U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,827.12
    -25.24 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,799.54
    -120.92 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,584.70
    -120.71 (-1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.31
    -18.11 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.71
    +1.42 (+1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.40
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0621
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5790
    +0.0970 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7700
    +0.0910 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,634.54
    -142.59 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.66
    -2.73 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

MEDICX HEALTH'S MX#™ NAMED ONE OF THE MOST INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS OF 2022 BY PM360

·3 min read

Patent-pending ID Resolution technology offers a significant improvement in reach and resolution to brand eligible patients, including those with rare diseases and cancers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicx Health, a proven leader in ID resolution, audience design, campaign activation, and measurement analytics for the life sciences industry, today announced that its newly launched deterministic cookieless ID Resolution technology, MX#, has been named as one of the most innovative products of 2022 by PM360.

MX# can drive marketing programs that yield better script performance and ultimately better health outcomes.

Medicx developed MX# because current and emerging media and patient-level ID Resolution methodologies reliant on first party data are not yielding satisfactory results for programmatic and omnichannel marketing. While Google Chrome isn't set to deprecate third-party cookies until 2024, other popular browsers like Safari, Firefox, and Edge already block third-party tracking by default. Combined, these browsers represent more than 26% of internet users as of November 2022. That growing gap is a tremendous lost opportunity for pharmaceutical brand reach.

"The entire team at Medicx is honored to be recognized for our innovation by PM360," commented Medicx CEO, Michael Weintraub. "The recognition reinforces our belief that MX# can drive marketing programs that yield better script performance and ultimately better health outcomes. With our focus exclusively on life sciences, Medicx goes to extraordinary lengths to ensure that privacy and safety compliance is paramount in our execution."

MX#'s patent-pending processes hone reach and engagement of brand eligible patients and the HCPs who treat them. Unlike probabilistic ID resolution options that rely on volumes of aggregated data, look-alike audiences, or publisher opt-in requirements, MX# taps into Medicx' vast warehouse of consumer preference data and matches them to real-world evidence including medical and prescription claims, aggregated to hyper local geography groups based on our Micro-Neighborhood® patented targeting technology. The combined platform optimizes audience quality and brand impact.

MX#'s patent-pending processes hone reach and engagement of brand eligible patients and the HCPs who treat them. Unlike probabilistic ID resolution options that rely on volumes of aggregated data, look-alike audiences, or publisher opt-in requirements, MX# taps into Medicx' vast warehouse of consumer preference data and matches them to real-world evidence including medical and prescription claims, aggregated to hyper local geography groups based on our Micro-Neighborhood® patented targeting technology. The combined platform optimizes audience quality and brand impact.

About Medicx Health

Medicx Health leverages real world evidence with innovative SaaS analytics to drive clinical and commercial strategy and execution with measurable ROI for hundreds of life sciences brands. The company's patented Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting technology fuels the industry's highest quality performance for consumer and healthcare provider audiences. Medicx uniquely supports brand and agency clients to plan optimized audience targets, execute efficient omni-channel engagement, as well as measure performance across all channels in a single closed-loop and privacy-compliant environment. Visit medicxhealth.com to learn more.

Medicx Media Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medicx Media Solutions)
Medicx Media Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medicx Media Solutions)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medicx-healths-mx-named-one-of-the-most-innovative-products-of-2022-by-pm360-301706352.html

SOURCE Medicx Health

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla hits 3,000 cars a week in Berlin, Austin later than planned

    Tesla's German plant produced 3,000 cars last week for the first time, the carmaker tweeted late on Sunday - but the milestone was reached over two months later than planned in both Berlin and Austin, Texas, according to a memo seen by Reuters. The memo, which Reuters reported on in September, projected 3,000 units in weekly output from the Gruenheide plant near Berlin in the first week of October and from Tesla's plant in Austin, Texas, in the first week of November. Yet it took until last week for Tesla to post celebratory pictures on Twitter stating it had reached that target in both locations - last Thursday for Austin, and Sunday for Berlin.

  • Meta Platforms (META) Increases User Growth to Boost Prospects

    Meta Platforms (META) launches safety features on Facebook and Instagram to boost user prospects.

