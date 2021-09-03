U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,542.25
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,472.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,620.75
    +19.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,307.80
    +6.70 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.87
    -0.12 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.40
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1884
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.30 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0070
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,450.27
    -158.37 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,295.03
    +4.52 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,029.62
    +486.11 (+1.70%)
     

MediciNova to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MediciNova, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that MediciNova will participate in the virtual Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference which will be held from September 9 - 15, 2021. Yuichi Iwaki, MD, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Geoffrey O'Brien, JD/MBA, Vice President and Executive Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings at this conference and investors may request a one-on-one meeting through Morgan Stanley.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad late-stage pipeline of novel small molecule therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases. Based on two compounds, MN-166 (ibudilast) and MN-001 (tipelukast), with multiple mechanisms of action and strong safety profiles, MediciNova has 11 programs in clinical development. MediciNova’s lead asset, MN-166 (ibudilast), is currently in Phase 3 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM) and is Phase 3-ready for progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). MN-166 (ibudilast) is also being evaluated in Phase 2 trials in glioblastoma, patients at risk of developing acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and substance dependence. MN-001 (tipelukast) was evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and is in preparation for a second Phase 2 trial in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). MediciNova has a strong track record of securing investigator-sponsored clinical trials funded through government grants.

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future development and efficacy of MN-166, MN-001, MN-221, and MN-029. These forward-looking statements may be preceded by, followed by or otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "can," "could," "may," "will," "would," “considering,” “planning” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks of obtaining future partner or grant funding for development of MN-166, MN-001, MN-221, and MN-029 and risks of raising sufficient capital when needed to fund MediciNova's operations and contribution to clinical development, risks and uncertainties inherent in clinical trials, including the potential cost, expected timing and risks associated with clinical trials designed to meet FDA guidance and the viability of further development considering these factors, product development and commercialization risks, the uncertainty of whether the results of clinical trials will be predictive of results in later stages of product development, the risk of delays or failure to obtain or maintain regulatory approval, risks associated with the reliance on third parties to sponsor and fund clinical trials, risks regarding intellectual property rights in product candidates and the ability to defend and enforce such intellectual property rights, the risk of failure of the third parties upon whom MediciNova relies to conduct its clinical trials and manufacture its product candidates to perform as expected, the risk of increased cost and delays due to delays in the commencement, enrollment, completion or analysis of clinical trials or significant issues regarding the adequacy of clinical trial designs or the execution of clinical trials, and the timing of expected filings with the regulatory authorities, MediciNova's collaborations with third parties, the availability of funds to complete product development plans and MediciNova's ability to obtain third party funding for programs and raise sufficient capital when needed, and the other risks and uncertainties described in MediciNova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. MediciNova disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Geoff O'Brien
Vice President
MediciNova, Inc.
info@medicinova.com


Recommended Stories

  • Japan PM Suga to step down as Prime Minister -Kyodo news

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will step down, Kyodo news reported on Friday, and party sources said he would not run in a ruling party leader race in September, setting the stage for his replacement after just one year in office. Suga, who took over after Shinzo Abe resigned last September, citing ill health, has seen his support ratings sink to below 30% as the nation struggles with its worst wave of COVID-19 infections ahead of a general election this year. The party leader contest is slated for Sept. 29, and the winner is all but assured of being premier because of the LDP's majority in the lower house.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Verizon raises dividend by 2%, to keep the stock the 3rd highest yielding within the Dow

    Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 2.0%, to 64.00 cents a share from 62.75 cents a share. Shareholders of record on Oct. 8 will be paid the new dividend rate on Nov. 1. The telecommunications company's stock rose 0.1% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 4.66%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. It also keeps Verizon's stock as the third highes

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Why Asana Shares Were Flying High on Thursday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are soaring today, up by 15.6% as of 3:47 p.m. EDT. Investors are showing their appreciation for the workplace software solutions provider's solid fiscal Q2 2022 performance. Asana published those quarterly results after market hours Wednesday, revealing that it earned $89.5 million in revenue -- a 72% year-over-year increase.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Soared Today

    Electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results last night, and investors cheered the news. ChargePoint is one of several companies that recently went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) projecting significant growth in its business. Investors jumped in trying to get a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Dropped 8.5%

    Shares of artificial intelligence-for-business stock C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are down 8.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Thursday after beating analyst projections for fiscal first-quarter 2022 revenue last night -- but missing badly on earnings. Investors right now seem more concerned by the fact that C3.ai went from break-even profits a year ago to losing $0.37 per share in Q1, but management is trying to keep them focused on sales growth. In new guidance for the coming quarter and year, C3.ai said it expects revenue to grow to $56 million to $58 million in the second quarter, which would be slightly ahead of analyst targets.

  • Alibaba Pledges $15.5 Billion to ‘Common Prosperity’ Drive

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. pledged 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) over five years toward Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” vision, becoming the latest tech giant to bankroll China’s broad aim to share the wealth.China’s second-largest company will spread the money between 10 initiatives encompassing technology investment and support for small companies, the government-backed Zhejiang Daily reported Thursday. An Alibaba spokesperson confirmed the report, without elaborating. The c

  • Why Oscar Health Stock Was on Fire Thursday

    Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) was hardly a grouch of a stock on Thursday. The next-generation health insurance company's shares closed more than 16% higher on the day, thanks to a positive research note from a noted investment bank. Early Thursday morning, Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Yong assumed coverage on Oscar Health stock.

  • Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) adds CN¥37m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 88%

    This month, we saw the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:METX ) up an impressive 83%. But that isn't much...

  • 2 Top Cathie Wood Stocks Have This 1 Thing in Common

    Famed investor and ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) seeks to own companies that have the potential to change how the world works by introducing disruptive products or services. Two such examples in her popular exchange-traded fund are Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), the streaming entertainment company, and Square (NYSE: SQ), the digital payments service. Roku is the third-largest holding in the Ark Innovation ETF, accounting for 5.3% of the portfolio as of Aug. 30.