U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,056.33
    -20.27 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,746.75
    -339.29 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,547.31
    -37.24 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,924.11
    -7.84 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.34
    -2.53 (-3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.10
    -8.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.37 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    +0.0050 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4790
    -0.0500 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2470
    -0.8210 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,020.76
    -114.47 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.03
    +278.36 (+114.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

Medical Waste Management Market will worth USD 41.4 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·8 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Medical Waste Management Market Size By Treatment (Autoclaving, Incineration, Chemical Treatment, and Others), By Service (Onsite Treatment and Offsite Treatment), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the medical waste management market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the medical waste management market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-waste-management-market/509/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the treatment, service and region. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant global medical waste management market players are Veolia, Suez, Stericycle,  WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C., REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, CLEAN HARBORS, INC.,  BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC., LLC., EcoMed, MEDPRO Disposal,  BWS Incorporated, among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide medical waste management market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Sharps trash, infectious waste, pathological waste, pharmaceutical waste, chemical waste, and radioactive waste are a few examples of garbage produced in research institutes and healthcare facilities. The waste products produced by healthcare operations have a higher risk of spreading disease and wounds. Inadequate or improper disposal of medical waste can negatively influence the environment and public health problems like HIV, TB, hepatitis, and other bacterial infections. Around 20% of medical waste in 2013 put patients at risk for trauma, infection, chemical exposure, or radiation exposure, according to the Journal of Hospital Infection. Effective medical waste management is essential for protecting the environment and human health. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 16 million syringes are administered annually in 2015. Yet, only a small percentage of them are disposed of appropriately, increasing the risk of infections and injuries. Additionally, UNICEF and WHO joined forces to create a global campaign in 2015 to guarantee that all healthcare facilities have access to quality and sufficient water, hygiene, and sanitation services, including managing healthcare waste. National and international organizations have chosen a variety of ways to create and implement educational and training programmes for patients and medical staff that emphasize safe medical waste management.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/509

Scope of Medical Waste Management Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Treatment, Service, and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Stericycle, CLEAN HARBORS, INC., Suez, Veolia, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C., EcoMed, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC., and MEDPRO Disposal, LLC.

Segmentation Analysis

The incineration segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The treatment segment is autoclaving, incineration, chemical treatment, and others. The incineration segment will witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is anticipated that this market sector would make up a sizable share of the total market because burning is the most well-liked and frequently used method of getting rid of medical waste, despite the fact that it is not environmentally safe because it contributes to global warming. Convenience and lower capital costs are anticipated to contribute to this segment's growth in the coming years. It is also projected that the debut of new companies and government initiatives would hasten the expansion of this market sector. For instance, the Indian government opened a facility in August 2021 in Buxar Municipality, Bihar, India, for the disposal of biological waste.

The onsite treatment segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The service segment is onsite treatment and offsite treatment. The onsite treatment segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Onsite treatment is expanding along with the management of medical waste.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for medical waste management include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The North America region witnessed a major share. The presence of cutting-edge medical facilities is one of the key reasons driving the growth of the North American medical waste management market. The American Hospital Association 2022 reports that there are around 6,093 hospitals in the US, with 920,531 beds that are manned in total. According to the same source, all US hospitals spent USD 1,213,881,001,000 in total in 2020. This shows that Americans have access to high-tech and generally high-quality healthcare facilities, which in turn draws more individuals to take advantage of them if they have any form of a minor or serious medical issue.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's medical waste management market size was valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD  3.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. Germany is anticipated to contribute a small revenue market share and register a high growth rate in the global market for medical waste management due to the increasing need for systems for the correct treatment, disposal, and recycling of medical waste in the area.

  • China

China’s medical waste management market size was valued at USD 2.02 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.34 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. This can be ascribed to the region's proximity to state-of-the-art medical facilities, expanding senior population, government support, and local presence of key market players.

