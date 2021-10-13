U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,344.89
    -5.76 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,215.40
    -162.94 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.97
    +60.04 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.93
    +1.66 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.78
    -0.86 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.20
    +23.90 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.52 (+2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4580
    -0.1320 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,600.80
    -2,464.39 (-4.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,298.93
    -35.47 (-2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,131.42
    +1.19 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.33 (-0.32%)
     

Medical Sensors Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 2.31 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this medical sensors market report.

Arizton Logo
Arizton Logo

The medical sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 1.04% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The global medical sensors market by the product segment is witnessing a major growth in force sensors with increased demand for medical devices such as infusion pumps, catheters, dialysis machines, MRI devices, and others.

2. The physical sensors segment in the global medical sensors market held the highest revenue share in 2020 due to increased adoption of imaging equipment and medical devices incorporated with these sensors.

3. The global medical sensors market by the patient monitoring segment is expected to witness highest incremental and absolute growth of around USD 54 million and over 10.50%, respectively during the forecast period.

4. North America is the dominating region in the global medical sensors market, but APAC is likely to witness fastest growth with a CAGR of over 1.9% during the forecast period.

5. COVID-19 has increased the need for various medical devices such as ventilators, infusion pumps, and other wearable sensors, which contributed for the growth of market during the pandemic.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, mechanism, application, and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 27 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/medical-sensors-market

Medical Sensors Market – Segmentation

  • In 2020, force sensors accounted for a share of 23.12% in the global medical sensors market. Most of the therapeutic and drug delivery devices require a change in force to function. This change in force is either made automatically by the device or manually by the patient.

  • In 2020, physical accounted for a share of 43.84% in the global medical sensors market. Physical sensors are used to measure temperature, pressure, humidity, shear, and torsion. These can be converted into signals for measuring physical quantities by an instrument.

  • In 2020, diagnostics and imaging accounted for a share of 35.06% in the global medical sensors market. Medical diagnostics serve to investigate the causes of various diseases or functional disorders. Imaging methods such as ultrasound, computer tomography, and magnetic resonance tomography play an important role.

Medical Sensors Market by Product Type

Medical Sensors Market by Mechanism

Medical Sensors Market by Application

Medical Sensors Market – Dynamics

For the continuous monitoring of physical behaviors, activities, and biochemical and physiological parameters in daily life, sensors are being integrated into wearable technologies. The most commonly measured health data include body temperature, blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, posture, and various physical activities using ballistocardiogram, electrocardiogram and other devices. Potentially, wearable devices with photos or videos can also give extra clinical information. There are two major types of wearable devices used for studying gait patterns. For healthcare professionals, certain devices have been developed for monitoring walking patterns, such as multi-angle video recorders, accelerometers, and gyroscopes. Other devices such as mobile phone apps and on-wrist activity trackers have been developed for different types of health consumers. Wearable devices enhance a patient's quality of care and reduce healthcare costs that include patient rehabilitation outside healthcare settings.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

  • Growing Number of Startups Promoting Medical Sensors

  • AI-based Medical Sensors for Clinical Decisions

  • Increased Miniaturization of Sensors into Medical Devices

  • Use of IoT-based Applications in Healthcare Devices

Medical Sensors Market – Geography

North America dominated the medical sensors market with the highest share in 2020. Major factors contributing to the growth of the medical sensors market in North America include the rising elderly population associated with a wide prevalence of chronic illness, which, in turn, is increasing the burden on the healthcare sector. The North American region has some of the most advanced healthcare infrastructure, which has led to developments in healthcare-based IoT. This has spiked the demand for sensors in medical devices, wearables, and implants. The presence of established players has majorly impacted the growth of the medical sensors market in the region.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/medical-sensors-market

Medical Sensors Market by Geography

Major Vendors

  • TE Connectivity

  • STMicroelectronics

  • Sensirion AG

  • ON Semiconductor Corporation

  • Tekscan

  • NXP Semiconductors

  • Amphenol Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

  • All Sensors Corporation

  • ams AG

  • Analog Devices

  • Biometrics

  • Celera Motion

  • Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.

  • GE Healthcare

  • Gems Sensors

  • Golden Valley Products

  • Honeywell International

  • Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG

  • Introtek International

  • Jiangsu Bairun Medical Technology

  • Maxim Integrated

  • Medtronic

  • OmniVision

  • Orantech

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • PreSens

  • Sensing Systems Corporation

  • Sensor Solutions

  • Servoflo Corporation

  • Smiths Medical

  • SST Sensing

  • Strain Measurement Devices

  • Thought Technology

  • Viomedex

Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-sensors-market-size-to-reach-revenues-of-usd-2-31-billion-by-2026---arizton-301399363.html

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to Unveil Plan to Ease Supply-Chain Problems

    U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil a plan to ease the supply-chain problems that are weighing on the economic recovery and may threaten the holiday season, according to a senior White House official. Biden will meet Wednesday afternoon with executives from the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles as well as Walmart (ticker: WMT), FedEx (FDX), UPS (UPS), Target (TGT), and union representatives and industry lobbies. The ports will run round-the-clock operations, and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union has indicated that its members accept working extra shifts.

