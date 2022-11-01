U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

Medical Transcription Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 2.06 Bn, Growing Need for Automated Medical Transcripts to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Transcription Market in the US by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Medical Transcription Market in US 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the medical transcription market size in the US between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.06 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver: The growing need for automated medical transcripts is driving the market growth. There is a need for automating the transcription process through the integration of medical data by various information systems of hospitals, speech recognition systems, and compiling patient information in a single place. Automated medical transcripts are generated in real-time. ASR systems can identify individual speakers and differentiate between patients and healthcare providers. Such benefits of using ASR will fuel the growth of the medical transcription market in the US during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: Low accuracy rates of speech recognition software are challenging the market growth. ASR systems are subject to errors and lack of accuracy in clinical documents generated. EHR and other health information technologies also have high chances of error. This, in turn, will impede the medical transcription market growth in the US during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Vendor Landscape

The medical transcription market in the US is fragmented due to the presence of multiple established vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, and service to compete in the market. They are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The acquisition of new companies and small-sized vendors will help leading competitors maintain their dominance in the medical transcription market in the US during the forecast period. Major competitors and other prominent vendors are adopting sustainability practices. Competition among key market vendors will lead to the introduction of several innovative and advanced medical transcription technologies, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Market Segmentation

The medical transcription market in the US is segmented by end-user into hospitals and physician groups and clinics. By type, the market has been segmented into services and software segments.

Find additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Some Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Co.

  • Aquity LLC

  • Athreon

  • CBAY Transcription Inc.

  • Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd.

  • Dolbey

  • EHR Transcriptions Inc.

  • Global Medical Transcription LLC

  • InSync Healthcare Solution

  • Managed Outsource Solutions

  • NextGen Healthcare Inc.

  • Nuance Communications Inc.

  • Scribetech UK Ltd.

  • SmartMD

  • Sunrise Transcriptions Inc.

  • TransDyne

  • vChart LLC

  • World Wide Dictation Service of New York Inc.

  • ZyDoc Medical Transcription LLC

  • Amazon.com Inc.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Medical Device Security Solutions Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by device (wearable and external medical devices, hospital medical devices, and internally embedded medical devices) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the wearable and external medical devices segment will be significant.

Medical Transcription Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals and physician groups and clinics) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the hospitals segment has been significant.

Medical Transcription Market Scope in the US

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.06 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.2

Regional analysis

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Aquity LLC, Athreon, CBAY Transcription Inc., Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd., Dolbey, EHR Transcriptions Inc., Global Medical Transcription LLC, InSync Healthcare Solution, Managed Outsource Solutions, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., Scribetech UK Ltd., SmartMD, Sunrise Transcriptions Inc., TransDyne, vChart LLC, World Wide Dictation Service of New York Inc., ZyDoc Medical Transcription LLC, and Amazon.com Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Physician groups and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.5 Aquity LLC

  • 10.6 Dolbey

  • 10.7 InSync Healthcare Solution

  • 10.8 NextGen Healthcare Inc.

  • 10.9 Nuance Communications Inc.

  • 10.10 SmartMD

  • 10.11 World Wide Dictation Service of New York Inc.

  • 10.12 ZyDoc Medical Transcription LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-transcription-market-size-in-the-us-to-grow-by-usd-2-06-bn-growing-need-for-automated-medical-transcripts-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301662412.html

SOURCE Technavio

