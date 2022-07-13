Medicom Announces a New Factory at Innoparc Albatros

SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC , July 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Innoparc Albatros will soon be home to Meltech Innovation manufacturing, a new division of Medicom Group Inc ("Medicom"). It will be dedicated to the production and innovation of materials used to develop surgical and pediatric masks and N95 respirators. This venture will also increase Canada's and Quebec's resilience to future pandemics and will ensure that front-line health care workers continue to have a reliable local supply of personal protective equipment.

To accomplish this goal, the City has entered an agreement with the company for the sale of three lots in its business park with a size of nearly 18,500 m2 at allée du Golf. Meltech Innovation will invest roughly $40 million in this major project, which will create close to 30 jobs.

Medicom's new plant will be built in harmony with its environment. Production will be powered by hydroelectricity and a waste reduction plan will be implemented. In addition, Medicom is committed to reforesting the site by planting more than 40 trees and creating a pollination garden for bees and butterflies.

To provide a more pleasant work space for employees, the new facility will also have bike racks, electric vehicle charging stations, a workout area, showers and a meditation room.

Finally, the Government of Canada announced it's financially supporting this highly strategic project for the resilience of the local supply chain through the Strategic Innovation Fund.

Quotes:

"We're more than proud that Medicom, an industry leader, has chosen to expand its activities at Innoparc Albatros to generate quality jobs and contribute to Saint-Eustache's economic growth. We welcome this innovative company and wish them great success," said the Mayor of Saint-Eustache, Mr. Pierre Charron.

"The pandemic has reminded us that we need easy access to specialized equipment in times of crisis. That is why we're excited to work with this growing company offering cutting edge and customized solutions that can respond locally and quickly to our personal protective equipment demands," added Economic Development Commission Chair, Councillor Patrice Paquette.

"The health and safety of Canadians are our priority. It's why we announced an investment of nearly $30 million in 2021 for Meltech Innovation to build its new plant that specializes in the manufacturing of personal protective equipment. With this new facility in Saint-Eustache, we're putting forward Canadian solutions and ensuring that front-line health care workers have a reliable reserve of personal protective equipment. It will also create good jobs in the region," said the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Canada, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne.

"This excellent news confirms the appeal of our region economically. I salute Medicom, a remarkable Quebec company, choosing to extend its offer at a time when governments are facing major challenges in the supply of sanitary equipment. We must also be proud of Innoparc Albatros, positioning our riding among the key commercial players of the Greater Montreal area," said Quebec Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change, Mr. Benoit Charette.

"Medicom pushes its expansion in Canada and we're very pleased that our next destination is in Saint-Eustache. The Meltech Innovation facility we're building is distinct from others as it will produce the filtering materials needed for N95 surgical and respiratory masks. Also, this new facility will include an innovative R&D centre that will develop greener and more efficient technology for a sustainable future. The municipality's economic dynamism and the unique assets of Innoparc Albatros quickly convinced us that Saint-Eustache is where we wanted to continue our growth," said the Chief Operating Officer of Medicom, Mr. Guillaume Laverdure.

About the Medicom Group

Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has evolved to become one of the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality, single-use, infection prevention and control (IPC) products for the medical, dental, lab and research, industrial, animal health, retail, and health and wellness markets.

Medicom has been a reliable supplier of IPC solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2021 and 2022.

Today, the Medicom Group distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Ocean Pacific and Hedy brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the U.S.A., KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the U.K.

