U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,470.50
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,188.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,296.00
    +21.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.60
    -0.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.80
    +0.38 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.70
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.84
    +2.05 (+12.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3687
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9720
    -0.0840 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,335.07
    -1,539.29 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.17
    -15.13 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,624.92
    -117.37 (-0.42%)
     

MediCap Sdn Bhd Achieves Over 50% of the RM2,000,000 Equity Crowdfunding Goal to Expand 5-in-1 Health Hubs

·2 min read

Crowdfunding to develop the Malaysian medical technology ecosystem and integrating treatment methods into a unified medical hub

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediCap Sdn Bhd (MediCap) has amassed RM1,025,000 in equity crowdfunding, over 50% of the minimum goal of RM2,000,000 through MyStartr, Malaysia's leading equity crowdfunding platform approved by the Malaysia Security Commission, in a bid to revolutionise the modern integrated healthcare landscape in Malaysia.

Mr. Lim Chin Hau, Founder and Executive Director of MediCap
Mr. Lim Chin Hau, Founder and Executive Director of MediCap

The funds will be channelled into three areas: health hub expansion, raising public awareness and developing partnerships with renowned industry players. For the expansion of its two major projects, the 5-in-1 health hub in Puchong, Selangor requires an estimated amount of RM3,000,000 to RM4,000,000 to set up, and the medium-scale private medical centre in Kota Bahru, Kelantan, calls for a projected RM5,000,000 to RM7,000,000 investment. Part of the expansion includes technology acquisitions from key manufacturers to provide state-of-the-art facilities.

MediCap will also focus on raising public awareness of the company's development, healthcare advancements, medical specialties and wellness offerings to educate consumers on available and accessible treatment options for medical conditions prevalent amongst Malaysians. The company will also be working to establish collaborative partners for future expansion into the medical tourism sector at which Malaysia has seen a growth of 322% between 2011 and 2019.

Integrated medical complexes

With a steady growth of over 160% seen from January to March 2021 as compared to quarter one of 2020, the all-inclusive medical hub is looking to achieve an end goal of RM10,000,000. The crowdfunded equity will be utilised to further establish integrated medical complexes and wellness resorts to:

  • increase accessibility to a comprehensive medical technology ecosystem

  • provide non-invasive treatment plans

  • advance medical technology in the Malaysian healthcare system

"Our ongoing work – in local markets and at the international level – with our physicians and well-experienced management team will include expanded communication, involvement in strategic planning and education about the changing environment. This approach does not just help us engage these key stakeholders but is essential in transforming each of our healthcare institutions into the next phase," says Lim Chin Hau, Founder and Executive Director of MediCap Sdn Bhd.

The company has flourished into one of Malaysia's major health institutions, with its hand in the disciplines of general practice, dental clinics, dialysis, wellness and skin rejuvenation centres.

About MediCap Sdn Bhd

Founded in 2017 as a medical supplier, MediCap Sdn Bhd began with a plan to marry invasive and non-invasive medicine through the common grounds of medical science and has since established 3-in-1 integrated healthcare hubs throughout Malaysia with a board of medical advisors ranging from general practitioners to specialists that have been in practice for over 35 years in their respective portfolios. Within the first year of commercialisation in 2020, MediCap has generated a revenue of RM2.7 million in 2020.

SOURCE MediCap

Recommended Stories

  • China’s boycott of Australia has redirected global flows of coal

    Since Beijing instituted an unofficial boycott of Australian coal last October in a major escalation of the two countries’ trade conflict, global flows of coal have undergone a major reshuffling. While Chinese imports of Australian coal have effectively dropped off to zero, imports from other countries have shot up to fill the gap. After all, coal makes up nearly 60% of China’s energy consumption, so its steady supply is critical for the country’s energy security.

