Medical Styrenic Polymer Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030, According to Contrive Datum Insights

·7 min read
According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, more than 38% of the total market size was made up of North America, The North America market will grow in the same way as the European market

Farmington, March 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Styrenic Polymers Market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, is a material that is often used in the medical field. Another thing that is driving the medical styrenic polymer market is the sharp switch from metal devices to polymer-based medical devices. This is because polymer-based medical devices have many benefits over metal devices. Polymer-based drugs are often used in medicine because they can be made in many different ways and are easy to handle.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Medical Styrenic Polymer Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Less expensive, easier on the eyes, and lighter. During the forecast period, this change in preference is likely to have a good effect on the size of the market as a whole. Products in the global styrenic polymers market are used in many different end-use verticals, such as automotive, consumer goods, packaging, building, and others. In the last ten years, the automotive industry has grown quickly, especially in emerging economies like India. This has made the world market for styrenic polymers bigger.

Medical Styrenic Polymer Market Recent Developments:

  • In June 2019, BASF publicly shook hands with NGK and signed a sales agreement to expand its product portfolio.

  • In July 2020, Chevron and Algonquin entered into an agreement to develop new projects that are expected to become an asset in Chevron's global portfolio.

  • In November 2020, SABIC and Vopak Holding Terminals BV entered into a partnership with Jubail and Yanbu Industrial Cities Co. (JYIC). According to the agreement, the strategic integration among the three parties is expected to expand the scope of cooperation between local and international organizations.

Medical Styrenic Polymer Market Dynamics:

Styrene polymers are used in a lot of different things, like containers, IV bags, packing, fabrics, and other things like tubing and multi-flow devices. Medical packaging is a big part of the market, making up about 20% of all medical styrenic plastics in 2019. Pharmaceutical capsules, tablets, liquids, ointments, powders, and creams all have their own packing. Medical equipment are wrapped in SBS, MBS, SEBS, and other materials made from SBS, MBS, and SEBS. Styrenic plastics are being used in more and more ways. During the forecast period, the use of medical styrenic polymers in medical products will increase their market share. During the assessment time, however, the high price of styrene polymers is likely to be the main thing holding back the market as a whole.

Regional Outlook:

The study forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and looks at recent industry trends in each subsegment from 2017 to 2030. In 2019, more than 38% of the total market size was made up of North America. This is because North Americans are paying more on health care. Also, strict healthcare rules and standards have led to the replacement of TPEs with regular metal devices because they are easier to work with and meet environmental rules. The North America market will grow in the same way as the European market between 2020 and 2026.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/62779/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

5.7% from 2023 to 2030

By Type

Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Methyl-Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS), Methyl-Methacrylate Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (MABS), Styrene Methylâ€“Methacrylate (SMMA), Styrene Butadiene

By Applications

Medical Packaging, Medical Containers, Medical Instruments, Solution Bags, Medical Fabrics

By Companies

BASF, LG Chem, Evonik Industries, Covestro AG, Styrolution Group, Americas Styrenics, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Styron, and Others

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2021

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Medical Styrenic Polymer Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
BASF, LG Chem, Evonik Industries, Covestro AG, Styrolution Group, Americas Styrenics, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Styron, and Others.

Medical Styrenic Polymer Market by Types:

  • Polystyrene

  • Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

  • Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)

  • Methyl-Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS)

  • Methyl-Methacrylate Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (MABS)

  • Styrene Methylâ€ Methacrylate (SMMA)

  • Styrene Butadiene

Medical Styrenic Polymer Market by Applications:

  • Medical Packaging

  • Medical Containers

  • Medical Instruments

  • Solution Bags

  • Medical Fabrics

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

  • Chemistry 4.0 Market - The global Chemistry 4.0 Market was valued at US$ 70.82 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 178.73 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030. In Asia-Pacific, the market for chemistry 4.0 is expected to grow a lot over the next few years. The region's chemistry 4.0 markets are growing because China is making more chemicals and because the number of people living in cities and factories is growing. The market for IoT in the chemical industry will be boosted by the growth of mining and metal companies in the area.

  • Breast Cancer Market - The global Breast Cancer Market size was estimated at USD 31.89 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 70.51 Billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. Based on where it is, North America has the most market share in breast cancer and is the leader in the market. The market is growing because there are more ways to treat breast cancer and more people are getting it. This is helped by the fact that the government is putting more effort into making new drugs, and the medications are working better and giving better results, which also helps the market grow.

  • Veterinary Services Market - The global Veterinary Services Market size accounted for USD 114.41 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 241.76 Billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030. In 2020, North America brought in the most money, with more than 43% of the total. The main reasons for this huge growth are the concrete steps taken by different government animal welfare organizations in the U.S. and Canada to improve veterinary services as a whole.

  • AI in Medical Imaging Market - The global AI in Medical Imaging Market was valued at USD 1.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.87% from 2023 to 2030. In 2022, North America had 45% of the market's revenue. This was because it had the most advanced infrastructure and the highest income per person. The market for AI in medical imaging is also being driven by the fact that there are a lot of market players and supportive government regulations in the area.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

