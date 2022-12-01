Medical transcription market size to increase by USD 24,676.02 mn: 38% growth to originate from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical transcription market by end-user, type, and geography – forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% and register an incremental growth of USD 24,676.02 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a free PDF sample report.
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global medical transcription market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The adoption of automated cloud-based voice recognition systems for medical transcription and structured medical cloud storage are other factors that will drive regional market growth.
Company profiles
The medical transcription market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
3M Co. – The company offers medical transcription services such as modal fluency, modal fluency mobile, and modal fluency flex.
Aquity LLC – The company offers medical transcription services such as KLAS and Black Book leading services.
Athreon Corp. – The company offers medical transcription services such as virtual scribes and LifeLine services.
CareCloud Inc. – The company offers medical transcription services such as electronic health records and revenue cycle management.
Excel Transcriptions Inc. – The company offers medical transcription services such as HIPAA-compliant and EHR transcriptions.
To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as an increase in the need for automated transcripts, the rising chronic diseases, an aging population, and the growth in healthcare IT spending. However, the increase in concerns for medical data privacy is hindering market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample
Market segmentation
Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, physician groups, and clinics. The hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
What are the key data covered in this medical transcription market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist medical transcription market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the medical transcription market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the medical transcription market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical transcription market vendors
Medical Transcription Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
147
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 24,676.02 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.82
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key countries
US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
3M Co., Aquity LLC, Athreon Corp., CareCloud Inc., Ditto Transcripts, Excel Transcriptions Inc., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Global Medical Transcription LLC, iMedX Inc., Lingual Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd., Med Scribe Inc., Microsoft Corp., Outsource Accelerator Ventures OPC, Pacific Solutions Pty Ltd., Same Day Transcriptions Inc., Savista LLC, TransPerfect Global Inc., VIVA Transcription Corp., and World Wide Dictation Service of New York Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global medical transcription market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Physician groups and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 3M Co.
12.4 Aquity LLC
12.5 Athreon Corp.
12.6 CareCloud Inc.
12.7 Excel Transcriptions Inc.
12.8 Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
12.9 Global Medical Transcription LLC
12.10 iMedX Inc.
12.11 Lingual Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd.
12.12 Med Scribe Inc.
12.13 Microsoft Corp.
12.14 Outsource Accelerator Ventures OPC
12.15 Pacific Solutions Pty Ltd.
12.16 Same Day Transcriptions Inc.
12.17 Savista LLC
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
