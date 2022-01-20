Medical Textiles Market to Record 4.75% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Kimberly-Clark Corp. - The company offers medical textiles products such as Protective Clothing, Gloves, and General Respirators| Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Medical Textiles Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Medical Textiles Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co., KG, Getinge AB, Kimberly-Clark Corp., KOB GmbH, Schouw and Co., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, Tytex AS among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Product (woven medical textiles, non-woven medical textiles, and knitted textiles), application (surgical, healthcare, and hygiene products, and extracorporeal).

Geographies: APAC (China and India), Europe (Germany and UK), North America (US), South America, and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the medical textiles industry is expected to increase by USD 3.36 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 5.01%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 43% among the other regions. China and India are the key markets for medical textiles in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The medical textiles market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. - The company offers medical textiles products such as Protective Clothing, Gloves, and General Respirators.

KOB GmbH - The company offers medical textiles products such as CEB Ideal Cohesive 104, Roselastic Flex 520, and Polycompress 547.

Getinge AB - The company offers medical textiles products such as Intergard Knitted, Hemagard Knitted, and Intergard Knitted Ultrathin.

Regional Market Outlook

The medical textiles market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for medical textiles in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The expansion of various discrete medical manufacturing equipment industries would aid the growth of the medical textiles market in APAC, over the forecast period. The rapid penetration of medical textiles in countries such as India, Malaysia, China, South Korea, and Japan, as well as indigenous production of medical textiles in China and South Korea, are important growth drivers for the APAC medical textiles market. Furthermore, China is the world's and APAC's top producer of medical textiles, owing to a growth in demand for fiber and natural polymer composites in the region.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Medical Textiles Market Driver:

Nonwoven medical textiles are utilized in a wide range of items, including absorbent pads, incontinence products, and patient and staff attire. Baby diapers, bed linen, blankets burn dressings, gowns, disposable underwear, dressings, medicine delivery devices, face masks, filter media, nasal strips, pillows, shoe covers, sponges, sutures, tissue scaffolds, towels, wraps, and other products include these substances.

Natural and synthetic fibers are employed in the production of nonwoven medical textiles. Wood-pulp, cotton, and rayon are examples of natural fibers used in non-woven medical textiles. Wood pulp is utilized because of its obvious absorbency, mass, and low cost, whereas cotton and rayon are soft enough to be used on wounds directly.

Medical Textiles Market Trend:

Nanofibers are a type of one-dimensional nanomaterial that's used in a variety of medicinal applications. Nanofibers have a large surface area and porosity, which aids cell attachment as well as protein and medicinal molecule adhesion. These characteristics distinguish them from their micro and macro cousins made of the same materials. Tissue engineering wound healing and medication delivery are just a few of the medicinal applications of nanofibers. In the human body, these fibers successfully facilitate cell proliferation and tissue restoration. As a result, throughout the forecast period, the increased demand for nanofibers in the medical industry would have a favorable impact on the worldwide medical textile market.

Medical Textiles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG, Getinge AB, Kimberly-Clark Corp., KOB GmbH, Schouw and Co., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, and Tytex AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

