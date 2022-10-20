Medical Specialty Bags Market Size Worth US$ 9.2 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global medical specialty bags market is expected to clock US$ 9.2 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Owing to rising demand for aseptic conditions, increasing hospital admissions, and an increasing elderly population will drive the market expansion. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Medical Specialty Bags Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Market Driver

The primary reason driving the market expansion is the mounting number of surgical operations, including laparoscopic, cardiac, urinary, and neurological surgeries, among others, brought on by increased chronic conditions. Older adults are more vulnerable to cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney problems, and other chronic illnesses. They are also more likely to be hospitalized and have surgery. Additionally, the market expansion is anticipated to be facilitated by technological developments such as the introduction of PVC-free bags and increased demand for the aseptic condition. Growing awareness, the expanding need for customer-centric products and services, uniformly constructed compensation policies, an increase in hospitals, an increase in blood transfusion and dialysis procedures, and post-surgery complications are anticipated to drive the overall market during the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on the product, the global medical specialty bags market has been segmented into:

Anesthesia Breathing Bags

Urinary Collection Bags

Blood Bags

Bile Collection Bags

Sterile Packaging Bags

Cadaver Bags

Ostomy Bags

Intravenous Fluid Enteral Feeding Bags

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis Bags

Ostomy bags are sub-segmented into single-use and multiple uses. In contrast, intravenous fluid bags are further sub-segmented into non-PVC and PVC material. Ostomy bags dominated the segment during the forecast period, and the fastest-growing segment was intravenous fluid bags. Due to its numerous uses, including preserving and regulating the baseline hydration level, extending intravenous fluid volumes in patients with hypovolemic states, and maintaining the proper electrolyte imbalance, intravenous fluid bags are anticipated to have the fastest growth over the projected period. Moreover, intravenous fluid bags are utilized in many healthcare procedures and make it convenient and simple to provide any patient nutrition.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global medical specialty bags market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the market due to a growth in surgical operations and chronic disease frequencies, which drives up demand for medical specialty bags in this region. Every year, about 100,000 Americans get ostomy procedures. The implementation of healthcare reforms in the U.S. has also made it easier for new users of ostomy devices to find affordable ostomy drainage bags.

The region of Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to its rapid economic development and the availability of superior healthcare services there. The leading market companies have a great chance in the rising Asia pacific countries such as India and China because these nations have a sizable population with unmet medical needs.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market players in the global medical specialty bags included

·B. Braun Melsungen AG

·Baxter International Inc.

·Coloplast AS

·ConvaTec Group Plc

·Hollister Inc.

·Becton

·Dickinson and Co.

·Cardinal Health Inc.

·C.R. Bard, Inc.

·Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

·Terumo Corporation

·Hill Lifecare Limited

·Macropharma SA

·Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

·Ostique Grifols

·AdaptHealth LLC.

The key players are using several growth tactics, including product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, aiding in expanding the medical specialty bags market globally. For instance, in May 2019, to alleviate the intravenous solution scarcity aggravated by Hurricane Maria making landfall in Puerto Rico, B. Braun Medical stated that it is investing US$ 1 billion into new and current IV fluid manufacturing plants.

