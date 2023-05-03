Medical Tourism Thematic intelligence Report 2023: Players, Trends, Industry Analysis, Value Chain, & Competitive Landscape

Company Logo

Medical tourism is on the rise: This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats.



Key drivers of the medical tourism industry include rising healthcare costs (particularly for elective and non-essential procedures), infrastructure improvements in the travel and tourism industry, decreasing costs of travel, advancements in technology, quicker access to services, medical care being unavailable in a particular country, and the rise of international accreditation agencies.

The Medical Tourism Association (MTA) estimates that there are approximately 14 million people worldwide who travel abroad for medical treatment every year. While there are several factors that negatively affect the medical tourism market, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the market is still expected to grow over the next few years.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Danaher

Osstem Implant

Straumann Holding

Bausch Health

Ivoclar Vivadent

Neoss

Cousin Biotech

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

NuVasive

Globus Medical

AbbVie

Cynosure

Lutronic

Allurion Technologies

GC Aesthetics

Establishment Labs

Revance Therapeutics

Solta Medical

Candela

Apollo Endosurgery

ReShape Lifesciences

Standard Bariatrics

Obalon Therapeutics

Bariatric Solutions

Cook Medical

Cooper Surgical

Bayer

Vitrolife

Minerva Surgical

Source: GlobalData

