Medical Textiles Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% by 2025| Evolving Opportunities with Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj and Asahi Kasei Corp. |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical textiles market is set to grow by USD 3.36 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 5.01% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Factors such as the growing demand for non-woven medical textiles, expanding elderly population, and the increasing healthcare spending worldwide will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuating crude oil prices will hamper market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The medical textiles market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Medical Textiles Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Application

Geography

Medical Textiles Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Some of the major vendors of the medical textiles market include Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE, and Co. KG, Getinge AB, Kimberly-Clark Corp., KOB GmbH, Schouw and Co., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, and Tytex AS. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

Medical Textiles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG, Getinge AB, Kimberly-Clark Corp., KOB GmbH, Schouw and Co., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, and Tytex AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

