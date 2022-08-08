Medical Spa Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Allure MedSpa, Chic La Vie, Clinique La Prairie, Biovital MedSpa & Canyon Ranch

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Spa Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medica spa market is expected to grow from $12.50 billion in 2021 to $14.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.89%. The medica spa market is expected to reach $23.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.75%.



The main services in medical spa are skin rejuvenation, facial injectable, body shaping, hair removal, and other services. Skin rejuvenation refers to a aesthetic treatment used to restore the skin from dullness, skin damage, and exposure to the sun. The treatment is performed under the supervision of licensed and well-trained staff. The medical spa services are utilized by men and women of adolescent, adult, and geriatric age group.



North America was the largest region in the medica spa market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the medica spa market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in demand for aesthetic procedures is expected to propel the growth of the medical spa market. The aesthetic procedure refers to procedures that improve the face and body appearance. There has been a growing emphasis on the body and beauty for identity and self-expression. According to The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2021, facial procedures increased by 54 percent and aesthetic body procedures shot up by 63 percent from 2020. Thus, the rise in demand for aesthetic procedures will drive the medical spa market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical spa market. Medical spa service providers are moving toward technologically advanced treatments to make the experience for customers more effective.

Some of the new technological innovations in medical spas are radiofrequency body contouring, radiofrequency microneedling, BTL aesthetics emsculpt, hydrafacial or dermal infusion toning, and muscle-sculpting treatment. In January 2022, Renew Medical Aesthetics, a Wisconsin-based provider of medical spa services, launched a new range of lip filler aesthetic treatments in two options mini (half syringe) and full syringe.

1) By Serice: Skin Rejuvenation; Facial Injectable; Body Shaping; Hair Removal; Other Services

2) By Age: Adolescent; Adult; Geriatric

3) By User: Women; Men

