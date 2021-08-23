U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.25
    +16.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,199.00
    +141.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,145.75
    +59.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,185.70
    +20.40 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.26
    +1.12 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.80
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • Vix

    18.56
    -3.11 (-14.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3651
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8680
    +0.1280 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,067.57
    +1,315.30 (+2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,258.24
    +69.85 (+5.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,479.85
    +466.60 (+1.73%)
     

MedicaMetrix Announces Executive Team in Advance of International Expansion

·5 min read

MedicaMetrix Executive Leadership mixes business and medical expertise to prepare for international launch of ProstaMetrix™

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedicaMetrix, Inc., a leader in developing and marketing innovative medical devices and healthcare solutions, has experienced rapid growth in multiple product lines from prostate health management to catheter and IV securement devices. In order to support the current growth and impending international expansion, the company has established an Executive Leadership structure in recent months.

Vyda Bielkus - Strategy and Business Development
Vyda Bielkus - Strategy and Business Development

MedicaMetrix Executive Leadership mixes business and medical expertise preparing for international launch of products.

Vyda Bielkus is spearheading MedicaMetrix's Strategy and Business Development efforts with her 20+ years' experience scaling startups from idea stage through scale up to growth stage companies. With a wide range of experience across healthcare, technology, and wellness industry verticals, she brings extensive strategic growth, product management and business development expertise. Vyda holds a MBA with an additional Healthcare Certificate from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a BA in Economics from Wellesley College.

Paul Edwards has expanded his role to Executive Vice President, Capital Markets, and CFO of MedicaMetrix. Prior to MedicaMetrix, Mr. Edwards served as a partner at Capri Capital Partners, the $3.6 Billion real estate asset management firm, where he oversaw the firm's investment and marketing activities, in addition to spearheading initiatives in Africa, India and the Middle East. Mr. Edwards is also the President and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Africa, and a member of the Global Management Board.

Mary Kilwien brings her expertise as Executive Vice President of Strategic Alliances & Investor Relations. In her role, Mary is responsible for establishing partnerships globally with healthcare and research institutions, associations, and industry leaders. Mary co-founded and served as Chief Marketing Officer for the London-based Smalls and Walker, an innovative natural cosmetics company. She developed and nurtured a niche brand, managed channels, established strategic partnerships, introduced the first line of cruelty-free aromatherapy products, and created a private label sold exclusively through Nordstrom. Early on in her career, Mary marketed technology-based communication systems to Fortune 500 companies. Mary brings a wide network of not-for-profit institutions, funds, and family offices.

"MedicaMetrix is on the cusp of international expansion of multiple medical products, brands and technologies," Satish Vankayalapati, Chairman and Founder of MedicaMetrix stated. "We feel that the establishment of an experienced and effective Executive Leadership team is essential in allowing us to change how the world approaches, diagnoses and treats prostate health."

The company continues its aggressive growth in domestic and international environments under the ongoing leadership of Mr. Vankayalapati, Robert J Rudelius: President & CEO, Christopher Lafarge: Chief Operating Officer, and Peter Madras M.D. : Chief Medical Officer, among others.

About MedicaMetrix
MedicaMetrix develops innovative technologies and device solutions that transform the healthcare status quo, leading to better medical outcomes, streamlined care and enhanced patient experience.

We are leading the development of a new paradigm that transforms the diagnosis, treatment, and management of prostate health by filling the gap between PSA testing and imaging / biopsies. The ProstaMetrix system is a minimally invasive medical device designed to accurately measure the volume of the prostate gland early in the diagnostic process. ProstaMetrix helps physicians assess a patient's prostate status to better plan and monitor diagnostic procedures, treatments, drug therapies, and guide recommendations for active surveillance versus prostate biopsies.

