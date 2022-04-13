U.S. markets open in 9 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,415.00
    +22.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,295.00
    +156.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,037.75
    +92.75 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.10
    +12.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.54
    -0.06 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.80
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3005
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5290
    +0.1410 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,125.73
    +349.08 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.22
    +14.72 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,771.28
    +436.30 (+1.66%)
     

MediciNova Announces Completion of Enrollment in the Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients at Risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MediciNova, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MNOV
MediciNova, Inc.
MediciNova, Inc.

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ: MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that the Phase 2 clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at risk for developing acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) has completed enrollment.

Kazuko Matsuda, MD, PhD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer of MediciNova, Inc., commented, "The last enrolled patient’s last visit has been completed. We plan to report the top line efficacy results after the data cleaning process is completed for the database lock."

About the Clinical Trial

This study was a multi-center, randomized (1:1), double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study of MN-166 (ibudilast) in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 at risk for developing ARDS and receiving standard of care, including anticoagulation therapy. Major inclusion criteria for trial eligibility included confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, oxygen saturation (SpO2) ≤92% on room air, chest imaging with abnormalities consistent with COVID-19 pneumonia, and had at least one risk factor that posed a higher risk for more severe illness from COVID-19. Eligible participants were randomly assigned to MN-166 (ibudilast) 100 mg/day or matching placebo treatment for 7 days. The co-primary objectives include the proportion of subjects free from respiratory failure and subjects’ change in clinical status measured by the NIAID scale at Day 7. Assessments performed include clinical status, oxygen therapy use status, adverse events, and survival status.

About Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a frequently lethal lung condition caused by excessive inflammation for which there are no effective therapies beyond supportive care. Normally, the lung exchanges oxygen for carbon dioxide in small airway sacs called alveoli. In ARDS, there is extensive inflammation and tissue injury in the alveoli, and loss of the surfactant, a substance necessary for keeping the alveoli open. These changes prevent the lungs from filling properly with air and providing the body with enough oxygen, causing life-threatening difficulty breathing. ARDS may develop over a few days, or it can get worse very quickly. The first symptom of ARDS is usually shortness of breath. Other signs and symptoms of ARDS are low blood oxygen, and shallow and/or rapid breathing. Infections, including the flu, coronavirus, other viruses, are the most common cause of ARDS. The rate of death in the hospital is approximately 40% for ARDS patients.

About MN-166 (ibudilast)

MN-166 (ibudilast) is a small molecule compound that inhibits phosphodiesterase type-4 (PDE4) and inflammatory cytokines, including macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF). It is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), progressive MS (multiple sclerosis), and DCM (degenerative cervical myelopathy); and for glioblastoma, CIPN (chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy), and substance use disorder. In addition, MN-166 (ibudilast) is being evaluated in patients that are at risk for developing acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad late-stage pipeline of novel small molecule therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases. Based on two compounds, MN-166 (ibudilast) and MN-001 (tipelukast), with multiple mechanisms of action and strong safety profiles, MediciNova has 11 programs in clinical development. MediciNova’s lead asset, MN-166 (ibudilast), is currently in Phase 3 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM) and is Phase 3-ready for progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). MN-166 (ibudilast) is also being evaluated in Phase 2 trials in glioblastoma, patients at risk of developing acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and substance dependence. MN-001 (tipelukast) was evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and is in preparation for a second Phase 2 trial in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). MediciNova has a strong track record of securing investigator-sponsored clinical trials funded through government grants.

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future development and efficacy of MN-166, MN-001, MN-221, and MN-029. These forward-looking statements may be preceded by, followed by or otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "can," "could," "may," "will," "would," “considering,” “planning” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks of obtaining future partner or grant funding for development of MN-166, MN-001, MN-221, and MN-029 and risks of raising sufficient capital when needed to fund MediciNova's operations and contribution to clinical development, risks and uncertainties inherent in clinical trials, including the potential cost, expected timing and risks associated with clinical trials designed to meet FDA guidance and the viability of further development considering these factors, product development and commercialization risks, the uncertainty of whether the results of clinical trials will be predictive of results in later stages of product development, the risk of delays or failure to obtain or maintain regulatory approval, risks associated with the reliance on third parties to sponsor and fund clinical trials, risks regarding intellectual property rights in product candidates and the ability to defend and enforce such intellectual property rights, the risk of failure of the third parties upon whom MediciNova relies to conduct its clinical trials and manufacture its product candidates to perform as expected, the risk of increased cost and delays due to delays in the commencement, enrollment, completion or analysis of clinical trials or significant issues regarding the adequacy of clinical trial designs or the execution of clinical trials, and the timing of expected filings with the regulatory authorities, MediciNova's collaborations with third parties, the availability of funds to complete product development plans and MediciNova's ability to obtain third party funding for programs and raise sufficient capital when needed, and the other risks and uncertainties described in MediciNova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. MediciNova disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Geoff O'Brien
Vice President
MediciNova, Inc.
info@medicinova.com


Recommended Stories

  • Silver Prices Rally Amid Hot Inflation Data and Ukraine Uncertainty

    Silver prices surge higher as inflation data puts downward pressure on yields and the dollar.

