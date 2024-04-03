MEDICLIN Full Year 2023 Earnings: €0.23 loss per share (vs €0.20 profit in FY 2022)

MEDICLIN (ETR:MED) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €761.6m (up 6.0% from FY 2022).

Net loss: €10.8m (down by 214% from €9.44m profit in FY 2022).

€0.23 loss per share (down from €0.20 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

MEDICLIN Earnings Insights

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Post-Acute segment contributing a total revenue of €458.7m (60% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth €617.5m amounted to 81% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was Depreciation & Amortisation (D&A) costs, amounting to €58.1m (37% of total expenses). Explore how MED's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 1.9% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Healthcare industry in Germany are expected to grow by 4.4%.

Performance of the German Healthcare industry.

The company's shares are down 1.6% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While earnings are important, another area to consider is the balance sheet. See our latest analysis on MEDICLIN's balance sheet health.

