U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,978.75
    +17.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,862.00
    +150.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,694.25
    +62.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.30
    +10.90 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.34
    +2.87 (+3.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.00
    +7.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    -0.19 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0289
    +0.0092 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.55
    -2.54 (-9.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1756
    +0.0055 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5330
    -2.1870 (-1.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,329.06
    +850.35 (+5.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.43
    +25.14 (+6.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,341.76
    -33.58 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

Medical Tourism Market 2023-2028 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·3 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Tourism market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Medical Tourism market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value. This report has delivered the key development plans, such as innovative trends and expansions, strengthening of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product invention, and geographical development, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21918883

Global Medical Tourism market size is estimated to be worth USD 77500 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 148290 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.7% during review period.

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • The Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global market include: -

  • Pantai Holdings Berhad

  • KPJ Healthcare Berhad

  • Dentalpro

  • Prince Court Medical Centre

  • Island Hospital

  • IJN Health Institute

  • Mahkota Medical Centre

  • Sunway Medical Centre

  • LohGuanLye Specialists Centre

  • Tropicana Medical Centre

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21918883

Segmentation by Types: -

  • Cardio Internal Medicine

  • Cardiothoracic Surgery

  • Oncology

  • Fertility Treatments

  • Orthopedic Treatment

  • Other

Segmentation by Applications: -

  • Personal

  • Group

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Medical Tourism market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

To Understand How COVID-19/ Russia-Ukraine War Influence Impact covered at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/21918883

Reasons to Buy This Report: -

  • This report stays updated with novel technology integration, features, and the latest developments in the market

  • This report helps stakeholders to understand the COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence on the Medical Tourism industry.

  • This report helps stakeholders to gain insights into which regions to target globally

  • This report helps stakeholders to gain insights into the end-user perception concerning the adoption of Medical Tourism.

  • This report helps stakeholders to identify some of the key players in the Medical Tourism market and understand their valuable contributions.

Detailed TOC of Global Medical Tourism Market 2022 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

1 Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size Segment by Type

5 Market Size Segment by Application

6 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

12 Appendix

Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/21918883

About Absolute Reports: -

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla bulls cut price target on EV developers, automaker cancels solar projects across U.S.

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down Wedbush analyst Dan Ives' decision to cut his price target on Tesla, as the EV developer reportedly cancels solar projects across the United States.

  • Elon Musk braces for $56 billion battle with heavy metal drummer

    Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will pit the world's richest person against one of the electric carmaker's smallest investors, Richard Tornetta, who held just nine shares when he sued in 2018.

  • Elon Musk Made an Unusual Request in Fallout With a Top Lieutenant

    As Tesla’s stock rose rapidly, Mr. Musk focused on whether compensation for employees matched their contributions, and he asked a top deputy to forfeit some of his unvested equity.

  • Ford, GM in Talks With Posco Chemical on Battery Metal Hubs

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., and Stellantis NV are in talks with South Korea’s Posco Chemical Co. about potentially investing in plants producing electric-vehicle battery materials in North America, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion F

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher

    The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’ Selling an absolutely necessary product, energy companies are widely seen as hedges against inflation, frequently offering a combination of corporate profits and shareholder dividends. In the US, the price of crude oil has risen 15% so far this year, and the governmen

  • Trump Lawyers Sanctioned for Filing ‘Frivolous’ Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

    A federal judge in Florida has imposed monetary sanctions on a team of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers, castigating them for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other Democrats earlier this year. In a scathing 19-page decision, U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks said a group of lawyers for Mr. Trump, led by Alina Habba and Peter Ticktin, showed a “cavalier attitude towards facts” throughout the brief history of the case. The judge, who dismissed the case in September, ordered the Trump lawyers to pay a combined $50,000 monetary penalty to the court and to reimburse a public-relations executive, Charles Dolan, for approximately $16,200 he spent defending himself in the litigation.

