Medication Assisted Treatment Orange County CA Resource Page Completed By National Addiction News Publication

The FDA has approved several different drugs to treat alcohol and opioid abuse disorders as MAT drugs to relieve withdrawal symptoms and psychological cravings caused by chemical imbalances in the body. The drugs used in MAT are evidence-based treatments, not a substitute for one drug or another. Drugs for alcohol abuse (acamprosate, disulfiram and naltrexone) are the most common medications used to treat this disorder. These drugs are not a cure for alcohol abuse but are effective for people who participate in MAT programs.

Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) is an effective, evidence-based treatment for opioid use disorders. Persistent use, coupled with a genetic predisposition to be vulnerable in a psychosocial environment, has led scientists to recognize a chronic brain disorder, opioid use disorder (OUD). Rural experts point out that mortality rates associated with opioids are no higher than those associated with alcohol use disorders and suicides, but there is great concern about the rate of increase in these rates.

Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) combines the use of drugs with behavioral therapy to treat people with substance use disorders. The use of certain types of drugs has become a central part of the treatment of opioid use disorders such as heroin, Vicodin, and OxyContin. Drug addiction treatment (MAT) uses drugs such as naltrexone (Vivitrol), buprenorphine (Suboxone®), Subutex® (Zubsolv®) and Probuphine® (Methadone) to treat opioid addiction by reducing withdrawal symptoms and cravings and preventing relapses. MAT can help manage withdrawal symptoms and reduce cravings in opioid addicts. Medicines have also been used in the treatment of cocaine use disorders and benzodiazepine use disorders, as well as other types of substance use disorders.

A MAT program in Orange County helps patients alleviate withdrawal symptoms and mental cravings caused by chemical imbalances in the body and provides a safe, controlled level of medication to overcome the use of misused opioids. Research shows that taking MAT at the right dosage has no adverse effects on a person's intelligence, mental ability, physical function, or employability. People can take MAT for months, years, or even a lifetime. An individual plan can be drawn up with their doctor to plan when to stop taking the medication and discuss changes to their prescription and treatment.

The slow adoption of evidence-based treatment options for alcohol and opioid addiction may be due to misconceptions about replacing one drug with another. Other factors include the lack of training by doctors and the negative opinion of doctors about MAT. Discrimination against patients can also be a factor, though federal and state laws prohibit it.

There are three drugs used in MAT to rid patients of prescription opioids. Methadone (Dolophine®) is a long-acting opioid (full agonist) with a long elimination half-life that reduces cravings for opioids and prevents withdrawal symptoms. Individuals diagnosed with substance abuse disorder are given methadone daily under the supervision of a physician in an approved opioid treatment program. It is commonly used in the treatment of opioid use disorders, and there is also the development of buprenorphine and its products.

OUD is a chronic brain disease caused by repeated use of opioids, including prescription drugs such as oxycodone and hydrocodone, as well as illegal substances such as heroin. OUD includes disorders of the brain's reward system (motivation, memory, and related circuits) that reflect a person seeking reward through substance use or other behaviors. MAT is the only FDA-approved treatment for OUD in combination with non-drug therapies such as counseling and cognitive behavioral therapy.

Psychosocial treatment, also known as behavioral therapy, is often recommended in conjunction with medication for OUD. In line with the approach used in other chronic diseases such as diabetes, the treatment plan for an OUD is patient-specific and is developed with the participation of the patient, the prescriber, and other members of the health team. Drug treatment can save lives and increase the chances that a person will remain in treatment long enough to learn the skills and build the networks necessary for long-term recovery.

The Mental Illness and Addiction Equality Act requires health insurers and group health plans to cover behavioral health as well as other illnesses. Still, some insurance companies are limiting themselves to covering MAT and other treatments that patients need to support their ongoing recovery. Finding a physician or behavioral health professional to prescribe Medication Assisted Treatment in Orange County California can be an obstacle to comprehensive treatment of substance use disorders.

Many of the drugs used in MAT are as addictive as the drugs they treat themselves. Methadone is highly addictive, and it and other drugs can easily be diverted and misused. Opponents argue that society and the medical profession fostered long-term addiction by putting people on MAT drugs.

