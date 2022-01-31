U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,403.50
    -19.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,339.00
    -256.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,445.75
    +12.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,942.40
    -23.20 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.05
    +0.23 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.18 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1156
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.11
    -1.38 (-4.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3406
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4260
    +0.2360 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,956.18
    -1,078.37 (-2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    846.87
    +4.42 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.83
    +0.76 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Medicenna Announces Formation of its Scientific Advisory Board

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MDNA

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprised of thought leaders in cancer immunotherapy, immuno-engineering and immune monitoring. Chaired by Sergio Quezada, Ph.D., the SAB will work cohesively with management to explore the full potential of Medicenna’s Superkine platform.

“I’m delighted to be appointed Chair of Medicenna’s Scientific Advisory Board, and to be part of such a distinguished group of scientists,” said Dr. Quezada. “The Superkine and BiSKITs™ platforms are powerful drug development engines that have the potential to generate first and best-in-class IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines as immunotherapies to treat cancer and other diseases of the immune system. Collectively we will aim to guide Medicenna to advance these next generation of cytokine-based immunotherapies towards the clinic.”

“Our newly formed SAB consists of highly accomplished world leaders in cancer immunotherapy and drug development, and I am eager to begin our work together,” said Dr. Fahar Merchant, President and CEO of Medicenna. “Each member brings unique experience and I believe this collection of keen minds will serve us well as we continue to advance MDNA11 in our ongoing Phase 1/2 ABILITY study and unveil additional clinical candidates derived from our platforms. We look forward to benefitting from their cutting-edge scientific leadership, in the months and years ahead.”

Medicenna’s SAB is comprised of:

Sergio Quezada, Ph.D. (Chairman)

Dr. Quezada is a Professor of Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy at University College London Cancer Institute. Dr. Quezada’s research group focuses on the interplay between the immune system and cancer throughout tumor progression and immunotherapy. Dr. Quezada previously co-led the development of a first-in-class Treg-depleting anti-CD25 antibody at Tusk Therapeutics, which was acquired by Roche in 2018. He is the scientific founder and the Chief Scientific Officer of Achilles Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T-cell therapies for cancer. Sergio is an internationally recognized leader in the field of cancer immunology, having previously received Dartmouth’s John W. Strohbern Medal for Excellence in Biomedical Research, the Cancer Research Institute New Investigator Award, a Cancer Research UK (CRUK) Career Development Fellowship, and a CRUK Senior Cancer Research Fellowship. He earned Ph.D. in immunology from Dartmouth Medical School and completed postdoctoral studies in the lab of Nobel Laureate Dr. James Allison at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where he studied mechanisms governing anti-tumor T-cell immunity.

Burkhard Becher, Ph.D.

Dr. Becher is a Professor at the University of Zurich where he serves as Chair of the Institute of Experimental Immunology. He is a leader in the fields of inflammation and cancer research, using state of the art technologies to better understand innate and adaptive immune mechanisms and cytokine networks. He has published more than 250 peer-reviewed papers in journals such as Nature, Cell, Immunity, Nature Medicine, and has been an editorial board member for major journals in his field. He is a ‘highly cited’ researcher for several consecutive years https://recognition.webofscience.com/awards/highly-cited/2021/. In recognition for his groundbreaking work, he has received numerous awards, including the 2021 Johann Anton Merck Award in the field of neuro-immunology and cancer and the 2019 Sobek Research Award, the most endowed prize for basic research in Europe for Multiple Sclerosis. Dr. Becher did his Ph.D. work at the Montreal Neurological Institute at McGill University in Canada and completed postdoctoral studies at Dartmouth Medical School.

David Mooney, Ph.D.

Dr. Mooney is the Robert Pinkas Family Professor of Bioengineering in the Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and a founding core faculty member of the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. Dr. Mooney is a leader in the fields of drug delivery and immuno-engineering, and his lab developed the first implantable biomaterial cancer vaccine that recruits and re-educates the immune system to destroy cancer cells. He has published over 400 peer-reviewed articles and is a ‘highly cited’ researcher for several consecutive years (https://recognition.webofscience.com/awards/highly-cited/2021/). Dr. Mooney has been issued numerous patents, several of which have been licensed to companies, resulting in successful commercial products. In 2019 he was rated as one of the Top 10 translational researchers in biotech. He was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2010, the National Academy of Medicine in 2013, and as a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors in 2017. He has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (under Dr Robert Langer) and completed his postdoctoral studies at Harvard University.

