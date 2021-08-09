U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.35
    -4.17 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,101.85
    -106.66 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,860.18
    +24.42 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.81
    -12.95 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.85
    -1.43 (-2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.40
    -31.70 (-1.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    -0.89 (-3.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    +0.0270 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3500
    +0.1170 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,397.65
    +2,340.06 (+5.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.91
    +75.58 (+7.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Medicom Awarded Five New VA Contracts That Extend Its Health Information Network from New York to Hawaii Enabling Medical Image Sharing and Health Records Exchange for Millions of Veterans

·5 min read

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicom, creator of the first federated health information network in the U.S., is pleased to announce it has been awarded five additional contracts with the Department of Veterans Affairs. The recent contract awards will enable Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 21, VISN 2, VISN 9, the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center in VISN 10, and the VA Illiana Health Care System in VISN 12 to join the 15 existing VA Health Care Systems as participants in Medicom's Health Information Network. Medicom's Health Information Network improves patient outcomes while lowering costs by solving longstanding interoperability challenges. These new additions to the Medicom Network will provide electronic access to medical imaging and records data for 2.9 million veterans seeking care from 38 VA Medical Centers across 21 states and U.S. jurisdictions.

Medicom Awarded Five New VA Contracts That Extend Its Health Information Network from New York to Hawaii Enabling Medical Image Sharing and Health Records Exchange for Millions of Veterans
Medicom Awarded Five New VA Contracts That Extend Its Health Information Network from New York to Hawaii Enabling Medical Image Sharing and Health Records Exchange for Millions of Veterans

Medicom Awarded Five New VA Contracts That Extend Its Health Information Network from New York to Hawaii

With these additions, Medicom's Health Information Network is now available at the following VA Healthcare Systems:

  • Veterans Integrated Service Network 21: Sierra Pacific Network

o San Francisco VA Health Care System (CA)

o Central California VA Health Care System (CA)

o VA Northern California Health Care System (CA)

o VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (HI)

o VA Palo Alto Health Care System (CA)

o VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (NV)

  • Veterans Integrated Service Network 2: New York/New Jersey VA Health Care Network

o VA Hudson Valley Health Care System (NY)

o VA New Jersey Health Care System (NJ)

o VA NY Harbor Healthcare System (NY)

o VA Western New York Healthcare System (NY)

o Albany VA Medical Center: Samuel S. Stratton (NY)

o Bath VA Medical Center (NY)

o Canandaigua VA Medical Center (NY)

o James J. Peters VA Medical Center (NY)

o Northport VA Medical Center (NY)

o Syracuse VA Medical Center (NY)

  • Veterans Integrated Service Network 19: Rocky Mountain Network

o Ft. Harrison VA Health Care System (MT)

o Cheyenne VA Health Care System (WY, CO)

o Eastern Colorado VA Health Care System (CO)

o Western Colorado VA Health Care System (CO, UT)

o Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (OK)

o Oklahoma City VA Health Care System (OK)

o Salt Lake City VA Health Care System (UT, ID, NV)

o Sheridan VA Health Care System (WY)NO

  • Veterans Integrated Service Network 9: VA MidSouth Healthcare Network

o Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, Alvin C. York Campus and Nashville Campus (TN)

o Mountain Home VA Healthcare System (TN)

o Memphis VA Medical Center (TN)

o Lexington VA Healthcare System – Cooper and Leestown Divisions (KY)

o Robley Rex Louisville VA Medical Center (KY)

  • Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center (OH)

  • Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (AZ)

  • Phoenix VA Health Care System (AZ)

  • William S Middleton VA Medical Center (WI)

  • Clement J Zablocki VA Medical Center (WI)

  • Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center (MI)

  • VA Illiana Health Care System (IL)

  • Asheville VA Medical Center (NC)

  • VA Southern Nevada Health Care System (NV)

Medicom Enables Care Coordination with Commercial Healthcare Providers – A Growing Need as a Result of the Mission Act

Since enacted in 2018, the Mission Act has increased veterans' access to healthcare in the community. While the Mission Act has been lauded as a significant step forward in giving veterans access to healthcare services in the private sector, it has also created many clinical and administrative challenges. Medical images and diagnostic results are often couriered to and from the VA on CD-ROMs and DVD-ROMs, resulting in considerable delays in diagnoses and continuity of care, as well as costs to the VA estimated at $163-181 million per year, nationally.