  • Oil Dips Near $80 With OPEC Voicing Caution on Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell with OPEC’s monthly report sounding a cautionary tone on the prospects for global demand. Russian President Vladimir Putin said prices could reach $100 a barrel. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffArgentina’s 1

  • Energy crunch causes US coal use to surge under Biden

    The US is ramping up its use of coal to generate electricity as high global gas prices deal a blow to Joe Biden’s ambitions to eliminate carbon emissions from America’s power grid.

  • Putin Sees European Gas Crisis as Russia’s Golden Chance

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh from crowing over Europe’s gas crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin now sees a chance to capitalize on it. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresPuti

  • OPEC cuts world oil demand growth forecast

    In its monthly report, the group said it now expects oil demand to grow by 5.82 million barrels per day, down from its initial 5.96 million forecast.

  • 'Desperate for tires.' Components shortage roils U.S. harvest

    Dale Hadden cannot find any spare tires for his combine harvester. New Ag Supply in Kansas is pleading with customers to order parts now for spring planting. "You try to baby your equipment, but we're all at the mercy of luck right now," said Holub, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in Buckingham, Iowa.

  • EQT CEO says pipelines, LNG could help ease global energy crisis

    The global energy crisis may be taking place far from the Pittsburgh region, but the CEO of the country's largest natural gas producer says part of the answer is close to home.

  • Indonesia Plans to Stop All Crude Palm Oil Exports Eventually

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of crude palm oil, plans to stop exporting the raw commodity eventually, shipping refined products instead.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Aucti

  • United Airlines’ Vaccine Mandate Program Is Limited by Court

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge barred United Airlines Holdings Inc. from placing unvaccinated workers with a religious or medical exemption on unpaid leave, as part of its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination program for employees. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. N

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – October 13th, 2021

    After a bearish Tuesday, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support a run at the day’s major resistance levels.

  • A Denver oil and gas company with big private equity backers files to go public

    The company owns acres of mineral rights in the giant Permian Basin of Texas, but it doesn't plan to drill any wells.

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Reshaping the Energy Sector and No One Is Talking About It

    Recently, I was invited to give a talk at the Texas Blockchain Summit on the topic of the growth of bitcoin mining in Texas. Not knowing anything about bitcoin mining in Texas, I interrogated around two dozen mining entrepreneurs, wholesale energy traders, academics and energy experts. What I discovered would completely alter my views on bitcoin mining.

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.

  • U.S. becomes largest bitcoin mining centre as China ban bites

    The United States has overtaken China to account for the largest share of the world's bitcoin mining, data published on Wednesday by Britain's Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed. The figures demonstrate the impact of a crackdown on bitcoin trading and mining launched by China's State Council, or cabinet, in late May, targeting financial risks, devastating the industry and causing miners to shut up shop or move overseas. China's share of the power of computers connected to the global bitcoin network, known as the "hash rate", had fallen to zero by July from 44% in May, and from as much as 75% in 2019, the data showed.

  • Alibaba Founder Seen Amid Activities In Hong Kong After One Year

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) founder Jack Ma, mainly out of public view since the regulatory clampdown, is currently in Hong Kong and has met business associates recently, Reuters reports. The visit marked his first trip to the Asian financial hub since October 2020. The Chinese billionaire maintained a low profile since criticizing China's financial regulators in October 2020 that cost him the Ant Group's mega IPO. Ma vanished for three months before surfacing in January, speaking to

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They

  • U.S. oil benchmark pulls back from nearly 7-year high

    Oil futures lose ground Wednesday, with the U.S. benchmark pulling back after closing the previous session at a nearly seven-year high, as traders cite worries over the outlook for global growth.

  • Here's Why Aehr Test Systems' (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO May Have Their Pay Bumped Up

    The decent performance at Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR ) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the...

  • China coal imports surge, prices hit record as floods add to energy woes

    China's coal imports surged 76% in September as power plants scrambled for fuel to ease a power crunch that is pushing domestic coal prices to record highs and disrupting business activity in the world's second-largest economy. China, the world's largest coal consumer, has been grappling with a growing energy crisis brought on by shortages and record high prices for the fuel. On Tuesday, the government took its boldest step in a decades-long power sector reform by allowing coal-fired power plants to pass on the high costs of generation to some end-users via market-driven electricity prices, adding to worries about building global inflationary pressures.

  • Executive Deferred Compensation Plans

    Are you maxing out the 401(k) plan you have at work every year? Do you still have money left for saving and investment after contributing the maximum to your 401(k) and maybe an IRA or two? If so, then you … Continue reading → The post Executive Deferred Compensation Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.