  • India

India's medical waste management market size was valued at USD 1.56 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.56 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.  The region has a greater demand for these cutting-edge medical treatments due to the frequency of diseases including cancer and other chronic disorders, the rising senior population, and traffic accidents.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the medical waste management market is mainly driven by the rise in demand.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/509/single_user_license

Contact Us
Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Orthopedic Extension Devices Market Size By Product Type (Hip Surgery, Arm Surgery, Knee Surgery, Spine Surgery and Others), By End-User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030 
https://greyviews.com/reports/orthopedic-extension-devices-market/512

Ocular Drug Delivery Market Size By Technology (Nano-Particle Drug Delivery Systems, Implantable Ocular Drug Delivery Systems, and Particulate Drug Delivery Systems), By Dosage Form (Suspension, Gels, Solution, Emulsion, and Ointments), By Product Type (OTC Drugs and Prescription Drugs), By Drug Class (Anti-Glaucoma, Antiallergy, Anti-VEGF Agents, and Anti-Inflammatory), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030 
https://greyviews.com/reports/ocular-drug-delivery-market/510

Medical Waste Management Market Size By Treatment (Autoclaving, Incineration, Chemical Treatment, and Others), By Service (Onsite Treatment and Offsite Treatment), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030        
https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-waste-management-market/509

Medical Refrigerator Market Size By Type (Between 0° and -40°, Between 2° and 8°, and Under 40°), By End-User (Blood Banks, Pharmacy, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-refrigerator-market/508

Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size By Manufacturing Type (CF Rating, Customized and Standard), By Convertor Type (DC-DC Power Supply and AC-DC Power Supply), By End-User (Home Care Setting, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Diagnostics Centers, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030 
https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-power-supply-devices-market/507

Medical Disposables Market Size By Product (Drug Delivery Products, Respiratory Supplies, Disposable Gloves, Disposable Masks, Disposable Eye Gear, Hand Sanitizers, Wound Management Products, Incontinence Products, Dialysis Disposables, Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables, Sterlization Supplies, Non-Woven Disposables, and Others), By Raw Material (Nonwoven Material, Plastic Resin, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Metals, Rubber, and Others), By End-User (Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, Home Healthcare, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030 
https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-disposables-market/506

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Size By Services (Medical Monitoring, Medical Information, Medical Writing & Publishing, Medical Science Liaisons, and Others), By Industry (Medical Devices and Pharma & Biopharmaceuticals), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030         
https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-affairs-outsourcing-market/505

Joint Pain Injection Market Size By Injection Type (Hyaluronic Acid Injections, Corticosteroid Injections, Platelets Rich Plasma Injections, and Others), By Joint Type (Shoulder & Elbow, Knee & Ankle and Others), By End-User (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hospitals Pharmacies, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030    
https://greyviews.com/reports/joint-pain-injection-market/503

Enteral Syringe Market Size By Product Type (Catheter Tip Syringes, Single Use Enteral Syringes, Home Use Enteral Syringes, and Others), By Application (Neurological Disease, Oncology, GI Related Disease, Malnutrition, and Others), By Patient Group (Adults and Neonatal & Pediatrics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/enteral-syringe-market/492

Disposable Pipette Tips Market Size by Type (Non-Filtered Tips and Filtered Tips), By Technology (Automatic and Manual), By End-User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030        
https://greyviews.com/reports/disposable-pipette-tips-market/489


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Big Reasons to Sell Cassava Sciences Stock Right Now

    On any list of biotech plays that might multiply in value in a relatively short period, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) is likely to be near the top of the list. It's exploring whether its drug called simufilam is safe and effective to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease, though its clinical trials have (so far) shed little light on the issue. The biggest reason to sell Cassava stock: After an open-label phase 2 clinical trial of simufilam, the market reacted quite negatively to the release of new data that management spun as being positive.

  • 3 Things About CRISPR Therapeutics That Smart Investors Know

    It's easy to see why investors might assume that early-stage gene-editing companies like CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) are too inscrutable to approach. In fact, smart investors know (at least) three key things about this business, and you should too -- especially if you're considering purchasing shares sometime soon. CRISPR has a few partners, but its most important one by far is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Small Cap Stocks That Can Rip Higher in 2023

    Considering his status, only a brave financial prognosticator would tell investors to ignore some advice from Warren Buffet. That, however, is what Bank of America's Savita Subramanian currently recommends investors should do. While the investing sage has often said that the best strategy for retail investors is to purchase and hold an index fund that keeps track of the S&P 500, Subramanian, who is the head of US equity and quantitative strategy at BofA, does not think that is the best way forwa

  • Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, Or Caffeine?

