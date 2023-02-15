U.S. markets closed

Medical Tubing Global Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2030: Growth of Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures Boosts Demand

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tubing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for Medical Tubing estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.3% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rubbers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR

The Medical Tubing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

  • A.P. Extrusion Inc.

  • AP Technologies Group Pte Ltd.

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Cook Medical, Inc.

  • Fbk Medical Tubing, Inc.

  • Freudenberg Group (Freudenberg SE)

  • Grayline LLC

  • Lvd Biotech

  • MDC Industries Ltd.

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Microlumen

  • Nordson Corporation

  • NuSil Technology LLC

  • Optinova

  • Polyzen, Inc.

  • Putnam Plastics Company, LLC.

  • RAUMEDIC AG

  • Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

  • TE Connectivity Ltd.

  • Tekni-Plex, Inc.

  • Teleflex, Inc.

  • The Lubrizol Corporation

  • Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic & Looming Global Recession

  • Medical Tubing: An Introduction

  • Parameters Impacting Performance Characteristics of Medical Tubing

  • Types of Materials for Medical Tubing

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Silicone: The Largest Segment

  • Drug Delivery System Application to Record High Growth

  • Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

  • Medical Tubing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growth of Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures Boosts Demand for Medical Tubing

  • Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

  • Aging Population & Rise in Chronic Diseases Fuels Need for Medical Procedures, Driving Market Growth

  • Aging Population Drives Market: Global 65+ Population by Region

  • Global Diabetes Prevalence

  • Global Cancer Incidence

  • Rising Need to Prevent Spread of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) Drives Demand for Single-Use Tubing

  • Common Sites of Infection due to Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs)

  • Microextrusion Medical Tubing Presents Opportunities for New Procedures

  • Cooling Tanks Enhance Precision of Medical Tubing

  • Silicone Tubing: A Promising Component for Medical Devices

  • Polyurethane Emerges as a Versatile Material for Medical Tubing

  • PTFE Tubing Becomes a Preferred Choice for Medical Device Companies

  • Stainless Steel Medical Tubing: Growing Importance in Minimally Invasive Procedures

  • Surging Investments in Healthcare Industry to Fuel Market Growth

  • Global Healthcare Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

  • Technology Innovations Boost Market Growth

  • Compliance with Strict Regulations & Standards: A Major Growth Impediment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2l0kib-tubing?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-tubing-global-market-to-reach-9-2-billion-by-2030-growth-of-minimally-invasive-medical-procedures-boosts-demand-301746943.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

