Medical Transcription Services Market to Expand at CAGR of 5% during Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

·6 min read

- Availability of government funding in several nations of Asia Pacific for setup of outsourcing services and expansion of existing ones makes the region attractive for outsourcing of transcription services

- Significance of voice recognition for electronic health records fuels its demand for medical transcription services

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical transcription services market was worth US$ 64.8 Bn in 2020. The global market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The market is projected to surpass the mark of US$ 96.7 Bn 2028. Firms in the global medical transcription services market are benefiting from growing demand for these kind of services from various healthcare institutions, resulting in attractive revenue gains. The global market is expanding due to increasing government efforts, awareness about the advantages of electronic patient record keeping, and rise in the geriatric population. Besides, reimbursement processes and availability of various technologies that results in competitive cost reductions are expected to boost sales opportunities in the global market.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Request Brochure of Medical Transcription Services Market Research Report -

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1662

A rapidly growing trend is the employment of innovative recording systems that combine various types of automated audio recorders with speech recognition technologies. Medical transcription is a lucrative as well as rapidly increasing niche in the realm of next-generation patient documentation and healthcare databases, and it is transforming the healthcare industry's perspective and attitude.

This procedure has not only decreased the amount of time and labor necessary by physicians throughout the world to write reports, but it has also lowered the amount of storage space required. Medical transcription services, in addition to effectively documenting patient information, have shown to be beneficial in decreasing the risk of legal challenges and insurance payment concerns. Several medical transcription companies offer both transcription services as well as software. Audio recorders are quickly being supplanted by speech recognition software that converts audio to text automatically.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Medical Transcription Services Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1662

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Several healthcare practitioners outsource transcribing work in order to save time and money. Healthcare organizations prefer offshore medical transcription services to outsourcing since it is more cost-effective and time saving for both employees and healthcare organizations to obtain transcription services in return for dollars (currency rate benefits).

  • Development of the entire healthcare products and services industry is fueled by the automation of healthcare settings and associated peripheral facilities. The existence of sophisticated equipment from leading MT technology providers, as well as the automation of voice recognition technology, are important contributors toward the growth of the market. Hospital record keepers and physicians are increasingly using PC-based voice recognition systems.

  • The healthcare business is heavily reliant on insurance, especially in developed countries. Physicians, hospitals, and other medical professionals all need to record cases of their patients properly for insurance purposes. Previously, medical practitioners handled the transcribing for cases of their patients. However, as transcribing techniques became more standardized, documentation requirements became more demanding, putting additional strain on healthcare professionals and hospital management.

  • One of the most critical aspects of medical transcription is ensuring that transcribed patient and associated healthcare records can be retrieved quickly from the repositories. Another reason why healthcare institutions and other qualified professionals choose to outsource medical transcribing is the existing ability to switch providers immediately in the event of a pricing differential or a vendor's failure in the market. The standardization of transcribed report formats has proven to be a major advantage, allowing the company to expand.

Request a sample of Medical Transcription Services Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1662

Global Medical Transcription Services Market: Growth Drivers

  • Due to growing medical documentation in the U.S., North America is predicted to have a leading market proportion of the global medical transcription services market. As a result of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act's implementation, contribution of the U.S. to medical transcription services market is likely to grow even more. Moreover, the majority of healthcare professionals that use medical transcription services are based in the U.S., enabling greater in-shore outsourcing opportunities.

  • In order to conform to government regulations, insurance providers also require legible and correct patient paperwork. In Europe and North America, medical practice is heavily controlled by government legislation. Malpractice lawsuits are filed against healthcare practitioners who violate such restrictions. As a result, healthcare professionals must closely adhere to the needed documentation requirements.

Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1662

Global Medical Transcription Services Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Transcend Services, Inc.

  • iMedX Information Services Pvt. Ltd.

  • Nuance Communications, Inc.

  • TransTech Medical Solutions LLC

  • Precyse Solutions LLC

  • MModal, Inc.

Global Medical Transcription Services Market: Segmentation

Service Type

  • History & Physical Report [H&P]

  • Discharge Summary [DS]

  • Operative Note or Report [OP]

  • Consultation Report [CONSULTS]

  • Others

Mode of Procurement

  • Outsourcing

  • Offshoring

  • Both

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Prosthetics Market: The global prosthetics market was valued at ~US$ 8.9 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Prosthetics refers to the science of developing prosthesis, which are artificial substitutes or replacement for a lost body part, including arm, limb, eye, facial bone and tooth.

Ultrasound Gels Market: The global ultrasound gels market was valued at ~US$ 310 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027. Medical gels are consumables used for various therapeutic and diagnostic purposes in healthcare. Ultrasound gels, ECG gels, surgical lubricant gels & catheter gels, obstetric gels, and soothing gels are various types of medical gels.

Endodontic Consumables Market: The global endodontic consumables market was valued at ~US$ 1.1 Bn in 2018. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027. Endodontic consumables are used to treat dental impairments in patients. These products are utilized for tooth restoration and in the treatment of associated gingival tissues.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/medical-transcription-services-market.htm

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-transcription-services-market-to-expand-at-cagr-of-5-during-forecast-period-observes-tmr-study-301482824.html