    Elon Musk, in August last year, weighed in on the impact of different classes of psychoactive drugs. The Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO was reacting to a graphic shared by one of his Twitter followers which showed the results of a study conducted by NASA on the effect of various psychoactive substances on spiders. The study evaluated the web pattern formed by spiders when fed marijuana, LSD, speed, and caffeine. The results of the study published in 1995 showed that the ones given caffeine and L

  • Numinus Receives Clinical Trial Application Approval from Health Canada for Experiential Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Training using Psilocybe Cubensis Tea

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it has received approval from Health Canada for its experiential training study that will test the safety and clinical efficacy of whole Psilocybe cubensis tea for therapeutic use, and enable practitioners to further their understanding of psychedelic-assisted therapy through exper

  • White House blasts Exxon over historical $56 billion annual profit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday expressed outrage on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's record net profit in 2022 of $56 billion, a historical high not just for the company but for the entire Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records due to high prices and soaring demand, pushing their combined take to near $200 billion. The scale has brought renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After Pharma Giant Confirms Covid Downfall?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to massive declines for its Covid products? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • INOVIO Announces Further Reorganization, Continues Focus on Promising DNA Candidates

    INOVIO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) announced a strategic reorganization expected to provide annual savings of approximately $4.3 million and includes an 11% reduction of full-time employees following the previously announced discontinuation of clinical development programs in late 2022. In October, the company discontinued its internally funded efforts to develop INO-4800 as a COVID-19 heterologous booster vaccine. These and other strategic measures redirect resources to advance key programs,

  • 3 Permian Explorers to Keep an Eye on Healthy Oil Prices

    Exploration and production businesses are witnessing big gains from a healthy crude price trajectory. Thus, Diamondback (FANG), Pioneer (PXD) & Matador (MTDR) are poised to gain.

  • More oil is coming

    Global energy firms are carefully developing new oil and gas projects—mostly outside the United States.

  • Oil prices fall as EIA reports a sixth straight weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies

    Oil futures inch lower on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a increase in U.S. crude supplies for a sixth week in a row.

  • Denver oilfield giant says profits, healthy fracking market are here to stay

    Oil producer discipline, steady global demand and an embargo on Russian crude likely to keep the market tight even in a downturn, CEO says.

  • 1 Under-the-Radar EV Stock to Buy in 2023

    Lithium is the most popular metal associated with EV stocks, but that doesn't make it the best investment choice.

  • The EV wars are here and it’s ‘now or never’ for major players like Ford and GM to gain ground against Tesla, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives

    “There is a window of opportunity to gain share...and 2023 is a pivotal year that will establish the winners and losers in this EV landscape,” Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives says amid the industry's price cuts.

  • Canada Goose launches new platform to allow customers resell second-hand items

    Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) said Tuesday it is launching a platform for its customers to trade in and resell their products to give them a second, third and fourth lifetime. The platform will be named Canada Goose Generations and will invite its clients to trade in its outerwear and apparel, and shop for an assortment of styles, heritage pieces and limited-edition items.

  • Oil prices may have already bottomed in 2023, says RBC

    The bank says investors should watch prices for industrial metals as a leading indicator for rising Chinese oil demand.

  • MD gene therapy invented at Nationwide Children's could hit $4B annual sales if approved

    "A promise to translate brilliant science to life-altering, life-changing therapies – not at some distant vanishing point in the future," the CEO told investors. "Patients can actually benefit from that science now."

  • UPDATE 1-White House blasts Exxon over historical $56 bln annual profit

    The White House on Tuesday expressed outrage on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's record net profit in 2022 of $56 billion, a historical high not just for the company but for the entire Western oil industry. The scale has brought renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies. A White House statement said Exxon's profit margin was particularly galling as Americans paid record high prices at the pump.

  • CDC says an eye drop brand may be connected to drug-resistant bacterial infections

    The CDC is warning that a brand of eye drops may be linked to a bacterial infection that has affected at least 50 people in 11 states. One person has died.

  • Russia’s ‘Energy Weapon’ Is Hurting China Too

    Europe has proved surprisingly resilient, but high global gas prices are punishing parts of northern China amid record low temperatures.