William Redmond, Ph.D.

Dr. Redmond is Director of the Immune Monitoring Laboratory and Full Member at the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute (EACRI) at the Providence Cancer Institute. He is also an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at Oregon Health & Science University. Dr. Redmond earned his Ph.D. in immunology at The Scripps Research Institute and completed postdoctoral training with a focus in tumor immunotherapy in Dr. Andrew Weinberg’s laboratory at the EACRI. Dr. Redmond has extensive experience with murine tumor models and, as Director of the EACRI Immune Monitoring Laboratory, oversees translational research efforts seeking to develop and implement state-of-the-art immune profiling assays. His goal is to identify biomarkers of response that may provide insight into the mechanisms by which immunotherapy improves outcomes in patients with advanced malignancies.

About Medicenna
Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna's long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) binding without CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) affinity thereby preferentially stimulating cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna’s early-stage BiSKITs™ program, (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) is designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically “cold” tumors. Medicenna's IL-4 Empowered Superkine, MDNA55, has been studied in 5 clinical trials including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that relate to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts including, but not limited to, statements related to the potential and development of the Superkine and BiSKITs™ platforms and the unveiling of additional clinical candidates derived from the Company’s platforms. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "seek" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including statements on the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the risks detailed in the annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and Form 40-F of the Company filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in other filings made by the Company with the applicable securities regulators from time to time in Canada and the United States.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and except as required by law, we do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Further Information For further information about the Company please contact: Elizabeth Williams, Chief Financial Officer, 416-648-5555, ewilliams@medicenna.com Investor Contact For more investor information, please contact: Dan Ferry, Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, 617-430-7576, daniel@lifesciadvisors.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investors might have forgotten what the color green looks like after all the non-stop selling in the stock market lately. Healthcare technology stocks have gone through a particularly rough stretch, with some popular names down more than 50% from their highs. The strong fundamentals and growth opportunities ahead make these three stocks potential winners over the long term even if they look like losers today.

  • Is This a Smart Deal for Pfizer?

    Earlier this month, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced a deal with Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN), paying it $500 million ($150 million in cash and $350 million for a 3% stake in Biohaven) in exchange for the rights to market and commercialize two of Biohaven's migraine drugs outside of the United States. Pfizer will also pay double-digit royalties to Biohaven on Nurtec ODT as well as up to $740 million based on future milestones.

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Virus Expert

    "Unfortunately, there are many, many questions that we do not have answers for about what is referred to as long COVID," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm on the latest episode of his podcast. The condition involves "a wide range of new, returning and ongoing health problems that people experience for four more weeks after being infected with SARS-CoV-2." Noting that long COVID now qualifies as a disability under the Americans With Disabilities Act, Osterholm unpacked some of the most comm

  • Laurence Fox reveals he has Covid days after claiming ‘no vaccine needed, I have an immune system’

    ‘Turns out I have been visited by Lord Covid at last,’ he wrote

  • New Research Hints at 4 Factors That May Increase Chances of Long COVID

    It is one of many mysteries about long COVID: Who is more prone to developing it? Are some people more likely than others to experience physical, neurological or cognitive symptoms that can emerge, or linger for, months after their coronavirus infections have cleared? Now, a team of researchers who followed more than 200 patients for two to three months after their COVID diagnoses report that they have identified biological factors that might help predict if a person will develop long COVID. The

  • Dr. Fauci Says "It's Going to Painful" for These States

    Coronavirus cases are finally going down or peaking in many states, as Omicron retreats—but not everywhere. Some regions are still seeing cases go up, and hospitalizations, too. Where? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Chuck Todd on MTP Daily about that and also warned about a new variant, and said how you can stay safe. Read on for all 6 pieces of advice—and to ensure your healt

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's the #1 Sign You Have a Drinking Problem

    Having cocktails with friends or celebrating a special occasion with a glass of bubbly or having wine with dinner is a normal part of socializing or relaxing, but when is it too much? It's not always easy to recognize if you're consuming too much alcohol, but according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 14.5 million people in the U.S. had Alcohol Use Disorder in 2019–which is described as "a medical condition characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol

  • 7 Places You're Most Likely to Catch Omicron

    As Omicron spreads rapidly across the U.S. and millions of Americans have caught the contagious virus, it seems like there's no safe way to avoid the COVID variant. While we all have pandemic fatigue, staying vigilant and taking precautions is key to helping prevent Omicron. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who revealed the seven places you're most likely to get Omicron and where to avoid if possible. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure S