  • Asian shares gain as U.S. inflation data not as bad as feared

    Asian shares rose on Wednesday boosted by U.S. inflation figures that fared better than markets' worst expectations - and caused U.S. yields to pause their march higher - though Chinese shares remained pressured by COVID-19. Share market sentiment was also capped by gains in oil and other commodity prices after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that on-and-off peace negotiations "have again returned to a dead-end situation for us", which also hurt the euro. S&P500 futures gained 0.2% and Nasdaq futures gained 0.57% in Asia trade.

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • 3 Soaring Pharma Stocks -- Can They Keep Climbing?

    If so, there are some increasingly popular entrees on the biopharmaceutical industry's menu that deserve your attention. Bristol Myers Squibb shares have risen 25% this year to reach an all-time high water mark for this well-established pharmaceutical giant. New safety and efficacy results from a clinical trial with an experimental drug for patients with abnormally thick hearts called mavacamten have been pushing the stock higher this month.

  • Myovant Sciences Collapses As FDA Holdup Snags Its Blockbuster Potential

    The future looked cloudy for Myovant Sciences and Pfizer's partnered endometriosis treatment on Tuesday, leading MYOV stock to collapse.

  • Ocugen's study of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin put on hold in wake of WHO inspection of Bharat

    Ocugen said the action is tied to statements made by the World Health Organization following its inspection of Bharat Biotech's manufacturing facility.

  • Veru Stock Soars, Retreats After Impressive Data From Covid Treatment Trial

    Veru said it hopes to have a 'streamlined' process of Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for its oral Covid treatment.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for April 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Is Moderna a Buy After Its Latest Round of Horrible News?

    A few weeks ago Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported some concerning safety data for its experimental flu vaccine. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) and the African Union declined options to buy more doses of Moderna's Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine. At the end of the week, Moderna revealed that it was recalling thousands of doses of the Spikevax vaccine in Europe.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Guiding To $10 Billion From Heart Drugs?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $10 billion in sales from its heart drugs? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Most People Catch COVID This Way Now

    I am a principal scientist and infectious disease expert at Abbott. Since the start of the pandemic, my team was part of the development of many of our COVID-19 tests – including BinaxNOW – and tracking the virus and its variants. COVID differs from other types of respiratory viruses like the flu in the sense that it is generally more contagious and is observed to have more superspreading events. COVID also has long-term side effects that have not yet been thoroughly researched by experts to ful

  • Baby-Formula Shortage Prompts Rationing at Target, Kroger, Walgreens and CVS

    Target, Kroger, CVS and Walgreens are limiting purchases of many baby formulas that consumers can buy online or at certain stores.

  • I Saw Blood In The Toilet. I Never Expected A Common Drug Could Be The Cause.

    "I thought that a diagnosis would be freeing. However, it ended up feeling paralyzing."

  • Covid Proved Their Tech, But Moderna, BioNTech Face A New Battle

    Demand for Covid boosters is waning, according to a recent IBD/TIPP Poll, which sheds some light on continued pressure for vaccine stocks.

  • Walmart Wants to Take Over Healthcare (And It Just Got a Step Closer)

    "We continue our work to build a larger health and wellness business and help customers and associates have a better experience when it comes to their healthcare," CEO Doug McMillon told investors after an earnings call in 2021. Since their launch in 2019, Walmart Health has expanded to have 20 locations across Arkansas, Georgia and Illinois.

  • US sexually transmitted infections surged to record high in 2020

    Reported cases dropped in early months of Covid-19 pandemic but disrupted healthcare and diverted resources aided sharp rise Gonorrhea bacteria. Reported cases of gonorrhea rose 10% in 2020. Photograph: Science Photo Library/Alamy After briefly dropping in the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) then resurged beyond 2019 levels to finish the year at a record high, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

  • RedHill pill shows promise vs Omicron; mRNA vaccines appear effective in those with well-controlled HIV

    An experimental drug being developed by RedHill Biopharma Ltd that improved outcomes in a randomized trial involving severely ill COVID-19 patients infected with earlier versions of the coronavirus is showing promise against the Omicron variant in test tube experiments, researchers said. When opaganib was added to treatment with Gilead Sciences' remdesivir and corticosteroids in hospitalized patients infected before Omicron was predominant, it improved the average time until patients no longer had detectable virus in their blood by four days, sped up recovery by 34%, and reduced mortality by 70%, compared to a placebo, according to data released previously by the company but not yet formally published. On Monday, the company announced that in lab experiments, opaganib kept Omicron virus particles from reproducing themselves.

  • Op-Ed: Millions are locked down in Shanghai because of 'zero COVID' protocols. Something needs to change

    For almost two years, China's safety protocols kept residents from experiencing the kinds of large COVID outbreaks seen elsewhere. Until they didn't.

  • Ocugen stock drops after FDA places clinical hold on study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin

    Shares of Ocugen Inc. sank 6.9% premarket, after the biotechnology company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a "clinical hold" on the Phase 2/3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin. Ocugen said the hold was the result of its decision to temporarily pause dosing participants in the study while it evaluates World Health Organization statements following their inspection of Bharat Biotech International Ltd.'s manufacturing facility. Ocugen said it will work with the FDA t