U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,801.71
    -50.65 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,599.18
    -321.28 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,518.35
    -187.07 (-1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.16
    -24.26 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.25
    +0.96 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.90
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    -0.24 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0607
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    +0.1030 (+2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2145
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9350
    +0.2560 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,575.95
    -189.20 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.26
    -4.14 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market Is Likely to Grasp the CAGR of 9.4% by 2029, Size, Share, Key Growth Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Competitive Landscape

Data Bridge Market Research
·12 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a medical condition characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences. It encompasses the conditions that some people refer to as alcohol abuse, alcohol dependence, and alcohol addiction.

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market" is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. This market report provides an orderly estimation of the key challenges in terms of sales, export/import, or revenue that any business may have to face in the coming years. While exploring the market definition, this report precisely researches market driving factors and market restraints. The medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) market research report also studies the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics which enables building up production strategies for the Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) industry. Moreover, very loyal sources such as journals, newspapers, company websites, and annual reports of the companies have been referred to collect the data which can be relied upon confidently.

The global medication-assisted treatment is supportive and aims to reduce the severity of the symptoms. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medication-assisted (MAT) treatment market will grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Gain Access to a Sample PDF of the Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medication-assisted-treatment-mat-market

Medication-assisted treatment (MAT), involves the use of medications, combined with counselling and behavioural therapies, to provide a complete patient approach for treating substance use disorders. MAT is primarily used to treat addiction to opioids such as heroin and prescription pain relievers. The aim of MAT is proper recovery, which includes improved patient survival, increased treatment retention, reduced illicit response, and grow in pregnancy outcomes among women.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved three drugs for clinical use which are buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone. Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) is applied to cure alcohol use disorder, opioid dependency medication, and opioid overdose prevention medication. Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a medical condition characterized by an impaired ability to stop alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences. Acamprosate, disulfiram, and naltrexone are the most common medications used to treat alcohol use disorder (AUD). The opioid dependency medication, rise in addiction for opioids among patients. Buprenorphine, methadone and naltrexone are used to treat opioid use disorders to short-acting opioids such as heroin, morphine, and codeine, as well as semi-synthetic opioids like oxycodone and hydrocodone. These MAT medications are safe for months, years, or even a lifetime. For opioid overdose prevention medication, naloxone is used to prevent opioid overdose by reversing the toxic effects of the overdose. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), naloxone is one of many medications considered essential to a functioning health care system.

The Global Market Is Analyzed in Depth in the Latest Study. Taking into account the current level of competition and its projected evolution over the next few years.

Rapidly increasing demands, a rise in industrialization, consumer awareness, growing sectors, and technical improvements are fueling the expansion of the global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) market. Sales and revenue in this sector have increased at an exponential rate. The market's size and growth are both expected to increase thanks to the factors driving the market's expansion over the projected period.

Leading businesses in the Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Industry are investing heavily in R&D in order to build a larger client base and expand their share of the market by reintroducing improved products to consumers. All of the companies' strategy, as well as their financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate, are detailed in the study.

The Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

  • Indivior PLC,

  • Orexo US Inc. (a subsidiary of Orexo AB),

  • Recovery Centers of America,

  • Alkermes.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

  • Purdue Pharma L.P.,

  • Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited,

  • Lannett,

  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC,

  • Pfizer Inc.,

  • Pinnacle Treatment Center,

  • American Addiction Centers,

  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation,

  • Glenmark Pharmaceutical Inc.

  • Viatris Inc.,

  • Mallinckrodt,

  • Alvogen,

  • Accord Healthcare,

  • VistaPharm, Inc.,

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

  • Titan Pharmaceuticals

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-medication-assisted-treatment-mat-market

Recent Development

  • In April 2021, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation with USWM announced the launch and availability of a high-dose ZIMHI injectable naloxone product to help combat opioid overdose deaths. The launch is expected to increase the product segment revenue, which will boost the market growth, and ZIMHI being made available at a discounted rate for first responders and community health organizations

  • In April 2021, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation with USWM announced the launch and availability of a high-dose ZIMHI injectable naloxone product to help combat opioid overdose deaths. The launch is expected to increase the product segment revenue, which will boost the market growth, and ZIMHI being made available at a discounted rate for first responders and community health organizations

Opportunities for Key Players:

Moreover, the rise in research and development activities and increasing investments by government and private organizations will boost new opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Strategic Initiative By Market Players
The demand for medication-assisted treatment has increased in the U.S. and Europe due to the timely treatment of chronic conditions. These favorable factors enhance the need for medications, and to achieve the market demand, minor and major market players are utilizing various strategies.