  • The #1 Worst Drink for High Cholesterol, Says Dietitian

    Additional reporting by Evan Yandrisovitz.If you have high cholesterol, your doctor may have told you that one way to get your levels under control is to change your diet and lose weight. In fact, losing just 5% of your total weight can be enough to improve your cholesterol levels, according to one study where participants who hit this target significantly reduced their levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, total cholesterol, and triglycerides.Losing body fat can help reduce LDL,

  • Spotify reportedly has a very limited set of COVID content guidelines

    Apparently, Spotify reviewed multiple controversial Joe Rogan Experience episodes and found that they didn't meet the threshold for removal.

  • ‘What’s going on with me?’ Canadian victims of mystery illness suffer alone

    A distressing neurological condition has afflicted dozens in New Brunswick – so why has the investigation slowed down? Johanne Boucher: ‘I can’t even order a coffee. All I can do is write. I don’t know what I have. The disease remains unknown.’ Photograph: Handout For more than two years, dozens of people in the Canadian province of New Brunswick have suffered from a distressing array of neurological symptoms, prompting speculation that they had fallen victim to an unknown degenerative illness.

  • 10 Ways You're Catching Omicron Without Realizing It

    The Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep across the U.S., and although new cases have peaked in some areas, in other areas they're continuing to climb. Experts say three things are clear about Omicron at this point: It's highly contagious, it seems to cause less severe illness than previous variants, and it's still very important to protect yourself against it. Even though Omicron may lead to serious illness in a smaller percentage of people, it's causing so many new cases that health

  • This Supplement Could Be Key For Your Bone Health, New Study Suggests

    There's a good chance that, when you were little, you were told you needed to drink lots of milk to help your bones grow healthy and strong. In fact, you may have been told this so many times that you got sick of hearing it. As adults, however, most of us don't have anyone looking out for our bones and reminding us of the significant impact the foods we eat can have on our skeletons. After all, while some foods can help your bones get the nutrients they need, others could be doing some real dama

  • Doing This at Night Can Boost Your Memory, New Study Says

    Memory is a crucial part of our cognitive function, providing an essential backdrop for learning, thinking, comprehension, and really, who we are. However, memory problems are common, especially in those over 65. In fact, 40 percent of seniors experience some form of age-associated memory impairment, according to a 2002 study in the journal BMJ. Thankfully, there's some good news for those who hope to retain their memory: a simple, brain-boosting health habit may help reverse your memory's decli

  • Virus Expert Issues "Shocking" Omicron Warning

    There is good news about the Omicron COVID wave, and on reflection, there is some news that is shocking, said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm on the latest episode of his podcast. The good news is that the virus has peaked in some states (although it continues to rise in others). The shocking news is the continuing daily COVID death toll, which is so high Osterholm called it "difficult to comprehend." The expert recommended the best way to protect yourself, and offered predictions and a warni

  • Florida COVID update: Your county’s new case tolls. South Florida sees more weekly declines

    Florida on Saturday reported 22,705 new cases and seven new deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

  • This OBGYN Went Viral For Explaining What Would Happen If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned, And It's Incredibly Eye-Opening

    "They should not be so afraid of pregnancy that they feel pushed to this."View Entire Post ›

  • Boomers have a drug problem, but not the kind you might think

    Some boomers are on multiple medications. Combinations of those drugs could have serious side effects. Getty Images / Sporrer/RuppBaby boomers – that’s anyone born in the U.S. between 1946 and 1964 – are 20% of the population, more than 70 million Americans. Decades ago, many in that generation experimented with drugs that were both recreational and illegal. Although boomers may not be using those same drugs today, many are taking medications, often several of them. And even if those drugs are l

  • L.A. County continues to report decline in coronavirus cases but officials urge caution at events

    The county recorded 21,709 coronavirus cases Saturday, a 45% decline from a week ago, when there were 39,117 cases, health officials said.

  • Zuellig Pharma's blockchain-based tracking system can prevent accidents involving expired Covid-19 vaccines

    Zuellig Pharma, a Singapore-headquartered medical services company, has launched a blockchain-based tracking system that can prevent accidents like those involving the use of expired Coid-19 vaccines. The company said that governments and private clients can instantly verify the provenance and authenticity of such vaccines and other health care products using its eZTracker management system. The system uses blockchain technology to capture, track and trace multiple data points for products like