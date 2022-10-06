U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

The Medication Management System Market Is Set To Reach Almost $5Billion By 2026, Driven By Rising Medical Costs

·3 min read

The Business Research Company's medication management system market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON , Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An increase in medical costs is expected to propel the growth of the medication management system market going forward. Medical costs refer to the cost incurred by the individual while taking medical treatment and also the cost incurred by the hospitals on buying their equipment and maintenance. Medical management systems are being adopted by hospitals because they are effective at reducing costs and increasing efficiencies. For instance, according to the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a US-based government agency for health and human services, in the United States, the National Health Expenditure (NHE) grew by 9.7% to $4.1 trillion in 2020, and this comprises medical spending that grew by 3.5% to an amount of $671.2 billion in 2020. In addition, national health spending is expected to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028. Therefore, the increase in medical costs is driving the growth of the medication management system market.

tbrc logo
tbrc logo

The global medication management system market size is expected to grow from $1.95 billion in 2021 to $2.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. The global medication management system market size is expected to grow to $4.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.6%.

Request a free sample of the Medication Management System Market Report

New Product Innovations Are The Key Trend In The Medication Management System Market

New product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the medication management system market. Major companies operating in the medication management systems sector are focused on introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in 2021, Omnicell Inc., a US-based company that provides medication management solutions and healthcare technology tools, launched Omnicell One, which helps to control medication inventory spending, reduce medication waste, improve patient safety, and manage drug diversion. This system automatically updates the medicine and drug status to the system along with their availability and the number of units used.

Major Players In The Medication Management System Market

Major players in the medication management system market are Allscripts Healthcare LLC, ARxIUM, Cerner Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Omnicell Inc., GE Healthcare, Talyst LLC, McKesson Corporation, QuadraMed Affinity Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Genoa Healthcare, Optum Inc., Wiegand AG, Nexus AG, Cardinal Health, Swisslog Healthcare, Hospira Inc., Baxter International Inc., B.Braun Melsungen AG, Epic Systems Corporation, and BIQHS.

Medication Management System Market Segmentation

The global medication management system market analysis is segmented -

1) By Product Type: Computerized Physician Order Entry, Clinical Decision Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory Management Solutions, Others

2) By Mode of Delivery: Web-Based, Cloud-Based, On-Premise

3) By End Users: Pharmacies, Hospitals, Others

See more on the Medication Management System Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Electronic Medical Records Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Acute, Ambulatory, Post-Acute), By Product (Client-Server-Based EHR, Web-Based EHR), By Mode Of Delivery (Cloud Based, On-Premise Model), By Business Models (Licensed Software, Technology Resale, Subscriptions, Professional Services, Others), By Application ( E-Prescription, Practice Management, Referral Management, Patient Management, Population Health Management ) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

EClinical Solutions Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Electronic Data Capture (EDC) And Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Clinical Analytics Platforms, Randomization And Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical Data Integration Platforms, Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (ECOA), Safety Solutions, Electronic Trial Master File (ETMF)), By Development Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), By Delivery Mode (Web-Based And Cloud-Based, Enterprise-Based), By End-User (Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Consulting Service Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers, Hospitals, Academic Research Institutions) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Medication Adherence Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Hardware Centric, Software Centric), By Medication (Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Diabetes, Oncology, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, Rheumatology, Others), By Application (Hospital, Retail Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Facilities, Mail-Order Pharmacies) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-medication-management-system-market-is-set-to-reach-almost-5billion-by-2026-driven-by-rising-medical-costs-301641225.html

SOURCE The Business Research Company

