What Is Medifast, Inc.'s (NYSE:MED) Share Price Doing?

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$107 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$79.47. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Medifast's current trading price of US$81.20 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Medifast’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Medifast?

According to my valuation model, Medifast seems to be fairly priced at around 8.57% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Medifast today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $74.79, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Medifast’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Medifast look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Medifast, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MED seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MED for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on MED should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Medifast at this point in time. Be aware that Medifast is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

