Medical Supplies Market to Reach Over $192.95 Billion by 2028 - Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Globally to Boost Sales - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Supplies Market size is expected to reach USD 192.95 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period. The growing cases of chronic diseases globally coupled with government and corporate investments in the healthcare projects as well as infrastructure development is fuelling market growth, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Medical Supplies Market by Type (Diagnostic Supplies, Infusion & Injectable Supplies, Intubation & Ventilation Supplies, Disinfectants), by Application (Urology, Infection Control, Cardiology, Other Applications), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics/Physician Offices, Other End Users), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)” The market size stood at USD 138.96 Billion in 2021.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/medical-supplies-market-1234/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 180+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Medical Supplies Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The report on Medical Supplies Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/medical-supplies-market-1234/1

Benefits of Purchasing Medical Supplies Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Market Overview:

Rising Frequency of Accident & Injury Cases and Chronic Illnesses to Drive Market

Higher frequency of large- and small-scale problems that are caused by the environmental change, chronic diseases coupled with increasing cases of accident and injury has led to the expansion of medical supplies industry. Increasing prevalence of maternity-care and surgical infections and hospital-acquired illnesses, is fuelling the demand for various medical product supplies to assure the health & cleanliness. Additionally, the medical supply is expected to expand significantly as a result of COVID-19. With frequency of operations, the requirement for surgical gowns, drapes, gloves, procedural kits and trays, will be higher.

Growth Elderly Population to Fuel Market Growth

Increasing number for renal disorders cases, rising diabetes in young and old people globally, hypertension prevalence, and rising old population is fuelling the market growth. Additionally, dialysis operations for kidney transplants and other such operation are producing demand for medical product supplies globally. Plus, an increase illness frequency and rise in number of hospitals acquired infections are increasing the need of medical supplies all over the globe.

Regional Analysis:

Rise in Geriatric Population in North America

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate and witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period driven by to increasing geriatric population couple with impact of COVID-19 are factors fuelling the growth of the medical supplies market in the region. The growing presence of diseases in countries like U.S. and Canada is majorly contributing in the consumption of medical supplies. The increment in healthcare expenditure and developed healthcare infrastructure in region, coupled with high demand for the different types of surgeries among the population are prominent factors that are accountable for high demand for medical supplies in region. Several government initiatives in for of medical sector development and adoption of medical insurance policies by population encourage surgical treatment fuelling the medical supplies market growth.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-supplies-market-1234

List of Prominent Players in the Medical Supplies Market:

  • Cardinal Health, Inc. (US)

  • Medtronic (Ireland)

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

  • Johnson & Johnson (US)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

  • Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

  • Avanos Medical, Inc. (US)

  • International, Inc. (US)

  • 3M (US)

  • ConvaTec Group Plc. (UK)

  • Smith & Nephew (Ireland)

  • Cook Medical (US)

  • Abbott (US)

  • Merit Medical Systems (US)

  • Terumo Corporation (Japan)

  • Stryker (US)

  • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

  • Teleflex Incorporated (US)

  • Coloplast Group (Denmark)

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. December 2021: Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, announced changes to the Management Board effective. They follow a unanimous decision by the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care Management AG to adapt the composition of the Management Board to the company's new operating model, which is being launched in 2023.

2. December, 2021: Clarity Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing next-generation products to address the growing needs in oncology, and Cardinal Health are pleased to announce that the companies have entered into an agreement covering Clarity’s Targeted Copper Theranostics (TCT) platform.

Speak To Analyst @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/medical-supplies-market-1234/contact-analyst

This market titled “Medical Supplies Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below: –

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 138.96 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 192.95 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 4.8% from 2022–2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 – 2028

Segments Covered

Type: - Diagnostic Supplies, Infusion & Injectable Supplies, Intubation & Ventilation Supplies, Disinfectants, Personal Protective Equipment, Sterilization Consumables, Wound Care Consumables, Dialysis Consumables, Radiology Consumables, Catheters, Cardiovascular Catheters, Intravenous Catheters, Urological Catheters, Specialty Catheters, Neurovascular Catheters, Sleep Apnea Consumables, Other Medical Supplies

Application: - Urology, Infection Control, Cardiology, Other Applications

End User: - Hospitals, Clinics/Physician Offices, Other End Users

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Medical Supplies Market?

  • How will the Medical Supplies Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Medical Supplies Market?

  • What is the Medical Supplies market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Medical Supplies Market throughout the forecast period?

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/medical-supplies-market-1234/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


