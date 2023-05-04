Medical Scrub Disruptor FIGS Shares Surge on First Quarter Results

By Exec Edge Editorial Staff

Santa Monica-based medical apparel maker FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) posted a 9% rise in first-quarter revenue, leading its shares to surge 6% in after-hours trade Thursday.

“Our first quarter performance was better than expected and reflects progress against our key initiatives,” said Trina Spear, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, “We remain intently focused on product innovation and connecting deeply with our healthcare community. FIGS is an iconic brand and we look forward to advancing our leadership position within the healthcare apparel industry, while driving profitable growth for the long term.”

The company expects full-year revenue to rise 5.5% to 7.5% with an adjusted Ebitda margin of 12% to 13%.

