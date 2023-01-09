U.S. markets closed

Medical Tourism Market to Reach US$ 72.8 Bn by End of 2031, Says Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research inc.
·5 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global medical tourism market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2031. Medical tourism can be defined as the travel of patients from their home countries to other countries for medical treatment. These services include advanced treatments such as neurosurgery, cardiac surgery, orthodontics, and dental care. Medical tourism also includes elective treatments such as routine health checkups and cosmetic surgeries. According to market outlook, rise in medical costs in developed countries coupled with the availability of affordable treatments in emerging countries has resulted in expansion of the medical tourism sector, making it an emerging industry.

Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, January 9, 2023, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, January 9, 2023, Press release picture

Rise in prevalence of various chronic and acute diseases have increased medical costs in advanced nations. The availability of affordable treatments in emerging regions contributes to the national economy on the one side and creates revenue to the medical tourism market on the other. Such factors are projected to help the medical tourism industry flourish remarkably in the next few years.

Furthermore, existence of medical tourism health coverage and insurance is projected to create new business opportunities in the medical tourism market. High treatment cost in developed countries is a major factor augmenting the medical tourism industry in developing countries that offer reasonable and affordable healthcare facilities. The rise in practices of patients to travel is likely to help bolster medical tourism market growth during the forecast period.

According to TMR report, the global medical tourism market was valued at US$ 10.4 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 72.8 Bn by the end of 2031. Favorable foreign currency exchange offered by governments of various nations offering medical tourism is anticipated to propel industry growth in the next few years.

Get an Exclusive Free PDF Sample Copy of Medical Tourism Market (choose the corporate mail ID to receive top attention) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=900

Key Findings of Study

  • Low Healthcare Costs and High Quality Medical Treatment Options Offered by Emerging Economies: High quality diagnosis is more affordable in developing countries such as Malaysia and Thailand compared to developed countries. The procedure's quality is not compromised due to the availability of resources at a lower cost. This results in an influx of people seeking healthcare services in emerging economies. Revenue generated from medical tourism helps improve the overall economic growth rate of these countries. These advantages offered by the medical tourism sector are anticipated to present significant opportunities in the market in the near future.

  • Increase in Popularity of Liposuction Surgery: Beauty treatments have gained significant popularity in the last few decades. Botox, breast implants, and liposuction are considered the most popular beauty treatments among them. The rise in beauty standards is expected to augment medical tourism market expansion during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

  • Long wait times for visit to specialists for consultation or treatment are a major concern among patients and are projected to accelerate medical tourism market growth

  • Rise in cardiovascular disease cases is expected to drive market progress during the forecast period

  • Increase in popularity of cosmetic surgeries is anticipated to create business opportunities in the medical tourism market in the next few years

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=900

Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2021. This can be ascribed to the rapidly growing medical industry and availability of affordable advanced treatment.

  • Increase in adoption and rise in popularity of minimally invasive surgeries are likely to propel the market in the region in the near future

Key Players

Prominent players in the global medical tourism market are Raffles Medical Group, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Hamad Medical Corporation, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Jordan Hospital, Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., and Bumrungrad International Hospital.

Medical Tourism Market Segmentation

Procedure Type

  • Cardiac

  • Orthopedic

  • Cancer

  • Gynecological

  • Neurological & Spinal

  • Cosmetic Surgery

  • Dental Treatment

  • Others

Regions

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe, Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

Countries

  • Thailand

  • India

  • Malaysia

  • Singapore

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

  • South Korea

  • Turkey

  • Taiwan

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=900<ype=S

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services has pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Cell Therapy Market

Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market

Cleanroom Technology Market

Medical Education Market

Urgent Care Centers Market

Teleradiology Services Market

Biobanking Market

Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing (CSO) Market

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734457/Medical-Tourism-Market-to-Reach-US-728-Bn-by-End-of-2031-Says-Transparency-Market-Research