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • Ex-Fracker at Walmart Reveals One Risk to U.S. Oil Supply Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- For more than a year, Kristopher Guidry crisscrossed the Texas oil patch, fixing up electrical equipment on drilling rigs. Today, he's studying to become a home appraiser. Abhinav Mishra was an oil engineer in some of the same fields. In January, he started an internship in Silicon Valley. And Andrew Crum, who ran digital operations for fracking outfits, headed to Kansas City, Missouri, where he joined Walmart Inc.'s supply-chain management team.All three men say they’ve probably

  • Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion award in patent case with Bristol Myers

    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.2 billion ruling against Gilead Sciences Inc, finding a patent on a cancer therapy it was accused of infringing was invalid, in a blow to rival Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The two companies have been embroiled in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on a patent for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics. Last year, a federal judge increased the damages from a jury trial and ordered Gilead to pay Bristol Myers $1.2 billion in the patent infringement case.

  • HP's earnings beat estimates, will implement vaccine mandate for return to office

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores chats with Yahoo Finance about the path forward for the computer and printer maker as the pandemic rolls right along.

  • Cummins is Poised and Ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution

    Cummins Inc. officially launched its Manufacturing Industry 4.0 strategy with its first-annual Industry 4.0 Virtual Symposium. Over the course of four days, the company hosted 17 sessions introduci...

  • Iron-Air Batteries Could Be The Breakthrough Energy Markets Are Waiting For

    Energy storage costs have been falling during the last decade, but a new technological breakthrough is needed for energy storage to become mainstream, and scientists may have just found it

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Home Depot and Lowe's Q2 Earnings: A Motley Fool Senior Analyst Takes a Deep Dive

    How do the second-quarter reports from these two home improvement retail giants affect their long-term investment potential?

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • The World Economy’s Supply Chain Problem Keeps Getting Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.A supply chain crunch that was meant to be temporary now looks like it will last well into next year as the surging delta variant upends factory production in Asia and disrupts shipping, posing more shocks to the world economy.Manufacturers reeling from shortages of key components and higher raw material and energy costs are being forced into bidding wars to get space on

  • Should unvaccinated employees pay more for health insurance? American workers give their verdict

    Delta Air Lines announced this week it would introduce a $200 health-insurance surcharge for workers not vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • U.S. judge declines to stop J&J from splitting talc liabilities from main business

    A U.S. judge declined to stop Johnson & Johnson from taking steps to offload widespread Baby Powder liabilities from the rest of its business, preserving the option for the healthcare company to move thousands of claims from people who used its talc products to a unit that would file for bankruptcy. Lawyers for cancer victims wanted her to issue a restraining order against J&J as part of her role overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of one of the company's former talc suppliers. J&J is exploring a plan https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/exclusive-jj-exploring-putting-talc-liabilities-into-bankruptcy-sources-2021-07-18 to move its liabilities from widespread Baby Powder and other talc-related litigation into a newly created business that would later seek bankruptcy protection, Reuters previously reported.

  • Natural-gas prices post highest finish since 2018 on tight U.S. supplies, storm risk

    Natural-gas futures rally on Thursday to post their highest finish since late 2018, as a smaller-than-expected weekly rise in U.S. supplies of the fuel fed concerns over tight supplies and a storm system looks to threaten energy operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Delta Calls Out 'Financial Risk' Of Unvaxxed Staff; American Warns On Demand

    Delta Air Lines on Wednesday said unvaccinated employees face mandatory Covid testing and higher insurance costs.

  • South Korea’s Top Financial Regulator Is Forming a Crypto Bureau

    The Crypto Asset Monitoring Bureau will officially launch in September and oversee licensing for exchanges and other operators.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Gap Inc. Sees Big Q2 Gains; Ups Outlook

    The retailer delivered its highest second-quarter net sales in more than a decade.

  • What Can Older Clients Do if They Haven’t Saved Enough for Retirement?

    If retirement savings are falling short of meeting retirement goals, all is not lost, financial advisors say.

  • Apple will change its App Store practices in legal settlement

    Apple Inc. will change its App Store policies in a legal settlement, the first major concession the iPhone maker has made amid antitrust investigations.