Medicom's federated platform solves these interoperability challenges with its secure, proprietary Network which enables indexing, search, and retrieval of information in a decentralized manner. Via Medicom's platform, healthcare providers such as the VA can retrieve requested images and reports from community providers electronically through temporary encrypted conduits and seamlessly induct the data into their existing healthcare IT record systems, such as an EMR or PACS.

The Medicom platform brings a patient's complete medical history into a search-oriented user-interface and simplifies the health information search and retrieval process for patients, providers, and third parties alike by creating an efficient and straightforward user experience.

Sanford Health, one of the nation's largest health care systems, recently published how Medicom's Health Information Network has enabled better care for the veterans in its community.

'"The providers that are wanting to view the information or view the imaging. It's at their fingertips. It's there," Paul Burud, Executive Director for Sanford Heart Fargo, says'.

About Medicom
Medicom operates a federated health information network of over 2,000 connected organizations across the United States. The Medicom Network enables providers, patients, and life science institutions to search, access, and share relevant health information that resides across disparate IT ecosystems. By having the ability to search and identify critical health information across patient populations, clinicians and researchers have the necessary insights to advance patient care and accelerate the development of new therapies.

Required Disclosures

In compliance with CFR § 852.203-70, Medicom declares that statements made herein do not imply that the Department of Veterans Affairs approves or endorses the Contractor's products or services or considers the Contractor's products or services superior to other products or services.

Related Links

https://www.medicom.us

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medicom-awarded-five-new-va-contracts-that-extend-its-health-information-network-from-new-york-to-hawaii-enabling-medical-image-sharing-and-health-records-exchange-for-millions-of-veterans-301351457.html

SOURCE Medicom Technologies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bluebird Bio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) were crashing 23.3% lower as of 12:18 p.m. EDT on Monday. Bluebird said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a phase 3 study featuring eli-cel (also known as Lenti-D) on clinical hold. The company also stated that it plans to focus only on the U.S. market with its severe genetic disease products and pull out of the European market.

  • LPCN: New Candidate in Postpartum Depression

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:LPCN READ THE FULL LPCN RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results On August 5 th , 2021 Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) filed its Form 10-Q and posted its earnings release for the three month period ending June 30, 2021. Highlights for the second quarter 2021 and to-date include: ➢ Summary judgment in patent infringement lawsuit – May 2021 ➢ IND

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Half of New COVID Cases Are Coming From These 7 States, White House Says

    The White House reported this past week that nearly half of the country's new COVID-19 cases are being recorded in just seven states. According to White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, COVID infections in these states account for around half of the new cases and hospitalizations the U.S. is seeing, as reported by Reuters. The news comes as the country is seeing an increasing divide in state-level responses.In Texas and Florida, for example, state officials are doubling down against mask

  • These 2 Healthcare Innovators Might Soon Face a Reckoning

    Because the private sector is responsible for distributing and administering medical resources, healthcare companies are subject to a lot of political attention in the U.S. For investors, on most days there's money to be made by buying shares of businesses that lay low while reducing inefficiencies in the markets for care.

  • I’m Vaccinated And Still Got COVID-19. Here’s What A Breakthrough Case Is Like.

    "Alabama is probably the worst spot to get infected with the coronavirus right now, especially if you’re uninsured like me."

  • Covid Cases Are Still Rising, but the Vaccine News Is Promising

    The study, a trial of 480,000 healthcare workers, found that the vaccine’s efficacy against hospitalization caused by the Delta variant was 71%, according to the news reports. The news could serve to defuse concern caused by another study of the (JNJ) vaccine by researchers at New York University, which examined the blood of patients who had received the vaccine, and found that the neutralizing antibody levels elicited by the Delta variant were very low. In other promising vaccine news, a major Israeli healthcare organization reported results from a survey of patients that found that a third booster dose of (PFE) (PFE) Covid-19 vaccine had resulted in similar or less serious side effects than the second dose, according to a report from Bloomberg.

