Medical tourism market size to increase by USD 35.36 billion; The availability of low-cost treatment options to drive the market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical tourism market size is estimated to have an incremental growth of USD 35.36 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 20.26% during the forecast period. This medical tourism market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (cardiovascular treatment, cosmetic treatment, fertility treatment, orthopedics treatment, and others), service type (private and public), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports Download Free Sample Report
Medical tourism market - Vendor insights
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Anadolu Medical Center
Apollo International Ltd.
Asian Heart Institute
Asian institute of medical sciences
Asklepios Kliniken GmbH and Co. KGaA
Athina Global Health
Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Co. Ltd.
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co. Ltd.
BNH Medical Centre Co. Ltd.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co. Ltd.
Clalit Research Institute
Clemenceau Medical Center
Dr. B. L. Kapur Memorial Hospital
Global Health Ltd.
IHH Healthcare Berhad
Min Sheng General Hospital
Raffles Medical Group Ltd.
Spire Healthcare Group Plc
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp.
Medical tourism market - Geographical Analysis
North America is estimated to account for 33% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is growing gradually due to the availability of quality medical facilities in Canada and the US. Providers offer a variety of services such as cosmetic, dental, cardiovascular, and orthopedic treatments and they offer quality care and state-of-the-art facilities that attract people from other countries. But medical services in the US are very expensive compared to that of in APAC countries. Hence, due to these above factors, the market is expected to grow at a considerable pace during the forecast period.
What's New?
Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Medical tourism market - Segmentation
This medical tourism market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (cardiovascular treatment, cosmetic treatment, fertility treatment, orthopedics treatment, and others), service type (private and public), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The market share growth by the cardiovascular treatment segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rheumatic heart disease, hypertension, obesity, and diabetes can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of heart disease worldwide. The rising incidence of heart disease in both developed and developing countries such as India, Canada, China, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and the US increases market opportunities for companies to enter these countries. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.
Medical tourism market - Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
The growth of the medical tourism market is notably influenced by the availability of affordable treatment options.
Developing countries such as India, Thailand, Turkey, and Malaysia offer top-quality healthcare services at a much lower cost than developed countries.
The results in many individuals from developed countries like the US and Canada travel to these countries for medical treatments and the healthcare services in these countries adhere to the health standards of developed nations while being economically affordable.
For example, while the cost of hip replacement surgery in the US is around USD 75,000, the average cost for the same procedure in India is approximately USD 9,000.
Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key Challenges
The lack of advanced infrastructure in developing nations is a major challenge impeding the medical tourism market growth.
The growth of global medical tourism, especially in low-income developing countries, is hampered by the lack of adequate infrastructure, which are attractive tourist destinations, but lack of proper infrastructure, inadequate accommodation, lack of good language translators, and lack of investor-friendly policies hampers the market growth.
Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth of the medical tourism during the forecast period.
Technavio's analysis of the medical tourism market also includes:
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will drive medical tourism market growth during the next five years
Precise estimation of the medical tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the medical tourism market industry across
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical tourism market
Medical Tourism Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.26%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 35.36 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
21.47
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key countries
US, Thailand, India, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Anadolu Medical Center, Apollo International Ltd., Asian Heart Institute, Asian institute of medical sciences, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH and Co. KGaA, Athina Global Health, Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Co. Ltd., Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co. Ltd., BNH Medical Centre Co. Ltd., Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co. Ltd., Clalit Research Institute, Clemenceau Medical Center, Dr. B. L. Kapur Memorial Hospital, Global Health Ltd., IHH Healthcare Berhad, Min Sheng General Hospital, Raffles Medical Group Ltd., Spire Healthcare Group Plc, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global medical tourism market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Service type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Cardiovascular treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Cosmetic treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Fertility treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Orthopedics treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Service Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Service Type
7.3 Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Service Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Anadolu Medical Center
12.4 Asian Heart Institute
12.5 Asian institute of medical sciences
12.6 Asklepios Kliniken GmbH and Co. KGaA
12.7 Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Co. Ltd.
12.8 Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co. Ltd.
12.9 BNH Medical Centre Co. Ltd.
12.10 Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co. Ltd.
12.11 Clemenceau Medical Center
12.12 Global Health Ltd.
12.13 IHH Healthcare Berhad
12.14 Min Sheng General Hospital
12.15 Raffles Medical Group Ltd.
12.16 The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
12.17 The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
