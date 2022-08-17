U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,306.25
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,118.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,640.50
    -17.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.60
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.38
    +0.85 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.20
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    +0.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0167
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2112
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4690
    +0.2540 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,378.35
    +377.88 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    582.84
    +10.92 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

New medical school named American Canadian School of Medicine in Dominica to be operational by 2023

Commonwealth of Dominica
·4 min read

Roseau, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The government of Dominica continues to make new investments in the education sector. The small Caribbean country is preparing its youngsters for the future by utilising technology to advance the sector. Dominica understands that education provides an individual with the knowledge and skills to adapt to the changing and evolving world.

 

The education sector is one of the key development pillars which Dominica is focussing on in order to achieve its plans for upliftment. Education is key to the growth and success of any nation and the government of Dominica recognises the significant impact it will have on the future of its people, especially its youth.

 

The journey thus far has included the construction of various schools, colleges and universities, equipped with modern facilities whose mandate is to provide quality education. While recently presenting the 1.3 billion dollar budget for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 in the Parliament of Dominica, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit announced that the country planned to open a new medical school, named the American Canadian School of Medicine. The Prime Minister stated that the new medical school would be managed and operated at the campus of the Ross University in Picard, Portsmouth, by CSOM Holdings Limited.

 

He announced that the American Canadian School of Medicine will provide a 4-year Medical Degree (MD) and will be operational from September 2023 after several months of negotiations between the government and CSOM Holdings Limited. It will be a world-class university and will be headed by a team of experienced doctors from various universities in the United States of America. It is expected that students from across the globe, especially those from Canada, the USA and around the Caribbean, will consider pursuing their medical degrees at this new facility.

 

"The school will offer a four-year medical degree designed for students who have already completed a bachelor's degree. It will be run by an experienced team comprising doctors who have held positions at major universities in the United States, including a former vice president of operations at the Ross University School of Medicine," said Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

 

Prime Minister Skerrit urged Dominicans to prepare themselves for the opportunities which the return of a medical school to Portsmouth will create. There will be a demand for additional lab technicians, scrub technicians, nurses, other health care workers, pharmacists and ancillary and support personnel. The government is optimistic about the potential of this new school and its positive impact on Dominica, especially the people in the north.

While presenting the budget, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also assured that the government of Dominica would continue to focus on the upliftment of the medical and healthcare sector by upgrading and installing new medical equipment. During the past fiscal year, the government had pursued several projects, including the repair of existing health centres and the implementation of the OECS regional health project which focuses on improving health facilities and strengthening health services, laboratories, public health surveillance and emergency management.

 

To date, the Citizenship by Investment programme has assisted the government in completing the construction of 12 new Health and Wellness Centres. The Dominica China Friendship Hospital is also nearing completion and the construction of the new Reginald Armour Hospital in Portsmouth will commence soon.

 

Dominica established its Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) in 1993 to provide socio-economic development assistance in the country. The programme has allowed the government to grant citizenship to investors who in turn bolster Dominica's economic development.

 

Alternative citizenship comes with various lifestyle and business opportunities, which include:

 

1. Dominica's alternative citizenship can be a Plan B in this uncertain world.

2. By becoming a Dominican citizen, you can become a global citizen.

3. Alternative citizenship of Dominica opens doors to expanding business globally.

4. Investors can plan their wealth and diversify their portfolios.

5. Dominican citizenship allows one to live in a peaceful, safe and secure environment.

 

The programme aims to boost foreign economic contributions to Dominica and help grow its economy. The programme will also contribute to meeting the demands of a modern and competitive global market. There are two options which investors can follow in order to obtain citizenship. They can make a donation towards major development projects in both the public and private sectors or invest in government-approved real estate.

 

Economic Diversification Fund (EDF): This investment option is popularly known as the Fund Option, which encourages the socio-economic development of the country. It supports the public sector and helps run social programmes in the country, including housing, education, agriculture, tourism and healthcare. The minimum investment for the main applicant is US$ 100,000.

Real Estate Investment Option: Under this option, the individual(s) must invest in a government-approved real estate property, including hotels, spas, and villas. The minimum investment for the main applicant is the US$ 200,000.

CONTACT: Dominica PR Commonwealth of Dominica +27828215664 nandi.canning@csglobalpartners.com


