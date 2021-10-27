U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,565.00
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,642.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,554.75
    +9.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.70
    -11.20 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.35
    -1.30 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    -5.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5780
    -0.5510 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,050.66
    -3,792.01 (-6.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,419.77
    -85.39 (-5.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.93
    -23.69 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Medical Tubing Market Size Worth $19.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical tubing market size is expected to reach USD 19.53 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising access to healthcare supplies worldwide, easy availability of cost-competitive medical-grade plastics, and increasing demand for medical devices that integrate tubing are the major factors driving the market. Increasing consciousness about Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) along with increasing concerns about the spread of these infections are anticipated to boost the demand for disposable medical devices. Rising strategic alliances within the medical equipment industry across the globe are expected to drive the market.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • Bulk disposable tubing accounted for more than 35% of the global revenue share in 2020

  • The segment growth can be credited to the high emphasis on preventing the spread of infections from one patient to another and high robust investments in the healthcare sector in APAC countries

  • The fluoropolymers segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

  • This is due to the properties of fluoropolymers, such as high purity with low extractable, dielectric properties, chemical inertness, and usability in a wide range of temperatures

  • The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2028

  • The growth is credited to the rapid advancement in technology, increase in healthcare expenditure, and strict regulations about the medical device industry

  • Manufacturers are engaged in adopting various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and geographical expansions to gain maximum market share

Read 100 page market research report, "Medical Tubing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Fluoropolymers, PVC), By Application (Bulk Disposable Tubing, Drug Delivery Systems), By Region (APAC, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Medical device OEMs are coming up with various designs and materials to enhance the performance of the devices to sustain in the rapidly advancing medical equipment industry. OEMs demand medical tubing solutions that are easier to replace and reduce the risks of drug contamination and infection. A wide variety of specialized tubes, such as braided, balloons, and multi-layer, are introduced by key manufacturers to meet the varied requirements of end-users. Key manufacturers are setting up new manufacturing plants to increase the production capacity.

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical tubing market on the basis of product, application, and region:

  • Medical Tubing Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Medical Tubing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Medical Tubing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Medical Tubing Market

  • Asahi Tec Corp.

  • MDC Industries

  • Nordson Corp.

  • ZARYS International Group

  • Hitachi Cable America Inc.

  • NewAge Industries, Inc.

  • TE Connectivity

  • Freudenberg & Co. KG

  • Spectrum Plastics Group

  • ATAG SpA

  • Saint-Gobain

  • Bentec Medical

  • Trelleborg AB

  • MicroLumen, Inc.

  • Optinova

  • Vanguard Products Corp.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry:

  • Syringes Market The global syringes market size was valued at USD 13.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of8.5% from 2019 to 2026.

  • Needles Market The global needles market size was valued at USD 5.97 billion in 2017. The market is projected to expand further at a strong CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

  • Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market The global connected drug delivery devices market size was valued at USD 214.10 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-tubing-market-size-worth-19-5-billion-by-2028--cagr-7-0-grand-view-research-inc-301409494.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • China traders hunt for coal price directions as Beijing reins in data providers

    Chinese coal traders say they are scrambling for price information on spot transactions, relying on personal communications as Beijing steps up scrutiny amid efforts to tame prices. The country's top economic planner, the National Development & Reform Commission said this week it would investigate coal and energy index providers over spreading "fabricated" price information. The agency is also studying a new mechanism to guide coal prices within a reasonable range over the long term.

  • Vegetables pricier than pork worry Chinese consumers as costs swell

    Vegetable prices are surging in China after heavy rain swamped crops this month, fuelling concern over food prices at a time when consumers must brace for a hike in energy costs in the run-up to winter. Unusually heavy rains drenched northern swathes of China in September and early this month, flooding the top vegetable-growing province of Shandong.

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • U.S. demand for oil surges, depleting tanks in Oklahoma

    Crude oil tanks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub are more depleted than they have been in the last three years, and prices of further dated oil contracts suggest they will stay lower for months. U.S. demand for crude among refiners making gasoline and diesel has surged as the economy has recovered from the worst of the pandemic. Demand across the globe means other countries have looked to the United States for crude barrels, also boosting draws out of Cushing.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Jack Ma Tours Netherlands in Farming Technology Quest, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is visiting research institutions in the Netherlands to further his interest in agriculture-related technology, South China Morning Post reported Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Tensions With U.S. Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to offload Chinese tech stocks as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions sparked fears that more scrutiny from Washington could be in store for the sector.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.