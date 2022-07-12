U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,864.54
    +10.11 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,275.21
    +101.37 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,433.06
    +60.47 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.84
    -4.17 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.00
    -5.09 (-4.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.80
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.96
    -0.17 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0050
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0700 (-2.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1884
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6500
    -0.7700 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,923.53
    -591.62 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.30
    -1.07 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,173.77
    -22.82 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Medical Sensors Market size worth $ 25.80 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.33% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The growing elderly population and rising demand for wearable medical devices, life expectancy, burgeoning healthcare expenditure, surging adoption of IoT-based medical devices, are some of the major factors driving the Medical Sensors Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Medical Sensors Market" By Component (Flow Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Biosensors), By Application (Surgical, Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Monitoring), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Medical Sensors Market size was valued at USD 13.65 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 25.80 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.33% from 2022 to 2030.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=5109

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Sensors Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Medical Sensors Market Overview

Because of their application in portable and linked medical equipment, the need for low-cost sensors has skyrocketed. Portable medical devices are noninvasive electronic components used primarily for patient monitoring. Wireless technology improvements in healthcare have expanded patient mobility in medical settings and at home. CPAP machines, blood glucose monitors, sleep apnea monitors, ultrasonography devices, pulse oximeters, and blood pressure monitors are just a few examples of portable medical gadgets. Manufacturers of medical gadgets are putting a lot of effort into developing portable devices with sensors. Because of their rising use in these devices, the demand for low-cost advanced sensors with a tiny form factor, better functionality, low power consumption, pulse oximeters, and high reliability is increasing.

The growing awareness of health and fitness is driving up demand for medical sensors. Consumers all around the world are increasingly likely to buy portable and wearable devices to keep track of their health. Home care settings, hospitals, and clinics are all seeing an increase in demand for these devices. The unexpected epidemic of coronavirus around the world has resulted in increased sales of diagnostic and monitoring gadgets. Furthermore, the rise in the number of chronic diseases around the world is a crucial element driving up medical sensor sales. Sensor-based medical devices have seen a surge in use in-home care settings. As a result, the worldwide Medical Sensors Market is being influenced. Because of the growing geriatric population around the world, there are growing demands for fast and remote monitoring devices in-home care settings.

Key Developments

  • In March 2022, Medtronic plc, a global leader in healthcare technology announced that Touch Surgery Enterprise will be added to Vizient's products, which serve more than half of the country's healthcare providers.

  • In December 2020, The Carpediem Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine was officially launched in the United States by Medtronic plc. Following the FDA's marketing approval earlier in 2020, the first Carpediem systems in the United States were successfully installed and are currently being used at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. The Carpediem system is the first of its kind and is intended for use in patients with acute renal injury or who are fluid overloaded and require hemofiltration therapy or hemodialysis.

Key Players

The major players in the market are GE Healthcare Inc., Honeywell Inc. Siemens Corporation, Analog Devices, Medtronics PLC, STMicroelectronics, Omron Corporation, TE Connectivity, Texas Instruments, and First Sensor.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Medical Sensors Market On the basis of Component, Application, and Geography.

  • Medical Sensors Market, By Component

  • Medical Sensors Market, By Application

  • Medical Sensors Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Biosensors Market By Type (Embedded Device and Sensor Patch), By Product (Wearable Biosensor and Non-Wearable Biosensor), By Technology (Electrochemical Biosensor, Optical Biosensor, Piezoelectric Biosensor), By Application (Point of Care, Home Diagnostics, Research Lab), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Disposable Medical Sensors Market By Product (Biosensors, Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors), By Type (Wearable Sensor, Strip Sensor, Implantable Sensor), By Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Patient Monitoring), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Optogenetics Market By Product Type (Actuator, Light Equipment, Sensor), By Application (Behavioural Tracking, Retinal Disease Treatment, Neuroscience), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Non-invasive Medical Sensors Market By Product (Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Blood Oxygen Sensors, Blood Glucose Sensors, Touch Sensors), By Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 7 Biosensor Companies developing best biosensors technology

Visualize Medical Sensors Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ 
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-sensors-market-size-worth--25-80-billion-globally-by-2030-at-7-33-cagr-verified-market-research-301584698.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices sink after IEA warns worst of energy crisis 'yet to come'

    Rising COVID cases in China and rampant inflation have stocked fears about the energy crisis getting worse.

