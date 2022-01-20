U.S. markets open in 8 hours 19 minutes

Medical Textiles Market to Record 4.75% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Kimberly-Clark Corp. - The company offers medical textiles products such as Protective Clothing, Gloves, and General Respirators| Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Medical Textiles Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Medical Textiles Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Medical Textiles Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co., KG, Getinge AB, Kimberly-Clark Corp., KOB GmbH, Schouw and Co., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, Tytex AS among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Product (woven medical textiles, non-woven medical textiles, and knitted textiles), application (surgical, healthcare, and hygiene products, and extracorporeal).

  • Geographies: APAC (China and India), Europe (Germany and UK), North America (US), South America, and MEA

Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the medical textiles industry is expected to increase by USD 3.36 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 5.01%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 43% among the other regions. China and India are the key markets for medical textiles in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-
The medical textiles market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. - The company offers medical textiles products such as Protective Clothing, Gloves, and General Respirators.

KOB GmbH - The company offers medical textiles products such as CEB Ideal Cohesive 104, Roselastic Flex 520, and Polycompress 547.

Getinge AB - The company offers medical textiles products such as Intergard Knitted, Hemagard Knitted, and Intergard Knitted Ultrathin.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook
The medical textiles market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for medical textiles in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The expansion of various discrete medical manufacturing equipment industries would aid the growth of the medical textiles market in APAC, over the forecast period. The rapid penetration of medical textiles in countries such as India, Malaysia, China, South Korea, and Japan, as well as indigenous production of medical textiles in China and South Korea, are important growth drivers for the APAC medical textiles market. Furthermore, China is the world's and APAC's top producer of medical textiles, owing to a growth in demand for fiber and natural polymer composites in the region.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Medical Textiles Market Driver:

Nonwoven medical textiles are utilized in a wide range of items, including absorbent pads, incontinence products, and patient and staff attire. Baby diapers, bed linen, blankets burn dressings, gowns, disposable underwear, dressings, medicine delivery devices, face masks, filter media, nasal strips, pillows, shoe covers, sponges, sutures, tissue scaffolds, towels, wraps, and other products include these substances.

Natural and synthetic fibers are employed in the production of nonwoven medical textiles. Wood-pulp, cotton, and rayon are examples of natural fibers used in non-woven medical textiles. Wood pulp is utilized because of its obvious absorbency, mass, and low cost, whereas cotton and rayon are soft enough to be used on wounds directly.

  • Medical Textiles Market Trend:

Nanofibers are a type of one-dimensional nanomaterial that's used in a variety of medicinal applications. Nanofibers have a large surface area and porosity, which aids cell attachment as well as protein and medicinal molecule adhesion. These characteristics distinguish them from their micro and macro cousins made of the same materials. Tissue engineering wound healing and medication delivery are just a few of the medicinal applications of nanofibers. In the human body, these fibers successfully facilitate cell proliferation and tissue restoration. As a result, throughout the forecast period, the increased demand for nanofibers in the medical industry would have a favorable impact on the worldwide medical textile market.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Hybrid Fabric Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Antimicrobial Textile Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Medical Textiles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 3.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.75

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG, Getinge AB, Kimberly-Clark Corp., KOB GmbH, Schouw and Co., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, and Tytex AS

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-textiles-market-to-record-4-75-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--kimberly-clark-corp---the-company-offers-medical-textiles-products-such-as-protective-clothing-gloves-and-general-respirators-technavio-301462912.html

SOURCE Technavio