MedicaMetrix is planning to acquire and develop other new medical devices with the goal to bring them to market rapidly by leveraging our planned production facilities in the U.S. and India.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results based on various assumptions and management's estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in which we are active, as well as our business plans. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "continue," "may," "should," "will," "goals," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to the expected impact of COVID-19 on our business, statements regarding our growth, product development, product potential, financial performance, sales growth, product adoption, market awareness of our products, data validation, our assessment of our internal controls over financial reporting, our visibility at and sponsorship of conferences and educational events. The forward-looking statements are and will be subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect our business and our market, as well as other risks and cautionary statements set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements are representative only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

Paul Edwards - CFO &amp; Executive Vice President, Capital Markets.
Paul Edwards - CFO & Executive Vice President, Capital Markets.
Mary Kilwien - Executive Vice President of Strategic Alliances &amp; Investor Relations.
Mary Kilwien - Executive Vice President of Strategic Alliances & Investor Relations.
MedicaMetrix develops innovative technologies and device solutions that transform the healthcare status quo, leading to better medical outcomes, streamlined care and enhanced patient experience.
MedicaMetrix develops innovative technologies and device solutions that transform the healthcare status quo, leading to better medical outcomes, streamlined care and enhanced patient experience.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medicametrix-announces-executive-team-in-advance-of-international-expansion-301360293.html

SOURCE MedicaMetrix, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Orora (ASX:ORA) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.075

    Orora Limited's ( ASX:ORA ) dividend will be increasing to AU$0.075 on 11th of October. This makes the dividend yield...

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • 3 Top COVID Vaccine Stocks That Wall Street Is Bullish About

    The consensus price targets for all of these stocks are lower than their current share prices. Here are three leading COVID vaccine stocks that Wall Street is bullish about. The average one-year price target for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reflects a 13% premium above the drugmaker's current share price.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • Where Will DiDi Global Be in 5 Years?

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ride-hailing company in China, burned many investors after its IPO on June 30. DiDi priced its shares at $14, but they're now trading at about $7. Shortly after Didi's IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly suspended all new user registrations for DiDi's app within the country as part of an industrywide cybersecurity review.

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • China Starts Probe Into Party Boss of Alibaba’s Home City

    (Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Hangzhou’s top government official for serious disciplinary violations, casting a spotlight on the city that is home to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiangyong, 53, has been placed under investigation for serious violations of party discipline and state law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Saturday. While the agency didn’t elaborate on Zhou’s suspec

  • Cardano (ADA) Skirts Above $2.60 for New All-Time High

    Cardano (ADA) has hit its latest all-time high with a value of $2.64.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks We're Buying Right Now

    After an incredible run last year following the initial round of pandemic lockdowns, 2021 has been a reminder that growth stocks don't go up in a straight line. Three Fool.com contributors shared three growth stocks that they're buying right now: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Nicholas Rossolillo (Twilio): Everyone has now at the very least heard of Zoom Video Communications, with many people making regular use of the cloud-based video conferencing tool.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Stanley Druckenmiller

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to Stanley Druckenmiller. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Stanley Druckenmiller. Stanley Druckenmiller, the chief of New York-based Duquesne Capital, is an American investor and […]

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • Stocks Climb Amid Hiatus in Virus, China Anxieties: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose Monday as traders sought to take advantage of last week’s selloff while weighing risks from the delta virus strain and China’s regulatory curbs. The dollar slipped.Shares climbed in Japan, Hong Kong and China, while South Korea rallied as export data signaled resilient global demand. U.S. equity futures were in the green after an advance in the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 at the end of last week. Treasury yields ticked up and the dollar dipped for the first

  • 3 Boring Healthcare Stocks Everyone Should Own

    These pharmaceutical giants offer strong, dependable dividends and the size to weather the market's ups and downs.

  • Nvidia, AMD Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points As This Pandemic Trend Continues

    Nvidia broke out on Friday while AMD stock is setting up. They lead five chip stocks to watch near buy points.

  • Amazon vs. Netflix: Which Is a Better Growth Stock to Buy?

    Both companies are top-notch. But which stock is trading at a more attractive valuation relative to its long-term prospects?

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation's ( NYSE:BAC ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.21 on 24th of September. Even though the...