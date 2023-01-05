U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,804.42
    -48.55 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,863.69
    -406.08 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,304.45
    -154.31 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,757.72
    -14.83 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.95
    +0.11 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.10
    -17.90 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.50 (-2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0550
    -0.0060 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7690
    +0.0600 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1911
    -0.0146 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7090
    +1.2690 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,798.41
    -44.64 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.13
    -2.03 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,630.32
    +45.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

Medicenna Strengthens Intellectual Property Protection for MDNA11 and BiSKITs™ Programs with Issuance of U.S. Patent

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.
·4 min read
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

- Patent covers methods of treating cancer with an IL-2 Superkine and PD1/PDL1 or CTLA-4 checkpoint inhibitor, administered in combination or as a single agent BiSKIT

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immunotherapy company, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,542,312 titled “IL-2 Superagonists in Combination with Anti-PD-1.” The patent provides intellectual property (IP) protection for methods of treating cancer with an IL-2 Superkine such as MDNA11 and a PD1 (for example, pembrolizumab), PDL1 or CTLA-4 checkpoint inhibitor in combination, as planned in the on-going ABILITY clinical trial, or as a single agent using our BiSKIT™ (Bifunctional SuperKine for ImmunoTherapy) platform. The patent’s term extends into at least 2039 without accounting for any potential extensions.

“MDNA11 has displayed promising anti-cancer activity during dose escalation in our ABILITY study and we expect further improvements at the optimal dose in the expansion cohort as well as the combination arm designed to evaluate the synergistic potential of pembrolizumab,” said Dr. Fahar Merchant, President and CEO of Medicenna. “Whereas checkpoint inhibitors have been shown to benefit less than a third of cancer patients while generating annual sales of over $30B, we believe that combinations with MDNA11 and our BiSKIT™ platform, as in MDNA223, may significantly improve outcomes and provide hope to cancer patients that do not respond to checkpoint inhibitors. As patents on checkpoint inhibitors expire from 2028 onwards, the added IP protection provided by this latest patent could allow us to maximize the value of our lead MDNA11 program, while leaving us better positioned to leverage preclinical BiSKIT™ data to pursue value accretive collaborations and partnerships.”

MDNA11 is a “beta-only” long-acting IL-2 super-agonist that is being evaluated in patients with advanced solid tumors in the Phase 1/2 ABILITY study. MDNA223 is a preclinical-stage BiSKIT consisting of an anti-PD1 antibody linked to an IL-2 super-agonist (MDNA109FEAA). Both MDNA11 and MDNA109FEAA are designed to selectively stimulate anti-cancer immune cells without activating cells associated with pro-tumor immune pathways or extreme toxicity. PD1/PDL1 and CTLA4 checkpoint inhibitors are designed to prevent the exhaustion of anti-cancer immune cells and are approved as treatments for a number of cancer indications.

This newly issued patent adds to Medicenna’s portfolio of issued and filed patents and applications providing protection for the Company’s innovative IL‐2 Superkines, including MDNA11, in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, Canada, India, and Australia.

About the Phase 1/2 ABILITY Study
The ABILITY (A Beta-only IL-2 ImmunoTherapY) study is designed to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and anti-tumor activity of various doses of intravenously administered MDNA11 in patients with advanced, relapsed, or refractory solid tumors. The trial includes an MDNA11 monotherapy arm, as well as a combination arm designed to evaluate MDNA11 with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab). Approximately 100 patients are expected to be enrolled into the ABILITY Study. Following establishment of the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) and optimal treatment schedule in the study’s dose escalation phase, Medicenna plans to conduct a dose expansion phase that will enroll patients with renal cell carcinoma, melanoma, and other solid tumors in monotherapy and combination settings. For more information, see ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05086692.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About Medicenna
Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna’s long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) binding without CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) affinity thereby preferentially stimulating cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna’s early-stage BiSKITs™ program, (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) is designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically “cold” tumors. Medicenna’s IL-4 Empowered Superkine, MDNA55, has been studied in 5 clinical trials including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that relate to the future operations of the Company, plans and projections and other statements that are not historical facts including, but not limited to, statements related to the potential extensions of the term of the patent, the potential value created as a result of the patent and around the Company’s IP portfolio generally, the clinical potential, safety profile and development of MDNA11, the potential of MDNA11 in combination and the expected timing and milestones for the presentation of new data related thereto. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “seek”, “potentially” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, but not limited to, MDNA11’s ultimate treatment potential, enrolling patients for ABILITY study and statements on the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the risks detailed in the latest Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 20-F of the Company and in other filings made by the Company with the applicable securities regulators from time to time in Canada and the United States.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and except as required by law, we do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Further Information For further information about the Company please contact: Elizabeth Williams, Chief Financial Officer, 416-648-5555, ewilliams@medicenna.com    Investor Contact For more investor information, please contact: Dan Ferry, Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, 617-430-7576, daniel@lifesciadvisors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bank of America Sees at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    As 2023 starts gearing up for the long haul, Wall Street is still taking a bearish view of the markets. We’re still dealing with the same headwinds, a combination of stubbornly high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, gloomy economic indicators, the continuing war in Ukraine, uncertainty over China’s lockdown policies, a supply chain that is only slowly unsnarling itself… the list can go on. But despite the grim outlook right now, there are still some signals that give reasons for longer-t

  • Novocure, Zai shares rally after lung-cancer treatment meets primary endpoint in study

    Shares of Novocure Ltd. (NVCR) soared 71.5% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said the experimental non-small cell lung cancer treatment it’s developing with Zai Lab Ltd. (ZLAB) met the primary endpoint in an open-label clinical trial, which assesses tumor treating fields in combination with other cancer therapies. U.S.-listed shares of Zai gained 31.4%. Novocure’s stock is down 2.4% over the past year, while Zai’s shares have declined 37.3%.