  • Why Unity Software Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were up 27% as of 12:24 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. The stock has fallen sharply this year after an internal performance problem caused revenue growth to slow with one of its advertising products and the stock is down about 80% year to date. Revenue growth accelerated over the second quarter's 9%, despite a 7% year-over-year decline in the "operate solutions" segment, where Unity offers advertising tools to help game companies monetize their games.

  • Is MicroStrategy Safe Amid the Crypto Carnage? Let's Check the Charts

    Enterprise business intelligence application software vendor MicroStrategy Inc. is connected to the world of bitcoin and crypto currency as the firm has been a buyer of bitcoin according to media reports and regulatory filings.

  • Meta Offers Generous Severance Package

    The 13% reduction in the staff at Meta Platforms was not a surprise as tech giants have forecasted lower revenue growth as advertising dollars shrink. The CEO of Meta Platforms , Mark Zuckerberg, made the decision to lay off 11,000 of the company's 87,000 employees, but is offering over three months of severance pay and six months of health insurance coverage for those affected. "I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted," Zuckerberg added.

  • Disney stock tumbles to worst day since 2001 after ‘massive earnings downgrade’

    Walt Disney Co. has a profit problem, and that's helped send shares of the media giant to their worst daily performance in more than two decades.

  • Commodities Surge After China Eases Some Covid Restrictions

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities from oil to iron ore and copper jumped after China eased some Covid restrictions, raising hopes over a demand recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy. Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysFTX Latest: EU License Under Threat as Asset Freeze F

  • Oil And Gas Investor On High-Speed Acquisition Path; In Buy Zone After Strong Earnings

    Oil and gas investor Northern Oil & Gas has been acquiring assets in key oil basins this year, with solid returns expected in 2023.

  • Musk says his companies will remain well positioned in 2023

    Musk's tweet comes a day after he raised the possibility of Twitter going bankrupt. Earlier in the day, in his first company-wide email, Musk warned that Twitter would not be able to "survive the upcoming economic downturn" if it fails to boost subscription revenue to offset falling advertising income, three people who have seen the message told Reuters. Twitter currently has $13 billion in debt and faces interest payments totaling close to $1.2 billion in the next 12 months.

  • Chart of the Day: The Price Is Getting Right for This Retailer

    With a powerful move up from the October lows, Costco has demonstrated good resilience and price action on the way up to that troubling level of $500. But, poking it's head out on Thursday above the downtrend line, the stock makes this move a bit more believable than the one late in October.

  • Wendy's continues its sales growth streak despite customer cutbacks

    Even with the costs of doing business up, supply chain issues delaying new openings and consumers cutting back on spending, Wendy’s Co. remains optimistic.

  • RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS AND LAND ACQUISITION UPDATE

    (TSX: RBY) – Rubellite Energy Inc. ("Rubellite", or the "Company"), a pure play Clearwater oil exploration and development company, is pleased to report third quarter 2022 financial and operating results and provide an operations and land acquisition update.

  • Exclusive-Apple supplier Foxconn plans to quadruple workforce at India plant-sources

    Apple supplier Foxconn plans to quadruple the workforce at its iPhone factory in India over two years, two government officials with knowledge of the matter said, pointing to a production adjustment as it faces disruptions in China. Foxconn has grabbed headlines in recent weeks, with tight virus restrictions at its Zhengzhou plant, the world's largest iPhone factory, disturbing production and fuelling concerns over the impact of China's virus policy on global supply chains.

  • Peabody Energy Is Making Hay While the Sun Shines

    Peabody's 3rd-quarter earnings report shows incredible strength

  • FTX.com Assets Frozen by Bahamas as Crisis Engulfs Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- FTX.com had its assets frozen in the Bahamas, where the crypto exchange is based, as more signs emerged that mogul Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire is crumbling.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysFTX Latest: EU License Under Threat as Asset Freeze Fuels CrisisThe

  • Copper Is Down on Falling Demand. But a Shortage Looms.

    That’s a big problem. Copper mines take 15 years to begin producing the metal necessary for renewable energy initiatives.