining

    South Korean tech giant Samsung has started producing chips using its latest 3-nanometer (nm) technology, the company said Thursday. The new chips can be used for Bitcoin mining hardware. See related article: LG to follow Samsung adding NFT features to flagship TVs Fast facts One of the earliest clients for Samsung’s 3nm chips could be […]

  • Never Take This Medicine Before Bed, Say Doctors

    Sleepless nights aren't fun and there's many things that can cause you to toss and turn for hours, including certain medications. Knowing what time of day to take medications can be key to a good night's sleep and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who reveal which ones to avoid taking at night and why. As always, please consult with your physician for medical advice. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Me

  • Apple Watch Series 8 may be able to detect if you have a fever

    The next Apple Watch will reportedly include a body temperature sensor that will warn you when you’re coming down with a fever.

  • Who’s most at risk of developing long COVID? Experts think these 6 groups of people might be

    No. 1: Those who've had repeat COVID infections, regardless of severity.

  • Japan’s No. 2 Mobile Carrier Falls After Massive Outage

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s second-largest mobile carrier by subscribers fell in Tokyo trading after a nationwide disruption of its services over the weekend. As many as 39 million mobile lines were affected, preventing users from making calls or using data services, until the network was almost fully restored Monday afternoon.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Tr

  • 10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On

    Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...

  • If You Have This Blood Type, Be Worried About Your Health

    Your blood type can reveal much more about your health than you think! According to Penn Medicine and the National Library of Medicine, certain blood types are associated more with specific diseases, but don't panic just yet. Choices like diet, fitness and good habits play a major role in health as well, so while you may be at a slightly increased risk, keeping a healthy lifestyle makes a difference. Penn Medicine physician Dr. Douglas Guggenheim, MD, Hematology, Medical Oncology said, "While yo

  • The Love Of My Life Has Terminal Cancer — And We Just Got Married. Here’s What I Learned About Hope.

    "We don’t even know if this marriage will make it to the five-year anniversary. And dare I say it... I’ll be OK if it doesn’t."

  • Geely Chairman Eyes Phone-Making by Acquiring Meizu Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Shufu, founder and chairman of carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., is expanding his manufacturing empire to include smartphones and consumer electronics by acquiring a majority of shares in Android device maker Meizu Technology Co.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on

  • As Ohio restricts abortions, 10-year-old girl travels to Indiana for procedure

    After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it's left some in Ohio to travel outside the state for an abortion. Among them is a 10-year-old girl.

  • A Clunky Mask May be the Answer to Airborne Disease and N95 Waste

    In the early 1990s, long before PPE, N95 and asymptomatic transmission became household terms, federal health officials issued guidelines for how medical workers should protect themselves from tuberculosis during a resurgence of the highly infectious respiratory disease. Their recommendation, elastomeric respirators, an industrial-grade face mask familiar to car painters and construction workers, would in the decades that followed become the gold standard for infection-control specialists focuse

  • Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Show PDA in Steamy Canada Day Pic After Health Scares

    Amidst ongoing health concerns, Hailey Bieber posted a photo of her and husband Justin Bieber cuddled up close in celebration of Canada Day. See the photo below.

  • Experts Warn Against Taking These Supplements for Your Health

    Pills and supplements have never been more accessible, but buyer beware—the industry is not regulated by the FDA. Even the most seemingly innocuous over-the-counter supplements can cause significant damage to your liver and kidneys, especially when mixed with prescription medication. "People look for shortcuts and sometimes those shortcuts can cause them a serious problem or even their lives," says Mark Russo, MD. "In general, when patients call me and ask, 'can I take supplement X,' I say take

  • Hangover prevention pill that breaks down alcohol in the body goes on sale

    A hangover prevention pill that claims to give users a clear head the morning after a night out by rapidly breaking down alcohol in the body has gone on sale in Britain.

  • Top Thai Mobile Operator Buys Internet Firm to Widen Network

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Info Service Pcl, Thailand’s biggest mobile phone operator, plans to expand its network by acquiring Triple T Broadband Pcl and an infrastructure fund for a total of 32.4 billion baht ($908 million).Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s U

  • Sure Signs Your Blood Sugar is Too High

    High blood sugar may not get as many headlines as health concerns like COVID, heart disease and cancer. But chronically high blood sugar—commonly known as diabetes—is a silent epidemic in the U.S., a condition that can cause serious health consequences and can even be fatal. To protect yourself, have your blood sugar checked regularly and be aware of the potential signals that it's elevated. These are some sure signs that your blood sugar is too high. If you notice any of them, it's worth giving

  • Iowa health officials say first probable case of monkeypox in the state has been reported

    An Iowa man likely has the state's first probable monkeypox case, according to health officials, who are conducting contact tracing to track possible exposure to others.