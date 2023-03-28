U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

Medical Textile market to Cross USD 37.53 Billion by 2030 due to Increasing Demand for Advanced Wound Care Products | Research By SNS insider

SNS Insider pvt ltd
·4 min read
SNS Insider pvt ltd
SNS Insider pvt ltd

Medical Textile Market Scope & Segmentation By Product, By Type, By Application, and by Region | Global Market Forecast 2023-2030

Pune, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider, the Medical Textile market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the factors mentioned above, as well as the increasing need for innovative and cost-effective medical solutions. The Medical Textile Market was valued at USD 26.80 billion, as reported by SNS Insider. It is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% between 2023 and 2030, and is anticipated to reach USD 37.53 billion by 2030. 

Medical Textile are a specialized branch of textile engineering that deals with the development and application of textiles in medical and healthcare settings. They are used in a wide range of applications such as wound dressings, implantable devices, surgical gowns, and other medical devices. Surgical gowns and drapes are another important application of medical textiles. These garments are designed to provide a barrier between the patient and the surgical team, protecting both parties from cross-contamination. The demand for these Medical Textile is further boosted by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing awareness of personal hygiene.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1484 

Medical Textile Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2022

US$ 26.80 Billion

Market Size by 2030

US$ 37.53 Billion

CAGR From 2023 to 2030

4.3%

Key Segments

• By Product (Surgical Gowns, Operating Room Drapes, Face Masks, Sterilization Wraps, Staff Uniforms, Hospital Bedding & Curtains, Wipes, Other)
• By Type (Non-Woven, Woven, Knitted, Other)
• By Application (Implantable Goods, Non-Implantable Goods, Healthcare & Hygiene Product, Others)

Company Profiles

ATEX Technologies, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Bally Ribbon Mills, Freudenberg Group, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Life Threads LLc, Schoeller Switzerland, Vista Medical Ltd, Sensoria Inc., Gentherm, Siren, Pireta, AiQ Smart Clothing, Camira Fabrics, Carre Technologies Inc, 3teks, and Others.


Market Analysis

The demand for medical-grade textile products is predicted to surge due to rising awareness about improved healthcare services and efficient medical treatments. The use of medical textile-based implantable products such as artificial ligaments, tendons, and body part enhancements is increasing, leading to an uptick in the market. This trend is expected to continue due to the growing elderly population globally, which is likely to drive the number of surgeries for knee and joint replacement. As a result, the usage of implantable goods is expected to increase, further propelling the growth of the Medical Textile market. 

Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has had a significant impact on the market. The shortage of medical supplies has affected healthcare facilities and patients in the region, and the increase in prices has made it difficult for healthcare facilities worldwide to procure essential medical supplies. It is important for the international community to work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict to ensure the uninterrupted supply of Medical Textile and other essential medical supplies.

Speak To Analyst: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1484  

Key Regional Development

The Asia Pacific region has emerged as a dominant player in the Medical Textile market owing to the proliferation of manufacturing facilities for non-woven fabrics in countries like China, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Japan, and Indonesia. In response to the escalating demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) products such as face masks and surgical gowns, many medical textile companies in the region have expanded their production lines to boost their manufacturing capacities. The region's dynamic and rapidly growing economies have also played a crucial role in creating a conducive environment for the growth of the medical textile industry.

Recent Developments Related to Medical Textile market

  • PADM Medical, a leading manufacturer of medical products, has announced that they have received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for their new line of plant-based face masks. This approval means that PADM Medical's face masks meet the rigorous standards set by the FDA for medical devices, including safety and effectiveness.

  • A textile manufacturing company based in North Carolina has recently announced that they will be investing $24 million in expanding their operations in Winston-Salem. The expansion is expected to create new job opportunities and boost the local economy.

Key Takeaway from Medical Textile market Study

  • Surgical gown is dominant segment in the market, used to protect both patients and healthcare workers from the spread of infectious diseases. These gowns are typically made from nonwoven materials, such as polypropylene, that are resistant to fluid penetration and provide a barrier against bacteria and viruses.

  • The implantable goods segment is expected to exhibit a high CAGR in market, owing to the growing demand for advanced textile materials and technologies for the repair and replacement of damaged tissues and organs.

Buy Complete Research Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1484  

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy info@snsinsider.com Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)


