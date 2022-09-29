Medical Tubing Global Market to Reach $14.94 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.84%

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tubing Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical tubing market is expected to grow from $9.61 billion in 2021 to $10.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.70%. The medical tubing market is expected to grow to $14.94 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.84%.

North America was the largest region in the medical tubing market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the medical tubing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising cases of respiratory diseases are driving the growth of the medical tubing market. Respiratory diseases such as asthma, lung cancer, pulmonary fibrosis, and others are caused by tobacco smoking, air pollution, allergens, and occupational risks. Increasing respiratory diseases are expected to strengthen the demand for medical tubes as they are an essential component of ventilators that facilitate breathing.

For instance, according to the study published in the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, the percentage of COPD, emphysema, or chronic bronchitis, among adults aged above 18 years in the USA increased from 4.6% in 2019 to 5.0% in 2020. Thus, the rising cases of respiratory diseases will propel the growth of the medical tubing market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical tubing market. Key players are focusing on launching new innovative medical tubes with innovative features to improve the outcome of the usage. The companies are utilizing advanced manufacturing processes and the latest technologies to launch innovative medical tubes, which are unique and designed to be effective and efficient. The braided medical tube is one of the most distinctive innovations now in use. The peculiarity of the braided tube's design ensures and expands the capabilities of catheters and medical tubing.

A braided tube is an excellent approach for improving the flexibility and strength of existing medical equipment. Braided tubing is utilized in various medical operations including cardiovascular and neurovascular surgery and endoscopic treatments involving the gastrointestinal digestive system.

For instance, In January 2021, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., a South Carolina-based provider of polymer solutions launched braid and coil reinforced polyamide tubing, which assists design engineers to utilize key properties such as torque ability, flexibility, and strength in development of new catheter designs.



In March 2021, Catheter and Medical Design, a US-based provider of extrusion braid/coil reinforced catheter shafts to the global medical device industry, acquired VitalDyne Medical for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Catheter & Medical Design will own VitalDyne's laser cutting, welding, micromachining, and final device production capabilities, complementing the company's manufacturing capabilities. VitalDyne Medical is a US-based manufacturer of unique, highly sophisticated catheter solutions including disposable tubing sets.

1) By Product: Silicone; Polyolefins; Polyvinyl Chloride; Polycarbonates; Fluoropolymers; Others

2) By Application: Bulk Disposable Tubing; Drug Delivery Systems; Catheters; Biopharmaceutical Laboratory Equipment; Others

3) By End-User: Hospitals; Clinics; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Medical Labs; Others