For instance,

  • In April 2021, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation with USWM announced the launch and availability of a high-dose ZIMHI injectable naloxone product to help combat opioid overdose deaths. The launch is expected to increase the product segment revenue, which will boost the market growth, and ZIMHI being made available at a discounted rate for first responders and community health organizations

Key Market Segments Covered in Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Industry Research

Type

  • Medication

Products

  • Buprenorphine and Naloxone

  • Naltrexone

  • Buprenorphine

  • Methadone

  • Naloxone

  • Disulfiram

  • Acamprosate

Drug Type

  • Branded

Dosage Form

  • Immediate Release

  • Extended Release

Route of Administration

  • Oral

  • Parenteral

Population Type

  • Teenage

  • Adults

End User

  • Rehabilitation Clinics

  • Hospitals

  • Speciality Centers

  • Homecare

Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Direct Tender

  • Retail Pharmacy

  • Online Pharmacy

Key Industry Drivers:

  • he Rises In Incidence Of Alcohol Use Disorder and Opioid Use Disorders

Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a medical condition characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences. It encompasses the conditions that some people refer to as alcohol abuse, alcohol dependence, and alcohol addiction.

  • Use Of Reimbursement For Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT)

Reimbursement may be available for medication-assisted treatment even if the medication does not have a valid status.

Browse a Detailed Summary of the Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medication-assisted-treatment-mat-market

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the medication-assisted (MAT) treatment market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, and Rest of Europe., China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Rest of South America. South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, and the Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the market due to a rise in the incidence of substance use disorders, ongoing clinical trials, and pharmaceutical companies.

It's in your best interest to take this report into consideration because:

  • Strong and extensive research methods were used to construct this study. The thoroughness and precision of the market reports produced by Data Bridge Market Research have earned them a great reputation.

  • A complete picture of the competitive scenario of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) market is depicted by this report.

  • The wide range of research on how these innovations may affect market expansion in the future.

  • The report's findings are presented in an approachable format, with accompanying visuals (such as histograms, bar graphs, pie charts, etc.) that make the data readily digestible.

  • The potential, threats, and difficulties in the Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) market, as well as the factors driving and restraining it, are discussed at length.

  • It gives an all-encompassing evaluation of the anticipated conduct of the future market and the changing market condition.

  • This study provides a number of strategic business approaches to assist you in making educated business decisions.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market, By Type

  8. Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market, By Products

  9. Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market, By Drug Type

  10. Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market, By Dosage Form

  11. Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market, By Route of Administration

  12. Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market, By Population Type

  13. Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market, By End User

  14. Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market, By Distribution Channel

  15. Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market, By Region

  16. Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market: Company Landscape

  17. SWOT Analyses

  18. Company Profile

  19. Questionnaires

  20. Related Reports

Get the Full Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-medication-assisted-treatment-mat-market

Explore More Reports:

  • Biopharmaceuticals Market, By Product Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Growth Factors, Purified Proteins, Recombinant Proteins, Recombinant Hormone, Vaccines, Synthetic Immunomodulators, Other), Service (Laboratory Testing, Custom Testing / Customer Proprietary Testing, Compendial and Multi Compendial Laboratory Testing), Raw Material Type (Formulation Excipients, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Compendial Methods (USP / EP / JP) Based Vendor Qualification Program Support), Application (Oncology, Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases, Autoimmune Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Hormonal Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Other) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-biopharmaceuticals-market

  • Gene Synthesis Market, By Component (Synthesizer, Consumables, and Software & Services), Gene Type (Standard Gene, Express Gene, Complex Gene and Others), Gene Synthesis Type (Gene Library Synthesis, and Custom Gene Synthesis), Application (Synthetic Biology, Genetic Engineering, Vaccine Design, Therapeutics Antibodies, and Others), Method (Solid Phase Synthesis, Chip-Based DNA Synthesis, and PCR-Based Enzyme Synthesis), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostics Laboratories, Biotech & Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Online Distribution, and Third Party Distributors) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-gene-synthesis-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Where Will Vertex Pharmaceuticals Be in 10 Years?

    For a company like Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), 10 years isn't a long time. The drug-development process takes between 12 and 14 years, on average, around 8 years of which are devoted to clinical-stage testing and the regulatory-review process.

  • Why Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crushing It Today

    The company reported stellar late-stage clinical trial results for its experimental NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) drug.

  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Hits the ‘NASH’ Jackpot. Its Stock Is Up 240%.

    A late-stage trial of its drug resmetirom showed a 'best-case dataset' in resolving NASH and improving liver fibrosis.

  • Madrigal Pharma Stock Triples After Knocking NASH Study Out Of The Park

    Madrigal scored a win in the particularly tricky NASH field on Monday after its study hit both its goals, sending MDGL stock flying.

