Medical Textiles Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% by 2025| Evolving Opportunities with Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj and Asahi Kasei Corp. |17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical textiles market is set to grow by USD 3.36 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 5.01% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Medical Textiles Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For Insights on Medical Textiles Market - Download a Free Sample Report!

Factors such as the growing demand for non-woven medical textiles, expanding elderly population, and the increasing healthcare spending worldwide will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuating crude oil prices will hamper market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The medical textiles market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

The report covers the following areas:

Medical Textiles Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Application

  • Geography

Medical Textiles Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
Some of the major vendors of the medical textiles market include Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE, and Co. KG, Getinge AB, Kimberly-Clark Corp., KOB GmbH, Schouw and Co., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, and Tytex AS. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

Medical Textiles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist medical textiles market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the medical textiles market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the medical textiles market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical textiles market vendors

Medical Textiles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.75

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG, Getinge AB, Kimberly-Clark Corp., KOB GmbH, Schouw and Co., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, and Tytex AS

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-textiles-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-01-by-2025-evolving-opportunities-with-ahlstrom-munksjo-oyj-and-asahi-kasei-corp-17000-technavio-reports-301408917.html

SOURCE Technavio

