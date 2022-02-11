U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.64
    -17.44 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,227.01
    -14.58 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,066.70
    -118.94 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,056.54
    +5.38 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.96
    +2.08 (+2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.00
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1399
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0280
    -0.0030 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9070
    -0.1230 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,502.28
    -1,778.80 (-3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.44
    +8.49 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Medifast, Inc. to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MED
    Watchlist

BALTIMORE, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, will announce financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results with additional comments and details. Company participants will be Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Maloney, Chief Financial Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Medifast, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Medifast, Inc.)

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 23, 2022. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com or directly at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1029/44607, and will be archived online and available through March 2, 2022. To join via telephone, listeners may dial (855) 560-2579.

A telephonic playback will be available from 6:30 p.m. ET, February 23, 2022, through March 2, 2022. Participants can dial (877) 344-7529 to hear the playback and enter passcode 4751845.

About Medifast®:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of Coaches and a Community to help Clients achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on more than 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of independent OPTAVIA Coaches has impacted more than 2 million lives and teaches Clients how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast was recognized in 2020 and 2021 as one of FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

MED-F

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medifast-inc-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-ended-december-31-2021-301480837.html

SOURCE Medifast, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slipped Early Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the semiconductors giant, slipped somewhat again in early trading on the Nasdaq today. Investors, it seems, may be getting a case of the nerves as Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings report approaches and new disruptions are reported in the semiconductors supply chain. As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, a possible "contamination" of flash memory chips, produced at two fabrication plants in Japan operated by Kioxia Holdings in partnership with Western Digital, has forced a halt in production there.

  • Another Reminder of Why I'll Never Buy Energy Transfer

    Energy Transfer just increased its distribution by 15% and is planning for more hikes in the future. But I'm still stuck on the past here.

  • Why Confluent Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    The company had solid fourth-quarter results, but investors might be latching on to an analyst's comments.

  • Here's Why Bloom Energy Stock Popped More Than 10% Friday

    The fuel cell company told investors it expects to generate positive cash flow from operations in 2022.

  • Why Chemours Stock Dropped 14.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the specialty chemicals company didn't react well to its earnings update, though the numbers weren't exactly terrible.

  • Here's Why Block (Square) Is Rising on Friday

    The stock market had a muted open on Friday, with all three major averages hovering near the flatline shortly after the opening bell. Block is rising today thanks to not one but two major analyst upgrades. First, an analyst with Bank of America upgraded Block from neutral to buy and placed a $185 price target on the stock.

  • Why Micron Technology Surged This Week

    Not only did Micron get a lift in the beginning of the week on a broader tech bounce, but it also got a bit of luck toward the end of the week, even as the Nasdaq fell.

  • Why GameStop Stock Hit the Reset Button This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shareholders beat a flat market this week, with shares soaring 20% through Thursday trading compared to the 0.1% uptick in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. GameStop and its fellow meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings had each shed over 30% of their value since just the start of 2022. In fact, heading into this week, GameStop was down 44% since early November.

  • Why Pinterest Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were running 6.3% higher in morning trading Friday as more institutional investors bought into the idea-collating site. Pinterest stock has been battered for a good part of a year on a slowdown in pandemic-fueled growth. Shares are off 70% over the past 12 months, but both Vanguard Group and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) have acquired substantial stakes in the social media platform, and the market might be seeing this as an inflection point at which Pinterest becomes a turnaround story.

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Goodyear Plunges as the Tiremaker Sees Inflation Pressures in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. tumbled the most since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic after the company said inflationary pressures are likely to continue this year, tarnishing a quarter in which results outpaced expectations.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlTreasuries Sink With Sto

  • Buy This Cheap Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    The Nasdaq 100, a good measure of large cap growth stocks, is down about 10%  year-to-date. One cheap stock you can't overlook right now is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). It was caught up in the overall market swoon that hit growth stocks and fintechs particularly hard.

  • Stocks in focus: Affirm, Under Armour, Zillow

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Affirm, Under Armour, and Zillow stocks are performing after recent earnings reports.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Bitcoin Mining Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels

    Bitcoin and its sibling cryptocurrencies have been picking up headlines lately, sometimes scooping them in by the bucketful. That’s inevitable, given the spectacular volatility the cryptos have seen in recent months, more than doubling in value and falling back down again. Bitcoin, the flagship, peaked above $67,000 in November, only to fall as low as $35,000 in the latter half of January. It’s trading at $43,000 now, on an upward tack. These kind of asset movements naturally attract investors –

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Dropping After Earnings. It’s Cheap — but Scary.

    Shares of the steelmaker are inexpensive, but investors fear falling profits and declining prices for the metal.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy Now?

    Twilio's (NYSE: TWLO) stock price surged 18% during after-hours trading on Feb. 9 after the cloud-based communications company posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Twilio's revenue rose 54% year over year to $842.7 million, which beat estimates by $73.3 million. Does Twilio's earnings beat indicate it's finally time to buy?

  • Analysts Warn 8 Falling Stocks Still Have Lots To Lose

    Buying the dip with S&P 500 and smaller stocks is a risky move. And now, normally bullish analysts are waving you off from trying it.

  • Both Institutions and Retailers Boosted Their Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE:UBER)

    Despite the best efforts in 2021, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) has been drifting downwards, returning to the starting line where it IPO'd almost 3 years ago. However, the company made some commendable improvements as it started to flirt with sustainable profitability seriously.