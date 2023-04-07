Medical Tent Global Market to 2028: Negative Pressure Isolation Tents Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Medical Tent Market

Medical Tent Market

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tent Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical tent market is expected to reach grow at a CAGR of approximately 3.40% from 2022 to 2028.



One of the major driving factors for the market's growth is the growing natural hazards and medical emergencies. The use of inflatable medical tents is rising in the military, owing to troops stationed worldwide and increasing military investments.

The global medical tent market is expected to rise considerably due to increased usage of tents in the military segment, medical emergencies, and rescue operations.



Tripledemic: Another Expected Driving Factor For The Medical Tent Market

Tripledemic describes a simultaneous increase in COVID-19, influenza (the flu), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases. While all three viruses are present in the U.S., they aren't each peaking simultaneously. Pediatric RSV and flu cases are now down; however, COVID-19 continues to increase in adults; and cases of adults with flu are declining in the elderly and somewhat stable among younger adults.

Flu, COVID-19, and RSV are all respiratory viruses. Influenza and COVID-19 both have a history of increased infection rates during the winter months, and it's common for RSV cases to increase early in the year (in 2022, this occurred even earlier, starting before the New Year). The simultaneous increase has been attributed to various possible factors, including weakened immune systems and vaccine hesitancy due to isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the "Tripledemic" continues to grow, pediatric hospitals are overflowing, seeing an unusually high number of sick patients, many of whom are at or near capacity. Among the three viruses, RSV is surging the most among kids and is gradually filling hospital beds.

Currently, COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases are high across the U.S., with RSV and flu seeing sharp increases in recent weeks. Due to the combined impact of COVID-19, flu, and RSV among children, several pediatric hospitals are struggling right now, which is adding tents outside to handle the "Tripledemic" surge" in the U.S. The wait times have increased more than ever, and hospitals are urging patients to take their children to primary care doctors or urgent care facilities before going to the hospital.

Story continues

In addition, most of the youngest U.S. kids have still not received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to federal health data, as hospitals struggle to handle a deluge of patients with respiratory viruses. Across the U.S., many hospitals are close to or at capacity, leading to limited hospital beds and hours-long wait times in emergency departments.

For Instance, Boston Children's Hospital has postponed elective surgeries, and Johns Hopkins Children's Center has reopened COVID-19 triage tents to help manage overflow. On 9th November 2022, a tent was set up in the ambulance bay at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora due to a rise in RSV cases among kids around the state.

IMPACT OF COVID-19



The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has escalated the demand for medical tents worldwide for screening, patient isolation, and vaccination camps. Triage tents became essential due to patient surges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals and clinics globally witnessed higher admission spikes than ever before.

This has put immense pressure on healthcare systems to tend to those fighting the virus and provide proper patient screening shelters. Although COVID cases are currently low, they're rising in parts of the United States.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Military Bases and Geopolitical Issues

The U.S. is the leading country with the highest number of military bases in foreign countries and continues to increase its military bases. Japan has about 120 U.S. military bases, Germany has 119, South Korea has 73, and Italy has 44. Japan has about 54,000 U.S. military personnel, Germany has around 34,000, and South Korea has about 26,000. Further, the Chinese military basing efforts at the international level have become a topic of great international interest and scrutiny. China has likely considered 13 countries for military-basing access, including Angola, Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania, Cambodia, and the UAE. In August 2021, India announced building a military base on Agalega island.

Geopolitical risks play a major role in the growth of the medical tent market. The Russia-Ukraine war has contributed to the overall growth of the medical tent market. Russia has suffered about 180,000 killed or wounded in Ukraine so far, while the figure for the Ukrainians is 100,000 military casualties and 30,000 dead civilians as of 23rd January 2023. Several international and regional companies offer a wide range of medical tents for the military segment.

Technological Advancements

To remain competitive in the medical tent market, vendors have been focusing on meeting the challenges associated with traditional medical tents. As a result, to address the challenges, several vendors are focusing on developing innovative and technologically advanced medical tents. These innovations and advancements include multi-purpose tents equipped with portable features and easily deployable tents.

