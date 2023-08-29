Medicare to start negotiating prices for 10 drugs. Here they are..

Medicare, the health insurance program for people over 65 years old, said it will start negotiating prices on 10 drugs, part of its mandate under the Inflation Reduction Act to lower prescription prices for older Americans.

The first drugs under price negotiations include diabetes medication Jardiance, insulin such as the NovoLog FlexPen and the heart medication Entresto, according to a statement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The negotiations mark the first time Medicare has been able to haggle over drug prices for its 65 million enrollees. They come at a time when 1 in 5 seniors say they are skipping doses because of the cost of their medications. While the negotiations are expected to lower drug costs for Medicare enrollees, the effort faces litigation from drugmakers and heavy criticism from Republican lawmakers.

AARP, the advocacy group for older Americans, called the negotiations "monumental."

"The No. 1 reason seniors skip or ration their prescriptions is because they can't afford them. This must stop," AARP executive vice president Nancy LeaMond said in a statement. "Allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for these first 10 drugs will finally bring much-needed access and relief to American families, particularly older adults."

The 10 drugs under negotiation

Medicare's first drug price negotiations will focus on insulin, blood thinners and more. The drugs are:

EliquisJardianceXareltoJanuviaFarxigaEntrestoEnbrelImbruvicaStelaraFiasp; Fiasp FlexTouch; Fiasp PenFill; NovoLog; NovoLog FlexPen; NovoLog PenFill

