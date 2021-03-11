Medical Tapes And Bandages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028
Medical Tapes And Bandages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Medical Tapes, Medical Bandages), By Application (Surgical Wound, Ulcer), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028
New York, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Tapes And Bandages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06034132/?utm_source=GNW
Medical Tapes And Bandages Market Growth & Trends
The global medical tapes and bandages market size is expected to reach USD 14.44 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing number of accidents, the impact of COVID-19, and technological advancements are the key factors driving the market.
Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) offer a variety of services, such as surgical care, diagnostics, and preventive procedures.Surgeries for pain management, urology, orthopedics, restorative, reconstructive, or alterative plastic surgeries and gastrointestinal (GI)-related surgeries are also performed in ambulatory surgery centers.
Earlier, ASCs were only capable of performing GI-related minor surgeries, however, with an increase in the number of minimally invasive surgical procedures, services offered by ambulatory surgical centers expanded and grew exponentially. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) data records of 2016, there were 17.2 million hospital visits. These included invasive, therapeutic surgeries, and ambulatory surgeries. Around 9.94 million (57.8%) of these surgeries occurred in hospital-owned ambulatory surgery settings and the remaining 7.26 million surgeries (42.2%) were conducted in hospitals.
ASCs are increasing in number and they offer cost-effective services.In addition, favorable reimbursement coverages are being provided with regard to services provided by ASCs.
The chances of contracting post-surgical, hospital-related infections are also reduced.ASCs provide specific instructions to patients regarding dressing and post-surgical homecare.
Thus, with an increase in the number of ASCs and the number of surgeries being performed, demand for medical tapes and bandages is expected to increase.
Medical Tapes And Bandages Market Report Highlights
• Based on product, the medical bandages segment held the largest share in 2020. The rising number of road accidents across the globe is the major factor propelling the segment growth
• On the basis of application, the surgical wound segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of surgeries
• By end use, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2020 owing to the increasing number of hospitals
• Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic wounds
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06034132/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001