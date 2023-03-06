U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

Medical specialty bags market is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% from 2022 to 2027 Driven by an increasing number of surgical, dialysis, and blood transfusion procedures - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical specialty bags market size is estimated to increase by USD 2287.87 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 6.11%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. The increasing number of surgical, dialysis, and blood transfusion procedures is notably driving the medical specialty bags market growth. The prevalence of medical conditions such as colorectal cancer, IBD, and diverticulitis is increasing across the world. The incidence of these diseases is resulting in an increase in the demand for ostomy procedures worldwide. For instance, every year, about one million patients have stomas at any given time and approximately 110,000-130,000 ostomy procedures are performed in North America. During surgeries, patients require blood transfusions when a lot of blood is lost during surgical procedures. Thus, with the rising number of surgeries globally, the demand for medical specialty bags will increase during the forecast period. Discover some insights on historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Specialty Bags Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Specialty Bags Market 2023-2027

What`s New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial- Buy the report!

The medical specialty bags market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Ambu AS, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., CliniMed Ltd., Colo Majic Enterprises Ltd., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Hollister Inc., Macopharma SA, Medline Industries LP, Mitra Industries Pvt. Ltd., SIPPEX, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, and Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH.

 TO know about a few vendor offerings -Download a Report Sample

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Medical specialty bags market

  • The market is segmented by End-user (Hospitals, ASCs, and Others), Product (IV fluids bags, Ostomy bags, CAPD bags, Urine bags, and Others), and Geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW))

  • The demand for medical devices will be significant from hospitals over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increase in the number of inpatients with critical diseases and the high number of surgeries being performed in hospitals.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries
The market is segmented by region Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

  • Asia will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period.

  • Factors such as the presence of a large patient pool, the growth of the aging population, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the regional market.

  • Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing disposable incomes, expansion of the middle-class population, and the high number of surgeries led by medical tourism will foster the growth of the medical specialty bags market in Asia during the forecast period.

For Insights on the market segmentations view PDF report sample!

What are the key data covered in this Medical Specialty Bags Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Medical Specialty Bags Market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the Medical Specialty Bags Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Medical Specialty Bags Market industry across Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Medical Specialty Bags Market vendors

Medical Specialty Bags Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2287.87 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.75

Regional analysis

Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

Asia at 39%

Key countries

US, Germany, France, China, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia,  and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Ambu AS, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., CliniMed Ltd., Colo Majic Enterprises Ltd., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Hollister Inc., Macopharma SA, Medline Industries LP, Mitra Industries Pvt. Ltd., SIPPEX, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, and Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global medical specialty bags market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 IV fluids bags - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Ostomy bags - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 CAPD bags - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Urine bags - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Ambu AS

  • 12.4 B. Braun SE

  • 12.5 Baxter International Inc.

  • 12.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 12.7 Cardinal Health Inc.

  • 12.8 CliniMed Ltd.

  • 12.9 Coloplast AS

  • 12.10 ConvaTec Group Plc

  • 12.11 Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

  • 12.12 Hollister Inc.

  • 12.13 Macopharma SA

  • 12.14 Medline Industries LP

  • 12.15 Mitra Industries Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.16 Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Terumo Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

