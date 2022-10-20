U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

Medical Specialty Bags Market Size Worth US$ 9.2 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·3 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global medical specialty bags market is expected to clock US$ 9.2 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Owing to rising demand for aseptic conditions, increasing hospital admissions, and an increasing elderly population will drive the market expansion. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Medical Specialty Bags Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/medical-specialty-bags-market/7885

Market Driver

The primary reason driving the market expansion is the mounting number of surgical operations, including laparoscopic, cardiac, urinary, and neurological surgeries, among others, brought on by increased chronic conditions. Older adults are more vulnerable to cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney problems, and other chronic illnesses. They are also more likely to be hospitalized and have surgery. Additionally, the market expansion is anticipated to be facilitated by technological developments such as the introduction of PVC-free bags and increased demand for the aseptic condition. Growing awareness, the expanding need for customer-centric products and services, uniformly constructed compensation policies, an increase in hospitals, an increase in blood transfusion and dialysis procedures, and post-surgery complications are anticipated to drive the overall market during the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on the product, the global medical specialty bags market has been segmented into:

  • Anesthesia Breathing Bags

  • Urinary Collection Bags

  • Blood Bags

  • Bile Collection Bags

  • Sterile Packaging Bags

  • Cadaver Bags

  • Ostomy Bags

  • Intravenous Fluid Enteral Feeding Bags

  • Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis Bags

Ostomy bags are sub-segmented into single-use and multiple uses. In contrast, intravenous fluid bags are further sub-segmented into non-PVC and PVC material. Ostomy bags dominated the segment during the forecast period, and the fastest-growing segment was intravenous fluid bags. Due to its numerous uses, including preserving and regulating the baseline hydration level, extending intravenous fluid volumes in patients with hypovolemic states, and maintaining the proper electrolyte imbalance, intravenous fluid bags are anticipated to have the fastest growth over the projected period. Moreover, intravenous fluid bags are utilized in many healthcare procedures and make it convenient and simple to provide any patient nutrition.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global medical specialty bags market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

North America dominated the market due to a growth in surgical operations and chronic disease frequencies, which drives up demand for medical specialty bags in this region. Every year, about 100,000 Americans get ostomy procedures. The implementation of healthcare reforms in the U.S. has also made it easier for new users of ostomy devices to find affordable ostomy drainage bags.

The region of Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to its rapid economic development and the availability of superior healthcare services there. The leading market companies have a great chance in the rising Asia pacific countries such as India and China because these nations have a sizable population with unmet medical needs.

Speak to our Analyst to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/medical-specialty-bags-market/7885

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market players in the global medical specialty bags included

·B. Braun Melsungen AG

·Baxter International Inc.

·Coloplast AS

·ConvaTec Group Plc

·Hollister Inc.

·Becton

·Dickinson and Co.

·Cardinal Health Inc.

·C.R. Bard, Inc.

·Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

·Terumo Corporation

·Hill Lifecare Limited

·Macropharma SA

·Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

·Ostique Grifols

·AdaptHealth LLC.

The key players are using several growth tactics, including product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, aiding in expanding the medical specialty bags market globally. For instance, in May 2019, to alleviate the intravenous solution scarcity aggravated by Hurricane Maria making landfall in Puerto Rico, B. Braun Medical stated that it is investing US$ 1 billion into new and current IV fluid manufacturing plants.

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Medical Specialty Bags Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=jFclLJVt2TVsIBwMKpWICZw2lU2Z9FAaJ3Hqhcvb&report_id=7885&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/


