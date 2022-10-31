U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

Medical Tubing Expander Market to grow by USD 1.36 Bn by 2026, Segmentation by Materials and Geography - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- The medical tubing expander market size is expected to grow by USD 1.36 billion from 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), upsurge in the geriatric population, and the growing demand for disposable tube-based medical devices will offer immense growth opportunities. However, a stringent regulatory framework might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Tubing Expander Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Tubing Expander Market 2022-2026

Medical Tubing Expander Market 2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Material

  • Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Medical Tubing Expander Market 2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medical tubing expander market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the rising strategic alliances within the medical equipment industry across the globe as one of the prime reasons driving the medical tubing expander market growth during the next few years.

Medical Tubing Expander Market 20226: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Medical Tubing Expander Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Medical Tubing Expander Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • A.P. Extrusion Inc.

  • Avient Corp.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • Corning Inc.

  • Duke Extrusion

  • FBK Medical Tubing Inc.

  • Kent Elastomer Products Inc.

  • Life Vascular Devices Biotech SL

  • MDC Industries Ltd.

  • Optinova Holding Ab

  • Polyzen Inc.

  • REHAU Group

  • Sunlite Plastics Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Medical Tubing Expander Market 2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist medical tubing expander market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the medical tubing expander market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the medical tubing expander market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical tubing expander market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Market in US Product, Distribution Channel, and Revenue Stream - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) market in US segmentation by product (devices, masks, and aftermarket parts and accessories), distribution channel (offline and online), and revenue stream (insurance and cash pay).

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market by Mobility Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the automatic stair climbing wheelchair market segmentation by modified type (manual and powered) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Medical Tubing Expander Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

$1.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.29

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A.P. Extrusion Inc., Avient Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Duke Extrusion, FBK Medical Tubing Inc., Kent Elastomer Products Inc., Life Vascular Devices Biotech SL, MDC Industries Ltd., Nordson Corp., Optinova Holding Ab, Polyzen Inc., REHAU Group, Sunlite Plastics Inc., Teel Plastics Inc., Tekni Plex Inc., Teknor Apex Co. Inc., Teleflex Inc., and Zeus Industrial Products Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Material

  • 5.3 Plastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Rubbers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Specialty polymers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • 10.4 Duke Extrusion

  • 10.5 FBK Medical Tubing Inc.

  • 10.6 Kent Elastomer Products Inc.

  • 10.7 Nordson Corp.

  • 10.8 Optinova Holding Ab

  • 10.9 Polyzen Inc.

  • 10.10 REHAU Group

  • 10.11 Sunlite Plastics Inc.

  • 10.12 Teleflex Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