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • I'm Not Convinced PepsiCo Is Ready to Pop

    The beverage giant just posted a second-quarter earnings beat, but whether its stock can push through technical resistance remains to be seen.

  • Subway can be sued over its tuna, U.S. judge rules

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said Subway can be sued for allegedly deceiving customers about its tuna products, including a claim it uses other fish species, chicken, pork and cattle instead of the advertised "100% tuna." U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco called it premature to accept Subway's argument that any presence of non-tuna DNA might result from eggs in mayonnaise, or cross-contact with other ingredients that its restaurants' employees handle. "Although it is possible that Subway's explanations are the correct ones, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not reasonably expect to find in a tuna product," Tigar ruled on July 7.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • Electric vehicles: What Ford’s Mustang Mach-E offers drivers

    Yahoo Finance auto reporter Pras Subramanian reviews the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's electric vehicle made to compete with Tesla.

  • Microsoft Cuts Jobs in Structural Adjustment, Plans More Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. cut some jobs on Monday as it realigned business groups and roles after the close of its fiscal year on June 30. It said it plans to keep hiring for other roles and finish the current fiscal year with increased headcount.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’

  • 10 Oil Stocks to Sell Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil stocks to sell before the recession begins. If you want to skip our analysis of the outlook on the oil prices, go directly to the 5 Oil Stocks to Sell Before Recession Begins. In a report issued by Citigroup earlier in July, analysts Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse […]

  • Skeptics say Biden’s Saudi visit unlikely to significantly bring down oil prices

    President Joe Biden is headed to the Middle East this week and the pressure in on for the U.S. to look to Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, for more barrels of oil. Limits to global production capacity, however, are likely to be a difficult obstacle to overcome, analysts say.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After June Sales Buck Industry Trend?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Europe’s best defense against Russia’s gas squeeze is looking vulnerable

    Summer months are, of course, the slow season for natural gas demand in Europe, so when Russia shut down Nord Stream 1, the continent’s biggest gas pipeline, for scheduled maintenance today (July 11), it seemed like welcome timing. Europe’s gas outlook got another boost when Canada said it could return a key part for Nord Stream 1 that had been held up due to sanctions on Russia, so when the pipeline is reopened, it should be able to carry more gas than before.

  • ‘Scary times’: Builders cut home prices and slow construction as buyers pull back, survey shows

    A proprietary survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting reveals a broad slowdown in business for home builders.

  • Energy Stocks Are Cheap. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

    Unloved despite sparkling prospects, the sector offers investors a chance to latch onto long-term stock gains and healthy dividends.

  • Why cruises are the cheapest way to travel this summer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo and Dave Briggs review preferences on travel plans as cruise ships prove to be cheaper than flights amid surging COVID cases.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • SIGMA LITHIUM ADVANCES CONSTRUCTION TO 25% AND ANNOUNCES POSITIVE REGULATORY UPDATES

    SIGMA Lithium Corporation ("Sigma Lithium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML), dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with environmentally sustainable and high-purity lithium, is pleased to provide an update on construction at its wholly owned Grota do Cirillo project (the "Project" or "Grota do Cirilo"), as well as provide a regulatory update and report the results of the voting at its AGM held on June 30, 2022.

  • We have 25 years until retirement and are saving 25% of our income — are we doing it right? And are we saving too much?

    You and your wife sound so on top of your retirement planning, which is amazing considering how far away you are from actually retiring – kudos to you! You mention two important retirement planning issues. The first: The right way to diversify the taxability of retirement assets.

  • Does JPMorgan Chase Still Have a Fortress Balance Sheet?

    JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), the largest bank in the U.S., has long been known for its fortress balance sheet, which is one of the things Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon is most proud of. A fortress balance sheet means that the bank has enough capital and is liquid enough to withstand a severe economic shock and still be able to lend money to individuals, families, and small businesses. Will the bank still have the fortress balance sheet that has made it famous?

  • PepsiCo Boosts Outlook as Consumers Keep Buying Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. raised its outlook for the second time in as many quarters, saying it expects revenue to grow 10% this year as consumer demand remains resilient.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowThe maker of Mountain Dew, Fritos and Qua