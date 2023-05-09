Medical tourism market size to increase by USD 35.36 billion; The availability of low-cost treatment options to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical tourism market size is estimated to have an incremental growth of USD 35.36 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 20.26% during the forecast period. This medical tourism market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (cardiovascular treatment, cosmetic treatment, fertility treatment, orthopedics treatment, and others), service type (private and public), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports Download Free Sample Report

Medical tourism market - Vendor insights

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Anadolu Medical Center

Apollo International Ltd.

Asian Heart Institute

Asian institute of medical sciences

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH and Co. KGaA

Athina Global Health

Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Co. Ltd.

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co. Ltd.

BNH Medical Centre Co. Ltd.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co. Ltd.

Clalit Research Institute

Clemenceau Medical Center

Dr. B. L. Kapur Memorial Hospital

Global Health Ltd.

IHH Healthcare Berhad

Min Sheng General Hospital

Raffles Medical Group Ltd.

Spire Healthcare Group Plc

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation

The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp.

Medical tourism market - Geographical Analysis

North America is estimated to account for 33% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is growing gradually due to the availability of quality medical facilities in Canada and the US. Providers offer a variety of services such as cosmetic, dental, cardiovascular, and orthopedic treatments and they offer quality care and state-of-the-art facilities that attract people from other countries. But medical services in the US are very expensive compared to that of in APAC countries. Hence, due to these above factors, the market is expected to grow at a considerable pace during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Medical tourism market - Segmentation

This medical tourism market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (cardiovascular treatment, cosmetic treatment, fertility treatment, orthopedics treatment, and others), service type (private and public), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the cardiovascular treatment segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rheumatic heart disease, hypertension, obesity, and diabetes can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of heart disease worldwide. The rising incidence of heart disease in both developed and developing countries such as India, Canada, China, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and the US increases market opportunities for companies to enter these countries. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Medical tourism market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growth of the medical tourism market is notably influenced by the availability of affordable treatment options.

Developing countries such as India, Thailand, Turkey, and Malaysia offer top-quality healthcare services at a much lower cost than developed countries.

The results in many individuals from developed countries like the US and Canada travel to these countries for medical treatments and the healthcare services in these countries adhere to the health standards of developed nations while being economically affordable.

For example, while the cost of hip replacement surgery in the US is around USD 75,000, the average cost for the same procedure in India is approximately USD 9,000.

Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

The lack of advanced infrastructure in developing nations is a major challenge impeding the medical tourism market growth.

The growth of global medical tourism, especially in low-income developing countries, is hampered by the lack of adequate infrastructure, which are attractive tourist destinations, but lack of proper infrastructure, inadequate accommodation, lack of good language translators, and lack of investor-friendly policies hampers the market growth.

Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth of the medical tourism during the forecast period.

Technavio's analysis of the medical tourism market also includes:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive medical tourism market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the medical tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical tourism market industry across

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical tourism market

Medical Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 35.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 21.47 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Thailand, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anadolu Medical Center, Apollo International Ltd., Asian Heart Institute, Asian institute of medical sciences, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH and Co. KGaA, Athina Global Health, Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Co. Ltd., Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co. Ltd., BNH Medical Centre Co. Ltd., Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co. Ltd., Clalit Research Institute, Clemenceau Medical Center, Dr. B. L. Kapur Memorial Hospital, Global Health Ltd., IHH Healthcare Berhad, Min Sheng General Hospital, Raffles Medical Group Ltd., Spire Healthcare Group Plc, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