  • Why refusing the COVID-19 vaccine isn't just immoral – it's 'un-American'

    Many individuals are rejecting the COVID-19 vaccines for personal reasons. Mark Felix / AFP via Getty ImagesDecades ago I helped organize a conference that brought together vaccine skeptics and public health officials. The debate centered on what governments can and cannot demand from citizens, and what behaviors one can rightly expect from others. It took place many years before the current coronavirus pandemic, but many things that happened at that conference remind me of our circumstances tod

  • Philip Morris Acquires Respiratory Drug Development Firm OtiTopic For Undisclosed Sum

    Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has acquired OtiTopic, a U.S. respiratory drug development company, for an undisclosed sum. OtiTopic has late-stage inhalable acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) treatment ASPRIHALE for acute myocardial infarction. ASPRIHALE is a patented, dry powder inhalation of ASA delivered through a self-administered aerosol. The treatment is expected to move from clinical trials to filing with FDA for approval in 2022. Through the acquisition, Philp Morris aims to leverage

  • 'This Is Really Scary': Kids Struggle With Long COVID

    Will Grogan stared blankly at his ninth grade biology classwork. It was material he had mastered the day before, but it looked utterly unfamiliar. “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he blurted. His teacher and classmates reminded him how adeptly he’d answered questions about the topic during the previous class. “I’ve never seen this before,” he insisted, becoming so distressed that the teacher excused him to visit the school nurse. The episode, earlier this year, was one of numerous cogni

  • Florida church reeling after six members die within 10 days amid spike in cases

    For George Davis, a bishop at Impact Church in Jacksonville, getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was an act of faith. He says that he believes in divine creation, and that the shot is a miracle - a sign of God guiding scientists in their attempts to curb a devastating virus. Yet, for his nondenominational congregation, the provenance of a lifesaving tool was not as obvious. The hesitancy was clear from the beginning. When cases surged, some of Davis's congregation, which numbers more than

  • Surprising Side Effects of Marijuana, Say Experts

    Marijuana, also referred to as weed, pot, dope, or cannabis, is the dried flowers and leaves of the cannabis plant. "It contains mind-altering (e.g., psychoactive) compounds like tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, as well as other active compounds like cannabidiol, or CBD, that are not mind-altering," explains the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Marijuana is used for many reasons, some recreational and others medicinal. However, no matter what you are using it for, there can be side effec

  • Rebel Wilson says she lost weight to improve her chances of having a baby. What experts say about the impact of BMI on fertility.

    Having a low or high BMI can make it difficult to conceive or cause complications, women's health experts say.

  • DeSantis defends the unvaccinated. Schools, cruise lines and employers raise stakes. Hello sports bets. Farewell dear Bobby.

    It’s Monday, Aug. 9 and the week has not started well for Florida’s governor.

  • COVID-19: ‘In schools we should start at least implementing a testing requirement’, doctor says

    Dr. Leana Wen, Emergency Physician, Public Health Professor at George Washington University, and Author of ‘Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health’, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and outlook on public health.

  • dentalcorp and Loblaw Companies Ltd. bring digital dental health services to Canadians

    dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSX: DNTL) ("dentalcorp" or "the Company"), Canada's largest network of dental practices, today announced a strategic partnership with Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) to be the exclusive provider of oral care education and dental health services for users of the PC Health app.

  • NYC's vaccine mandate will test the authority of a 1905 Supreme Court case

    New York City’s plan to ban unvaccinated people from indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues gives legal experts reason to expect the vaccine rule will test the authority of a century-old Supreme Court case. The city’s mayor Bill de Blasio announced the policy during a Tuesday press conference and said its details would be made public and implemented the week of August 16.

  • Drinking This Every Day Lowers Your Diabetes Risk, Study Says

    Just like cardiovascular disease, diabetes is a serious condition that often requires being proactive to avoid. After all, the 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report found that 34.2 million Americans—or one in ten people—has diabetes, while a whopping one in every three people is prediabetic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But besides lifestyle and diet changes, a study has found that drinking one popular beverage every day can greatly lower your risk of dev

  • ‘Our kids are getting sick’: Fauci sounds alarm over rising Covid risk to children

    ‘These kids are getting sick. We’ve really got to make sure we protect them,’ says chief medical adviser

  • Wacky Texas COVID Rules Push Mom to Home-School for Second Year in a Row

    Crystal BlackerbyIn Texas, elementary schools are required by law to notify parents within 48 hours if a student in their child’s class becomes aware they have head lice, and provide Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations on how to treat and prevent the infestation.But last week, the Texas Education Agency announced that the same practice will not apply to positive cases of the novel coronavirus—despite the mass surge of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the Lone S