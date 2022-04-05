U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

Medical Technology Company Launches on StartEngine with a Solution for Addiction Patients during the Opioid Epidemic

·2 min read

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Speranza Therapeutics is pleased to announce its engagement with StartEngine to attract new investors to support its company's growth. StartEngine Crowdfunding, Inc. is the largest equity crowdfunding platform in the US. On StartEngine, everyday people can invest and buy shares in startups and early-stage companies.

The worsening of the opioid epidemic has ignited Speranza's passion to reach more providers and patients. Opioid use disorder (OUD) and addiction coupled with the strain of navigating a pandemic presents a complex multi-faceted treatment problem that can lead to death by overdose. Recently, the CDC reported that there were more than 105,000 overdose deaths in the past 12 months — a staggering increase from the 78,000 deaths in 2020. Nearly two-thirds of all overdoses involved Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

"Now more than ever we need to provide clinical solutions to keep OUD patients in treatment," explains Sal J. Rafanelli, RPh, President and CEO. "The fear of withdrawal can be overwhelming and often prevents patients from starting or staying in treatment. We wanted to join StartEngine to give everyone an opportunity to join us in our mission to deliver clinically effective therapeutics and treatment technologies to patients in need."

Speranza Therapeutics offers a new treatment to help jump-start recovery by relieving opioid withdrawal symptoms during detox. Its S.T. Genesis device can play a pivotal role in reducing the withdrawal symptoms many opioid-dependent patients can face when attempting to stop or reduce use.

The FDA-cleared device supports the reduction of opioid withdrawal symptoms — nausea, muscle cramps, anxiety, sweating, tremors, joint pain, increased heart rate and insomnia — by targeting the areas of the brain responsible for pain and anxiety. The noninvasive, drug-free device is easily applied to the ear by any provider and administers treatment for 5 days, helping the patient during the most critical time as they reduce opioid use.

Speranza Therapeutics is in a period of tremendous growth. Over the past 9 months, the company's valuation has increased by 256% setting the stage for rapid expansion to reach more patients. For more information, visit Speranza's investor page at https://www.startengine.com/speranza-therapeutics.

About Speranza Therapeutics
Founded in 2019, Speranza Therapeutics is more than a company that supplies a drug or device to a patient or physician. We provide solutions as part of a medical protocol that help to produce positive outcomes for struggling patients.

Media Contact:
Todd Krasinsky
tkrasinsky@speranzatherapeutics.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-technology-company-launches-on-startengine-with-a-solution-for-addiction-patients-during-the-opioid-epidemic-301516981.html

SOURCE Speranza Therapeutics

