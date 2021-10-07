U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

Medicom to plant 30,000 trees as part of CSR sustainability commitment

·4 min read

MONTREAL, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebec-based AMD Medicom Inc. ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical grade procedure and respiratory masks, is proud to announce the planting of an additional 30,000 trees in British Columbia's Yunesit'in Fire Guard Rehabilitation site in a second collaboration with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization dedicated to global reforestation. Earlier this year, the company planted 10,000 trees in New Brunswick's Chignetco Isthmus as part of a voluntary environmental offset program for the mask boxes used at their Montreal manufacturing facility.

Medicom invests in sustainability initiatives that help reduce its carbon footprint, including waste management projects and the development of innovative products and processes that minimize environmental impact. (CNW Group/AMD Medicom Inc.)
Medicom invests in sustainability initiatives that help reduce its carbon footprint, including waste management projects and the development of innovative products and processes that minimize environmental impact. (CNW Group/AMD Medicom Inc.)

"We know that while our single-use personal protective equipment plays an essential role in keeping front line healthcare workers safe, their use is not without consequence for the environment. That's why we are determined to be part of the solution by supporting organizations such as One Tree Planted in reforestation and other environmental offset efforts," explained John Tourlas, President of Medicom North America.

In conjunction with these environmental offset efforts, Medicom has announced the introduction of a formalized global Corporate Social Responsibility policy, part of a sustainability effort for the Canadian multi-national.

"From the time Medicom was founded, we have conducted business leveraging many of these principles and we believe the time has come to formalize them into a Group policy, which is driven by our collective purpose," states Guillaume Laverdure, Medicom Group COO. "We take great pride in the protection we offer to healthcare professionals and other experts around the world. Today, we continue that focus by affirming our commitment to having a positive impact in the world through the establishment of our Global Corporate Social Responsibility Policy."

Medicom leadership is committed to fulfilling its environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibilities and reporting on progress in each area covered by the policy, including the environment, human rights, philanthropy and the economy, by improving business operations. The company already invests in sustainability initiatives that help reduce its carbon footprint, including waste management projects and the development of innovative products and processes that minimize environmental impact.

As a result, Medicom customers and end users can purchase Medicom products with confidence, knowing that the company works continuously to protect the planet while making the world safer and healthier for healthcare workers and their patients.

About the Medicom Group

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2021 and received a Mercure Award at the Mercuriades 2021.

Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Ocean Pacific and Hedy brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the U.S.A., KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the U.K.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about Medicom and their comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com, follow us on Twitter @MedicomNA or visit pages on Facebook or LinkedIn.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to enable everyone to help protect the environment by planting trees. Its projects span the globe and are carried out in partnership with local communities and skilled experts to create an impact on nature, people and wildlife. Reforestation helps rebuild forests after fires and floods, creates jobs with social impact and restores biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping goals, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medicom-to-plant-30-000-trees-as-part-of-csr-sustainability-commitment-301394845.html

SOURCE AMD Medicom Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/07/c8562.html

