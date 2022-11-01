Medical Transcription Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 2.06 Bn, Growing Need for Automated Medical Transcripts to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Transcription Market in the US by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Medical Transcription Market in US 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The growing need for automated medical transcripts is driving the market growth. There is a need for automating the transcription process through the integration of medical data by various information systems of hospitals, speech recognition systems, and compiling patient information in a single place. Automated medical transcripts are generated in real-time. ASR systems can identify individual speakers and differentiate between patients and healthcare providers. Such benefits of using ASR will fuel the growth of the medical transcription market in the US during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: Low accuracy rates of speech recognition software are challenging the market growth. ASR systems are subject to errors and lack of accuracy in clinical documents generated. EHR and other health information technologies also have high chances of error. This, in turn, will impede the medical transcription market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The medical transcription market in the US is fragmented due to the presence of multiple established vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, and service to compete in the market. They are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The acquisition of new companies and small-sized vendors will help leading competitors maintain their dominance in the medical transcription market in the US during the forecast period. Major competitors and other prominent vendors are adopting sustainability practices. Competition among key market vendors will lead to the introduction of several innovative and advanced medical transcription technologies, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The medical transcription market in the US is segmented by end-user into hospitals and physician groups and clinics. By type, the market has been segmented into services and software segments.

Some Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Aquity LLC

Athreon

CBAY Transcription Inc.

Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd.

Dolbey

EHR Transcriptions Inc.

Global Medical Transcription LLC

InSync Healthcare Solution

Managed Outsource Solutions

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Nuance Communications Inc.

Scribetech UK Ltd.

SmartMD

Sunrise Transcriptions Inc.

TransDyne

vChart LLC

World Wide Dictation Service of New York Inc.

ZyDoc Medical Transcription LLC

Amazon.com Inc.

Medical Transcription Market Scope in the US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.2 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Aquity LLC, Athreon, CBAY Transcription Inc., Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd., Dolbey, EHR Transcriptions Inc., Global Medical Transcription LLC, InSync Healthcare Solution, Managed Outsource Solutions, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., Scribetech UK Ltd., SmartMD, Sunrise Transcriptions Inc., TransDyne, vChart LLC, World Wide Dictation Service of New York Inc., ZyDoc Medical Transcription LLC, and Amazon.com Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

