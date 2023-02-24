U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

UPDATES:

Why the hot PCE Index is a big deal for investors

Medicine Man Plant Co.'s Uric Acid Pill for Gout Wins Best New Health Supplement Product

·2 min read

MEDICINE MAN PLANT CO, a fast-growing and innovative provider of traditional folk medicine supplements, is rated one of the market's best brands by discerning consumers… especially those suffering from gout and similar inflammatory conditions. This product is worth serious consideration for both consumers and retailers looking for an excellent formulation.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Uric Acid Pill, a treatment for gout newly released by MEDICINE MAN PLANT CO., has been recognized by Retailer News Network as the Best New Health Supplement Product in the field of dietary supplements. MEDICINE MAN PLANT CO. is already well-known for its customer-acclaimed Blood Pressure Pill and its award-winning Liver Pill, both of which are completely natural, organic, and plant-based.

Delivering unique formulations grounded in traditional medicine and based on time-tested and proven folk remedies, award-winning MEDICINE MAN PLANT CO. offers supplements that are superior to its competitors, many of which are larger, better-known brands fighting for an increased revenue share in this increasingly competitive and fast-growing market segment. The Uric Acid Pill is the best product in virtually every important respect, and the company is on a very impressive trajectory. [See full release]

The global dietary supplements market was valued at $157.22 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $340.62 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8.97% during the forecast period. Increases in lifestyle diseases and other chronic conditions are expected to drive demand for dietary supplements, creating future opportunities for the Uric Acid Pill and other MEDICINE MAN PLANT CO. products. Also increasing the market's growth are shifting consumer preferences in medication from pharmaceutical agents to dietary supplements, which will further increase demand for MEDICINE MAN PLANT CO.'s products, especially given growing preferences for plant-based and organic goods.

Headquartered in Texas, MEDICINE MAN PLANT CO. is helmed by Steven Skiff; Dr. Mark (Merriwether) Vorderbruggen, is the company's herbalist/scientist in charge of product formulations.

The Uric Acid Pill is available to consumers online directly from the manufacturer and via online outlets. [See full release]

About

Retailer News Network is a continuously updated digital publication that identifies new products and opportunities of interest to distributors and retailers.

Media Contact:
Howard Rubenstein
354377@email4pr.com
212-372-8807

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medicine-man-plant-cos-uric-acid-pill-for-gout-wins-best-new-health-supplement-product-301755013.html

SOURCE Retailer News Network; Medicine Man Plant Co.

