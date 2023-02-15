Medical Tubing Global Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2030: Growth of Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures Boosts Demand
DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tubing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Medical Tubing estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.3% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rubbers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Medical Tubing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
A.P. Extrusion Inc.
AP Technologies Group Pte Ltd.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Cook Medical, Inc.
Fbk Medical Tubing, Inc.
Freudenberg Group (Freudenberg SE)
Grayline LLC
Lvd Biotech
MDC Industries Ltd.
Medtronic PLC
Microlumen
Nordson Corporation
NuSil Technology LLC
Optinova
Polyzen, Inc.
Putnam Plastics Company, LLC.
RAUMEDIC AG
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation
TE Connectivity Ltd.
Tekni-Plex, Inc.
Teleflex, Inc.
The Lubrizol Corporation
Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic & Looming Global Recession
Medical Tubing: An Introduction
Parameters Impacting Performance Characteristics of Medical Tubing
Types of Materials for Medical Tubing
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Silicone: The Largest Segment
Drug Delivery System Application to Record High Growth
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth
Medical Tubing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth of Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures Boosts Demand for Medical Tubing
Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Aging Population & Rise in Chronic Diseases Fuels Need for Medical Procedures, Driving Market Growth
Aging Population Drives Market: Global 65+ Population by Region
Global Diabetes Prevalence
Global Cancer Incidence
Rising Need to Prevent Spread of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) Drives Demand for Single-Use Tubing
Common Sites of Infection due to Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs)
Microextrusion Medical Tubing Presents Opportunities for New Procedures
Cooling Tanks Enhance Precision of Medical Tubing
Silicone Tubing: A Promising Component for Medical Devices
Polyurethane Emerges as a Versatile Material for Medical Tubing
PTFE Tubing Becomes a Preferred Choice for Medical Device Companies
Stainless Steel Medical Tubing: Growing Importance in Minimally Invasive Procedures
Surging Investments in Healthcare Industry to Fuel Market Growth
Global Healthcare Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
Technology Innovations Boost Market Growth
Compliance with Strict Regulations & Standards: A Major Growth Impediment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2l0kib-tubing?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-tubing-global-market-to-reach-9-2-billion-by-2030-growth-of-minimally-invasive-medical-procedures-boosts-demand-301746943.html
SOURCE Research and Markets