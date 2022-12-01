U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

Medical transcription market size to increase by USD 24,676.02 mn: 38% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical transcription market by end-user, type, and geography – forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% and register an incremental growth of USD 24,676.02 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a free PDF sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Transcription Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global medical transcription market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The adoption of automated cloud-based voice recognition systems for medical transcription and structured medical cloud storage are other factors that will drive regional market growth.

Company profiles

The medical transcription market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • 3M Co. – The company offers medical transcription services such as modal fluency, modal fluency mobile, and modal fluency flex.

  • Aquity LLC – The company offers medical transcription services such as KLAS and Black Book leading services.

  • Athreon Corp. – The company offers medical transcription services such as virtual scribes and  LifeLine services.

  • CareCloud Inc. – The company offers medical transcription services such as electronic health records and revenue cycle management.

  • Excel Transcriptions Inc. The company offers medical transcription services such as HIPAA-compliant and EHR transcriptions.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as an increase in the need for automated transcripts, the rising chronic diseases, an aging population, and the growth in healthcare IT spending. However, the increase in concerns for medical data privacy is hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

  • Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, physician groups, and clinics. The hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

Medical Transcription Market in the US by End-user, Type, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The medical transcription market share in the US is expected to increase to USD 2.06 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers the medical transcription market in the US segmentation by end-user (hospitals and physician groups and clinics) and type (services and software).

Clinical Trail Management System (CTMS) Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The clinical trial management system (CTMS) market size is projected to increase by USD 601.9 million from 2020 to 2025. This report extensively covers clinical trial management system (CTMS) market segmentation by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this medical transcription market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist medical transcription market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the medical transcription market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the medical transcription market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical transcription market vendors

Medical Transcription Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

147

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 24,676.02 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.82

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key countries

US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Aquity LLC, Athreon Corp., CareCloud Inc., Ditto Transcripts, Excel Transcriptions Inc., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Global Medical Transcription LLC, iMedX Inc., Lingual Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd., Med Scribe Inc., Microsoft Corp., Outsource Accelerator Ventures OPC, Pacific Solutions Pty Ltd., Same Day Transcriptions Inc., Savista LLC, TransPerfect Global Inc., VIVA Transcription Corp., and World Wide Dictation Service of New York Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global medical transcription market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Physician groups and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3M Co.

  • 12.4 Aquity LLC

  • 12.5 Athreon Corp.

  • 12.6 CareCloud Inc.

  • 12.7 Excel Transcriptions Inc.

  • 12.8 Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Global Medical Transcription LLC

  • 12.10 iMedX Inc.

  • 12.11 Lingual Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Med Scribe Inc.

  • 12.13 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.14 Outsource Accelerator Ventures OPC

  • 12.15 Pacific Solutions Pty Ltd.

  • 12.16 Same Day Transcriptions Inc.

  • 12.17 Savista LLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Global Medical Transcription Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-transcription-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-24-676-02-mn-38-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301691186.html

SOURCE Technavio