  • FDA Needs More Time For Ardelyx's Appeal To Rejection Of Kidney Disease Candidate

    Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares are down after an update regarding the appeal to the Complete Response Letter (received in July 2021) for the marketing application seeking approval for Xphozah (tenapanor). Peter Stein, Director of the Office of New Drugs, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research of the FDA, requested a meeting with Ardelyx to discuss the status of his review of the appeal. Dr. Stein communicated that the FDA is finalizing the response and may require up to a few more weeks to d

  • Madrigal Shares Skyrocket After Successful NASH Study

    Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) has announced positive topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH biopsy trial of resmetirom. In the 52-week serial liver biopsy study in more than 950 patients, resmetirom achieved both primary endpoints and potentially clinically meaningful effects with both daily oral doses, 80 mg and 100 mg, relative to placebo. NASH resolution was observed in 26% and 30% in 80 mg and 100 mg doses, respectively, vs. 10% in the placebo. Related: Analysts

  • BCTX: Down in San Antone

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:BCTX READ THE FULL BCTX RESEARCH REPORT Bria-IMT Breast Cancer Efficacy Data BriaCell (NASDAQ:BCTX) attended the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in early December and presented several posters summarizing data from its Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT and reviews preclinical efforts for the company’s next generation of products. In addition to

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Vraylar Gets FDA Nod for Major Depressive Disorder

    FDA approves AbbVie's (ABBV) Vraylar (cariprazine) for its fourth indication - the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD.

  • Are These Multibillion-Dollar Vaccine Stocks Still a Buy?

    Pharmaceutical companies Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Merck (NYSE: MRK) saw their shares rise 19.6% and 1.7%, respectively, on Tuesday after they announced impressive early results from their mRNA cancer vaccine to prevent melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. This would be a vaccine against cancer, not just against a virus that could cause cancer (like the human papillomavirus and hepatitis B virus vaccines). It's also different from two other "cancer vaccines," Sipuleucel-T and Talimogene laherparepvec, which are used on advanced prostate and melanoma patients, respectively, because this vaccine would be a preventative used on patients who have had prior melanomas excised by surgery and have not yet seen any signs of recurrence.

  • Telus Health adds two major clients amid bet that employee well-being will be lasting trend

    Telus's health division has partnered with Desjardins and Walmart Canada

  • Roche's (RHHBY) Hemophilia A Drug Gets Positive CHMP Opinion

    Roche (RHHBY) receives a positive CHMP recommendation for label expansion of the hemophilia A drug Hemlibra in the European Union (EU).

  • The Failed Promise of Online Mental-Health Treatment

    Heavy advertising and other strategies from Silicon Valley’s playbook boost providers’ growth but not the quality of care.

  • Bionomics' Social Anxiety Disorder Study Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint

    Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX) announced results from its Phase PREVAIL study of BNC210 for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD). The trial enrolled 151 adult patients. The primary endpoint, measured by the change from baseline to the average of the Subjective Units of Distress Scale (SUDS) scores during a 5-minute Public Speaking Challenge, was not met in the BNC210-treated patients when compared to placebo. SUDS is a tool for quantifying the intensity of anxiety, fear, or dis

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Vertex Pharmaceuticals vs. Biogen Stock

    The bear market has weighed on stocks across industries this year. Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) have both climbed in the double digits -- and for good reason. Which one of these top stocks represents the better bear market buy right now?

  • St. Mary Medical Center gets $1M gift to boost its heart and vascular care center

    St. Mary Medical Center's heart program received a big boost in the form of a $1 million gift from the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, the independent charitable arm of the Big Pharma company. The Bucks County hospital plans to use the donation to support major equipment and software upgrades for its cardiac catheterization labs in the St. Mary Heart and Vascular Center. The Business Journal reported in August how Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, the Langhorne hospital's parent company, is working to make St. Mary be the health system's hub for advanced heart surgery procedures.

  • AstraZeneca Drug Imfinzi Fails As Monotherapy In Metastatic Lung Cancer Setting

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) announced topline data from the PEARL Phase 3 trial of Imfinzi (durvalumab) monotherapy versus platinum-based chemotherapy (investigator's choice) as a 1st-line treatment in patients with Stage IV (metastatic) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoints of improving overall survival (OS) versus platinum-based chemotherapy as a monotherapy treatment for metastatic NSCLC whose tumor cells express hig

  • 17 Facts I Hated Reading, So I'm Making You Read Them, Too

    Welp, now I'm worried about my health since I found out social isolation and loneliness cause a 29% greater risk of heart attack.View Entire Post ›

  • Why do you have a sore throat when you wake up in the morning? Experts say it’s not always COVID or flu

    It’s possible that allergies, acid reflux, or the lack of humidity in your bedroom are to blame.

  • Chinese Statistics Diverge From Covid Reality as Traders Fall Sick

    Many businesses in China report difficulties due to staffing shortages, but the official tallies of infections and deaths don't reflect that situation.

  • Overlapping Virus Outbreaks Threaten ‘Tripledemic’ Crisis

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyCOVID cases are on the rise again in many countries. And this time, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has company. In the United States, Europe and Asia, the flu virus and a third dangerous pathogen—the respiratory syncytial virus—are surging at the same time as the novel coronavirus.It’s a “tripledemic,” to use an admittedly non-scientific term. And it’s a harbinger of our pathogenic future. As we chop down more forests, releasing more and more anim