  • 2 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy From the Edge Computing Space in 2023

    Here we present two top-ranked tech stocks, ANET and NET, which are poised to benefit from growth opportunities in the edge computing market in 2023.

  • Fortnite settles child privacy and trickery claims

    Epic Games pays $520m over claims it violated child privacy laws and tricked players into making purchases.

  • Crypto Crisis: The Latest on Bitcoin Prices, Digital Assets and the Collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX

    Here's some of our latest coverage: + [Sam Bankman-Fried Appears in Bahamas Court Amid Confusion Over Next Steps](https://www.wsj.com/articles/sam-bankman-fried-appears-in-bahamas-court-amid-confusion-over-next-steps-11671467244) + [Binance's BNB Crypto Token Trades Near Five-Month Low](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-12-19-2022/card/binance-s-bnb-crypto-token-trades-near-five-month-low-ObHRWNxWfoptgLJRpavj) + [If Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETF Dreams Fail, Firm May Try a Tende

  • 3 Solar Stocks to Watch Amid Supply-Chain Challenges

    U.S. solar industry players are set to gain from increasing residential installations and the Inflation Reduction Act amid supply-related headwinds. One may keep a tab on ENPH, FSLR and RUN.

  • Citigroup (C) to Shut Down China Consumer Banking Business

    Citigroup (C) is exiting its Chinese consumer banking business. The move, expected to affect nearly 1,200 employees, will have no material impact on its financials.

  • Japan Keeps Defying Fed-Led Consensus on Rate Hikes: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan in the coming week is widely expected to stick with the negative interest rates that set it apart from the world’s other major central banks.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentAt the decisi

  • Dow Jones Falls As Stock Market Continues To Drop; Tesla Down After Elon Musk Twitter Poll

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Monday after last week's heavy losses. Tesla stock jumped early on Elon Musk's Twitter poll that said he should step down, but quickly reversed lower.

  • Inside Nigeria's Ambitious Push of Cashless Society, eNaira CBDC

    Nigeria is capping cash withdrawals in order to drive adoption of its CBDC the eNaira—but will people embrace the central bank’s vision?

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown leaves possibility of crypto ban open as momentum builds for stronger regulation

    "Crypto doesn’t get a free pass because it’s bright and shiny," said the Senate banking chairman Sunday.

  • DSW owner Designer Brands acquires Topo Athletic footwear brand

    DSW owner Designer Brands Inc. is adding an athletic shoe name to its portfolio of in-house brands. The Columbus-based retailer Monday announced the acquisition of Topo Athletic, a Framingham, Massachusetts-based designer and maker of running, walking and hiking footwear. Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) did not disclose terms of the deal.

  • Bigger Was Better in 2022: Global Hedge-Fund Industry Sees Split

    (Bloomberg) -- A handful of giant firms are gaining dominance over the hottest corners of the hedge fund industry. This year showed why.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersWhile nearly all hedge fund indexes are negative, a closer look at the

  • Everything You Need to Know About This Hot Investment That Can Generate Guaranteed Retirement Income

    When planning for retirement, there are myriad options for how to invest. The most common option is to use a retirement account - either a workplace plan like a 401(k) or one you get through a financial institution like an … Continue reading → The post Everything You Need to Know About This Hot Investment That Can Generate Guaranteed Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Homebuilder sentiment plunges in December for 12th straight month

    Builder sentiment in the market for single-family homes fell in December to the lowest level in 10 years as high mortgage rates decimate the housing market.

  • Oatly, Other Deflated IPO Stocks Haunt New-Issue Market

    Hundreds of companies that went public when the IPO market was booming have suffered such sharp reversals that they now face a stark reality: Their shares may never recover.

  • Binance Losing Auditing Partner Mazars Leaves Crypto Questions Unanswered

    French auditing firm Mazars, which had published proof-of-reserves for Binance and other exchanges, on Friday announced it cut ties with its clients in the crypto industry.

  • FedEx and Nike earnings will hold vital hints on holiday-shopping strength

    After investors raced for the exits following their last earnings reports, FedEx and Nike will try it again in the week ahead.

  • Buy now, pay later vs. credit cards — which one is better for you?

    Holiday shopping season is in full swing. What’s the best way to pay for those purchases, BNPL or credit cards?