Extreme Marquees (EM), an Australian premier supplier of leading custom printing tents, is the manufacturer of a line of 'Infectious Disease Fast Deployment Inflatable Isolation Modules,' which are easy to set up, lightweight, and portable. AKS Industries, one of the prominent vendors in the medical tent market, has developed the BLU-MED XP Medical Shelter System, which can be deployed and fully set up in less than 15 minutes. This system gives government agencies, NGOs, cities, municipalities, hospitals, emergency management services, and first responders the ability to respond quickly to disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide. It is engineered for high wind and snow loads, which is also easy to carry and store.

Multi-Purpose Medical Tents



Multi-purpose tents have recently gained high demand as it meets all-in-one application. JUMEI TENT TECHNOLOGY and NSR Relief are the leading companies in the medical tent market, offering multi-purpose tents. JUMEI TENT TECHNOLOGY's heavy-duty, rapidly deployable clear-span tents are ideal for multi-purpose hospital use, including emergency shelters, temporary quarantine, triage screening areas, medical screening, medical testing, medical isolation, mobile field hospitals, food distribution centers, drive-thru testing stations, medical supplies warehouses.



Increasing Demand for Negative Pressure Isolation Tent



Negative pressure isolation tents are a type of hospital tent used to keep patients with infectious illnesses or patients prone to infections from others away from other patients, visitors, and healthcare staff. It is a common infection control method to isolate patients with contagious, airborne diseases such as measles, tuberculosis, SARS, MERS, and COVID-19. They are called negative pressure tents because the air pressure inside the tent is lower than the air pressure outside the room.

Hence, when the door is opened, potentially contaminated air or dangerous particles from inside the room does not flow outside into non-contaminated areas. AKS Industries, UTILIS, Stretch Event Tents USA, and Instent Industries are some of the leading companies in the medical tent market offering negative pressure isolation tents.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The global medical tent market is moderately competitive and is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. The leading companies are highly focused on organic growth and continuously developing innovative medical tents at competitive prices. Some key market participants operating in the global medical tent market include Liri Structure, Instent Industries, ZINGERLE GROUP, LANCO, and HDT Global. Moreover, there is a huge growth opportunity for new entrants in the market.

Scenarios like the tripledemic, winter flu, and geopolitical issues are boosting the growth of the medical tent market. This is increasing the competition among the players in the market. Creating opportunities for the companies to launch innovative products in the market. In October 2022, an increase in children's respiratory illnesses significantly impacted the US market growth. Connecticut Children's Medical Centre is considering working with the National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Association to install a field tent to deal with the influx of patients.

Key Company Profiles

Liri Structure

Instent Industries

HDT Global

ZINGERLE GROUP

LANCO

Other Prominent Vendors

AKS Industries

ACI Design

Allied Healthcare Products

Celina

Extreme Group

Glow Inflatables

JUMEI TENT TECHNOLOGY

J.B. Roche

NRS Relief

RODER Group

Stretch Event Tents USA

Shenzhen Shoulder Tent

Sabir Textile Industries

SPANTECH

TentCraft

UTILIS

YIJIN GROUP

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the global medical tent market?

What is the growth rate of the medical tent market?

Who are the key players in the global medical tent market?

What are the growing trends in the medical tent market?

Which region holds the most significant global medical tent market share?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1587 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1939.43 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Premium Insights

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Technological Advances

6.1.2 Vendors' Market Activities

6.1.3 Tripledemic: Another Expected Driving Factor for the Market



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Medical Tents Market



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Technological Advances in Medical Tents

9.2 Negative Pressure Isolation Tents

9.3 Growing Popularity of Mobile Field Hospitals



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Growing Military Activities

10.2 Increasing Rescue Operations

10.3 Surge in Demand for Triage Tents



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Environmental Factors Limiting Medical Tent Use

11.2 High Cost of Emergency Medical Tents

11.3 Slower Adoption of Advanced Medical Tents

12 Market Landscape

13 Tent Type

14 Application

15 End-User

16 Geography

17 North America

18 Europe

19 APAC

20 Latin America

21 Middle East & Africa

22 Competitive Landscape

23 Key Company Profiles

24 Other Prominent Vendors

25 Report Summary

26 Quantitative Summary

27 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3aim30

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