  • Why Vera Stock Crashed 60% On Its 'Positive' Kidney Drug Update — And Chinook Popped

    A kidney disease treatment from Vera lagged rivals from Chinook and Otsuka, analysts said Wednesday as the biotech stock plummeted.

  • Longtime Bay Area biotech follows up late-stage trial data with planned $175M stock sale

    After releasing topline late-stage clinical trial data on its drugs effect on a set of precancerous conditions, a longtime Bay Area biotech said it plans to raise $175 million through a stock sale. Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) said early Wednesday that its drug, called imetelstat, met the primary efficacy goal in a Phase III study in certain patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS. The company said it will submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration as it asks the agency this year to approve the drug.

  • The Petri Dish: Fulcrum CEO steps down; Moderna cools on mpox vaccine

    ModernaCEO Stephane Bancel doesn't see much of a market for the company's mRNA-based vaccine for mpox (formerly called "monkeypox") despite "fantastic" preclinical data.

  • G1 Therapeutics Reveals An Early Cut Data From Bladder Cancer Trial

    G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) provided an initial update on the PRESERVE 3 Phase 2 study of first-line platinum-based chemotherapy and maintenance therapy with avelumab, administered alone, or in combination with trilaciclib, in patients with untreated, locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC). Additional safety and efficacy data, including the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), are anticipated in the middle of 2023. The confirmed objective response rate (

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell With Covid Uncertainty Building?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after getting a downgrade on its falling Covid-tied sales? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • Novavax (NVAX) Starts A New Study on COVID-Flu Combo Jab

    Novavax (NVAX) initiates a mid-stage study evaluating its COVID-19-Influenza combination and standalone influenza vaccines in adults aged 50 through 80 years.

  • GE HealthCare Jumps in Trading Debut After Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s former medical-equipment business surged in its trading debut as investors got their first chance to bet on the now-independent company.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Sa

  • Gilead's (GILD) Application for Trodelvy Gets EMA Validation

    Gilead Sciences (GILD) gets EMA validation for its application for breast cancer drug Trodelvy in the European Union.

  • Deciphera (DCPH) Issues Strategic & Corporate Outlook for 2023

    Deciphera (DCPH) provides a strategic outlook and planned corporate milestones for 2023. The company also posts preliminary fourth-quarter and 2022 revenues.

  • VERA Dips Despite Positive Data From IgA Nephropathy Study

    VERA posts positive top-line data from the phase IIb ORIGIN study evaluating atacicept for the treatment of IgA nephropathy.

  • Virus Experts Issue New Guidance as RSV, COVID, and Flu Cases Rise

    We're in the middle of a possible "tripledemic," as RSV, the flu and COVID cases are rising sharply in America. "COVID-19 may have lost its daily news headline status, but the disease rages on with 2700 weekly deaths in the U.S. and millions of Americans chronically disabled from long-COVID, 4 million of which are being kept from work. This winter time, a terrible year for RSV as well as a potentially worse flu season could add insult to injury especially when one considers the fact that COVID-1

  • What's in Store for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) in 2023?

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) had a good run in 2022 and the momentum should continue in 2023 on the back of growth in Eylea and Dupixent.

  • Cingulate Kickstarts First Phase 3 Trial For ADHD Candidate, Data Expected In First Half 2023

    Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ: CING) has initiated the first Phase 3 clinical trial of its lead candidate CTx-1301, an extended-release tablet formulation of dexmethylphenidate, a compound approved by the FDA for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). What Happened: The Phase 3 trial is an adult dose-optimization study to assess the onset and duration of efficacy and the safety of CTx-1301 in adults with ADHD compared to a placebo. The trial is expected to take three months to complete, and in

  • An Experimental Cancer Vaccine Turned Tumor Cells Into Traitors

    A team of scientists are looking to turn cancer into its own worst enemy. Their experimental vaccine candidate uses tumor cells modified to deliver a toxic payload to the rest of the cancer, while also making it easier for the immune system to target and remember the cancer in the future. In new research, the vaccine delivered promising results against the most common form of brain cancer—at least in mice.

  • The FDA’s Next Call on an Alzheimer’s Drug Is Due This Week

    Biogen and Eisai are jointly developing lecanemab. A decision on accelerated approval is expected by Friday.

  • New Zealand won't require Chinese arrivals to show COVID-19 test

    The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it would not require travellers from China to produce a negative COVID-19 test, bucking a trend that has seen a number of nations implement such measures as cases surge in China. New Zealand's COVID-19 minister, Ayesha Verrall, said in a statement that a public health risk assessment had concluded visitors from China would not contribute significantly to the number of cases in the country. "There is minimal public health risk to New Zealand," she said.

  • Mark Cuban's Plans Pose Major Threat to CVS and Walgreens

    In an interview with TheStreet, the entrepreneur said he wanted to lower drug prices even further and expand his online pharmacy's customer base.

  • Jill Biden to have surgery to remove lesion from her eye following skin cancer screening

    First Lady Jill Biden will undergo a surgical procedure to remove a lesion found above her right eye.