Medical Tubing Expander Market to grow by USD 1.36 Bn by 2026, Segmentation by Materials and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical tubing expander market size is expected to grow by USD 1.36 billion from 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), upsurge in the geriatric population, and the growing demand for disposable tube-based medical devices will offer immense growth opportunities. However, a stringent regulatory framework might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Tubing Expander Market 2022-2026

Medical Tubing Expander Market 2026: Segmentation Analysis

Material

Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Medical Tubing Expander Market 2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medical tubing expander market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the rising strategic alliances within the medical equipment industry across the globe as one of the prime reasons driving the medical tubing expander market growth during the next few years.

Medical Tubing Expander Market 20226: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Medical Tubing Expander Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Medical Tubing Expander Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

A.P. Extrusion Inc.

Avient Corp.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Corning Inc.

Duke Extrusion

FBK Medical Tubing Inc.

Kent Elastomer Products Inc.

Life Vascular Devices Biotech SL

MDC Industries Ltd.

Optinova Holding Ab

Polyzen Inc.

REHAU Group

Sunlite Plastics Inc.

Story continues

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Medical Tubing Expander Market 2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical tubing expander market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical tubing expander market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical tubing expander market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical tubing expander market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Market in US Product, Distribution Channel, and Revenue Stream - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) market in US segmentation by product (devices, masks, and aftermarket parts and accessories), distribution channel (offline and online), and revenue stream (insurance and cash pay).

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market by Mobility Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the automatic stair climbing wheelchair market segmentation by modified type (manual and powered) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Medical Tubing Expander Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A.P. Extrusion Inc., Avient Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Duke Extrusion, FBK Medical Tubing Inc., Kent Elastomer Products Inc., Life Vascular Devices Biotech SL, MDC Industries Ltd., Nordson Corp., Optinova Holding Ab, Polyzen Inc., REHAU Group, Sunlite Plastics Inc., Teel Plastics Inc., Tekni Plex Inc., Teknor Apex Co. Inc., Teleflex Inc., and Zeus Industrial Products Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Material

5.3 Plastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Rubbers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Specialty polymers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

10.4 Duke Extrusion

10.5 FBK Medical Tubing Inc.

10.6 Kent Elastomer Products Inc.

10.7 Nordson Corp.

10.8 Optinova Holding Ab

10.9 Polyzen Inc.

10.10 REHAU Group

10.11 Sunlite Plastics Inc.

10.12 Teleflex Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/



Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-tubing-expander-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-36-bn-by-2026--segmentation-by-materials-and-geography---technavio-301662317.html

SOURCE Technavio